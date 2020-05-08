 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Truncated headline creates the too much information - not enough information paradox   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kudos to the Telegraph for their excellent head
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When the telegraph operator gets interrupted mid-word.

/was that last one a dot or dash?
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Okay, Boomer.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is she trying to say she doesn't eat roosters? Is she a vegetarian?
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think she buried the lede. If you know what I mean...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Is she trying to say she doesn't eat roosters? Is she a vegetarian?


Maybe lesbian?
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The reporter got a tip.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
WhyNotBoth.jpg
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...-a-leeky soup during lockdown"?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
... tails, ginger-ales, 10 cents a glass, If you do not like that you can kiss my hairy ass[BREAK] NO CARRIER
 
