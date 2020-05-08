 Skip to content
(VinePair)   Temperance pastor inadvertently creates coupons for discount beer   (vinepair.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More recently, Barker has taken to the internet to encourage his community to flaunt government mandated rules put in place to help end the coronavirus pandemic.

Beer and Coronavirus. One of these is a grave threat to humanity. Let's leave it to religious people to figure that out for us.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Religion and coronavirus.  One of these things is a great threat to humanity.  Let's leave it to beer to figure that out for us.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Beer and religion. One of these is a great threat to humanity. Let's leave it to coronavirus to figure that out for us.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jesus, could you imagine living in Amarillo without alcohol?

Jesus: fark no.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why is it all these religious assholes believe it's okay to attack, demean, insult and berate anything that doesn't coincide with there magic sky fairy beliefs?
 
Mouser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Beer and coronavirus.  One of these is a great threat to humanity.  Let's leave it to religion to figure that out for us.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Do like Paul and invoke your rights as an American citizen."

lolwut?
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I prefer his brother, Indulgence Pastor.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So much for turning the other cheek.
I applaud the response from the taproom.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Barker about the rules put in place to protect citizens during the pandemic: "If you can't meet in public, meet in secret. Do like Paul and invoke your rights as an American citizen."

A pastor telling his followers to disobey the authorities might want to ask his followers to follow a different person than one who told peoples to obey the authorities (Romans 13). On the other hand I'm sure most of them have never read the Bible.
 
