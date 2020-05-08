 Skip to content
(The Olive Press (Spain))   Subby's in-law's cat is famous - First feline Covid-19 death in Spain   (theolivepress.es) divider line
    More: Sad, Platelet, Cat, four-year-old cat, Blood, Thrombocytopenia, Infection, Mammal, first feline victim of COVID-19  
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Were boned.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Great.  Now even cats are dying with COVID-19, inflating the fatality numbers.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA: 'The cat had to be euthanised after suffering severe heart disease.'
I'm suspicious of the headline's cause of death. Still sad though.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: Were boned.


big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sorry for the loss of your in-law Subby and their cat, but

The viral load was low and none of the lesions he presented were compatible with the virus," added Segales, "The cat was already suffering from cardiomyopathy and later became infected with COVID-19."

The cat died of heart disease. Loosing his human probably didn't help.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You can get Covid19 from cats now? Or you can just give Covid19 to cats? This is kind of important.
 
elgrancerdo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TruBluTroll [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: You can get Covid19 from cats now? Or you can just give Covid19 to cats? This is kind of important.


As far as I'm aware, no one has been confirmed to have caught it from an animal yet, even though some animals can end up with a low-grade infection.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA - Covid 19 had nothing to do with the death.

Welcome to modern journalism.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
RIP El Gato.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: You can get Covid19 from cats now? Or you can just give Covid19 to cats? This is kind of important.


I don't think there is any evidence yet that cats can transmit to humans.

It doesn't surprise me though that cats can catch it though. One of our cats would sometimes catch a cold when one went through our house. Maybe those were coronavirus colds, because it only happened sometimes. This was a indoor cat that never, had contact with animals outside the house. Never affected the other cat though.

/same cat also used to have spring allergies.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Remember toxoplasmosis? Payback is a biatch, motherfarker.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
RIP Gato Negro.  No calling out Farkers.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Great.  Now even cats are dying with COVID-19, inflating the fatality numbers.


So is each cat death multiplied by nine?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nobody11155: FTFA - Covid 19 had nothing to do with the death.

Welcome to modern journalism.


This is consistent with how deaths from COVID-19 are being reported in some places. If you die from any cause, including being hit by a bus, and have the virus in your body, it's recorded as a death due to COVID-19.

It's hard to get an accurate picture of the risk when the standards for data are so inconsistent across jurisdictions. It's going to be a long while before we actually know just how hazardous it really is.
 
Cormee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Sorry for the loss of your in-law Subby and their cat, but

The viral load was low and none of the lesions he presented were compatible with the virus," added Segales, "The cat was already suffering from cardiomyopathy and later became infected with COVID-19."

The cat died of heart disease. Loosing his human probably didn't help.


/pet peeve
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: Were boned.


See that phrase a lot on Fark... wishful thinking ?  Anticipation ?
 
Cormee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Dork Gently: Great.  Now even cats are dying with COVID-19, inflating the fatality numbers.

So is each cat death multiplied by nine?


I thought it was 7, my cat won't be happy to hear she just aged by 28 years
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And we've reached a new low in Farkers shoehorning themselves into headlines.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What involves being infected with a virus versus just having it in/on you?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jjorsett: nobody11155: FTFA - Covid 19 had nothing to do with the death.

Welcome to modern journalism.

This is consistent with how deaths from COVID-19 are being reported in some places. If you die from any cause, including being hit by a bus, and have the virus in your body, it's recorded as a death due to COVID-19.

It's hard to get an accurate picture of the risk when the standards for data are so inconsistent across jurisdictions. It's going to be a long while before we actually know just how hazardous it really is.


So true... morons here are counting each positive test as a new case, even if it is multiple testing on the same person..  one person + four tests that are positive = four cases...  somewhere, money is involved, which is why this is happening...  states going after fed bucks....
 
