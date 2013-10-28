 Skip to content
Satellite images show armadas of vacant cruise ships that have been turned into prisons for their infected crews huddling together at sea ...waiting to turn into zombie sailor ghost ships
42
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a satellite mage may look like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're probably gobbling up just as much gas and spewing just as much CO2 and oil/bilge waste into the environment.  Wouldn't be surprised if they were decimating whatever's nearby.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday on reddit, there was a thread about an American woman that's been floating around for most of a couple of months, confined for about 20 hours a day in her cabin. She worked for the cruise line, but her contract ran out a month ago so she's not getting paid. She wasn't allowed to leave the ship as they picked up supplies in Los Angeles. It was quite interesting, and reading between the lines, her first stop when she finally gets off the ship will be to a law office.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: They're probably gobbling up just as much gas and spewing just as much CO2 and oil/bilge waste into the environment.  Wouldn't be surprised if they were decimating whatever's nearby.


Unladen with passengers and supplies for those passengers, and not traveling long distance, I would be very surprised if they running at the same capacity, fuel and emissions wise. It is simple physics. Equal and opposite forces etc, we all went to elementary school.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cruise ship I was supposed to be on going out of NYC on the 16th of this month for my 30th wedding anniversary is swirling around down there.
Already totally wrote that off. At this point with meat prices going through the ceiling, I'm going down to Whole Foods (my local butcher is closed) to try and buy a well-aged very good steak for us  to enjoy as our anniversary meal. Bottle of good red wine and we'll be happy celebrating. Maybe something in the future will see some change.
/five years since I had time off to take a vacation and it was cancelled because of a layoff
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There be a lot of buggery on the high seas on those boats.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cruise industry was in deep trouble even before COVID-19 as norovirus outbreaks became increasingly common. I expect that a significant number of the ships will become cheap dockside hotels and a lot will end up on the beach at Alang.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: The cruise ship I was supposed to be on going out of NYC on the 16th of this month for my 30th wedding anniversary is swirling around down there.
Already totally wrote that off. At this point with meat prices going through the ceiling, I'm going down to Whole Foods (my local butcher is closed) to try and buy a well-aged very good steak for us  to enjoy as our anniversary meal. Bottle of good red wine and we'll be happy celebrating. Maybe something in the future will see some change.
/five years since I had time off to take a vacation and it was cancelled because of a layoff


We have been buying meat direct from farmers. No meat shortage there and prices haven't changed. happy to give them the $$ directly.

Also, I wonder if those cruise ship people get unlimited buffet still?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Unladen with passengers and supplies for those passengers, and not traveling long distance, I would be very surprised if they running at the same capacity, fuel and emissions wise. It is simple physics. Equal and opposite forces etc, we all went to elementary school.

Obviously.  I mean, they're more than two laden "long distances" away.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Also, I wonder if those cruise ship people get unlimited buffet still?


It's the employees that are still stuck onboard.
They never got unlimited buffet.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: They're probably gobbling up just as much gas and spewing just as much CO2 and oil/bilge waste into the environment.  Wouldn't be surprised if they were decimating whatever's nearby.


Come cruise on Alaskan Cruise and watch the glaciers collapse into the sea.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
jetscootr
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
...we are programmed to receive.
You can quit any time you like, but you can never leave.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
should be interesting with hurricane season kicking in mid June
 
solcofn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
earofnewtdotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MasterPython
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skinink: There be a lot of buggery on the high seas on those boats.


There are men an women on them but sure, probably some of that too. It is 2020 after all.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: goodncold: Also, I wonder if those cruise ship people get unlimited buffet still?

It's the employees that are still stuck onboard.
They never got unlimited buffet.


FTA: "Adkins tells CNN that crew members have since been told that they're no longer considered working employees".

Former employees, now live cargo.  I wonder if any of these companies -- upon missing an entire summer or more of cruise revenue -- will get to the point where they cannot pay even skeleton crews, fold, and basically abandon their ships at anchor.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A lot of weird cruise ship hate going on. Did you open your eyes in the salt water pool or something?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wonder if the cruise ships could start up again with only passengers and staff that test positive for antibodies. Not just yet but at some point.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: [Fark user image 850x595]


The passengers were having to quarantine in their cabins. It may have started out as a fun cruise, but after the outbreak, being stuck in a cruise ship cabin would be a farking nightmare.
 
nyclon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They interviewed a "senior stage manager" on one of the liners, an American who has been on board since March.
How many times they've been doing Cats during this is anybody's guess!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media.apnarm.net.auView Full Size
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How can that be.... legal? I mean, just leaving crew members out there afloat with no rescue efforts?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: [Fark user image 290x174]


Somebody plays a shiat game of Battleship.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

huntercr: A lot of weird cruise ship hate going on. Did you open your eyes in the salt water pool or something?


It's not like this is the first case of things being farked up on a cruise ship. Every now and again you see a news story about people getting stranded or some such thing.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
" ...waiting to turn into zombie sailor ghost ships."

No problem, we know how to handle that eventuality.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjwars1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phenn: How can that be.... legal? I mean, just leaving crew members out there afloat with no rescue efforts?


Apparantly no government is willing to let them dock and get off.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phenn: How can that be.... legal? I mean, just leaving crew members out there afloat with no rescue efforts?


I'm sure that Liberia, the Marshall Islands, and the Philippines will get right on it, sort these wicked companies out, and bring thousands of likely-infected people back into the population.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


/Can you hear me Major Tom?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All in a hot and copper sky,
The bloody Sun, at noon,
Right up above the mast did stand,
No bigger than the Moon.

Day after day, day after day,
We stuck, nor breath nor motion;
As idle as a painted ship
Upon a painted ocean.       -STC
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phenn: How can that be.... legal? I mean, just leaving crew members out there afloat with no rescue efforts?


I think their ships are always shell flagged out of some country whose government is a system of open bribery and no regulation.
 
1funguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nyclon: They interviewed a "senior stage manager" on one of the liners, an American who has been on board since March.
How many times they've been doing Cats during this is anybody's guess!


That is a spectacular comment! Clockwork Orange levels of mind control going on now!
Each ship...Lord if the Flies...and the playoffs begin in November.
All the ships lashed together in October...
The center ship is televised for the big contest...who will survive.

What will it be called?
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Yesterday on reddit, there was a thread about an American woman that's been floating around for most of a couple of months, confined for about 20 hours a day in her cabin. She worked for the cruise line, but her contract ran out a month ago so she's not getting paid. She wasn't allowed to leave the ship as they picked up supplies in Los Angeles. It was quite interesting, and reading between the lines, her first stop when she finally gets off the ship will be to a law office.


Here's the thing, under CDC guidelines those cruise ship employees CAN leave those ships, but regulations require that the Cruise ship lines then get those employees safely home, and right now "safely" home means on a chartered flight, not a commercial one, because there might be covid carriers on a commercial flight.  Cruise ship companies don' wanna cause chartered flights are expensive, so they are literally holding their own employees hostage to try to force the Government to change the rules
 
jjwars1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cruise ship worker's story:
https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comment​s​/gfc3p7/i_am_a_cruise_ship_worker_curr​ently_trapped_at/.compact
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
♫ The COVID BOAT, soon you'll be making your "final run" ♫

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MasterPython: skinink: There be a lot of buggery on the high seas on those boats.

There are men an women on them but sure, probably some of that too. It is 2020 after all.


Some women even like to be buggered.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Two years ago I was talking to someone who works for Disney, she stated Disney was going all in on the cruise industry buying another 4 cruise ships.  Wonder how that decision looks now?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: phenn: How can that be.... legal? I mean, just leaving crew members out there afloat with no rescue efforts?

I think their ships are always shell flagged out of some country whose government is a system of open bribery and no regulation.


A lot are registered under Panama. Liberia, Marshall Islands, and Malta are also big. I would assume the cruise lines are saving billions of potential tax dollars, along with avoiding environmental and workplace regulations.
 
