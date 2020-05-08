 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "Do not despair, do not yield." Victory in Europe, 75 years ago today   (bbc.com) divider line
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/He should be holding a Geiger counter instead of a wrench, but whatever.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it was a hell of a lot better than VD day.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


i.redd.itView Full Size


UK: "Hey America, remember how you and I won WWII?"

USA: "Yep. We were both awesome."
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Field Marshall Jodl

Eh, he who?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pkjun: UK: "Hey America, remember how you and I won WWII?"

USA: "Yep. We were both awesome."


You get it. Victory in Europe? More like "Loss of most of Europe to the Soviets."
France and the Low Countries were the only countries "liberated" by UK and USA. Italy and Germany were conquered, and the rest stayed pretty well under Moscow's control for the next 45 years.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That Downfall Scene Explained - What Is Hitler Freaking Out About? I 16 Days In Berlin
Youtube 3Uc4_ATDjoU
 
boohyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fairly certain all the countries under Stalinist invasion felt differently about VE day... Not exactly celebrating here in Poland
 
Bob Down
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, well we saved your arse in World War III
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

boohyah: Fairly certain all the countries under Stalinist invasion felt differently about VE day... Not exactly celebrating here in Poland


I wonder how things would have turned out if FDR let Patton do what he wanted to.
 
boohyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: boohyah: Fairly certain all the countries under Stalinist invasion felt differently about VE day... Not exactly celebrating here in Poland

I wonder how things would have turned out if FDR let Patton do what he wanted to.


The Russians would have probably torched and destroyed everything on their way home, like they did to the germans. Poland would've suffered badly, there is a lot of history between these two nations, most of it bad..
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pkjun: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x613]

[i.redd.it image 850x595]

UK: "Hey America, remember how you and I won WWII?"

USA: "Yep. We were both awesome."


Remember how your Soviet buddies were on Hitler's side until he attacked them? Yeah.

\Stalin and Mao were just as evil as Hitler, but as Churchill said: "If Hitler invaded hell I would make at least a favourable reference to the devil in the House of Commons"
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pkjun: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x613]

[i.redd.it image 850x595]

UK: "Hey America, remember how you and I won WWII?"

USA: "Yep. We were both awesome."


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well known doctored is doctored.

/ The Russian Winter weather did more damage to the Germans than the Russian Army ever could.
// If it were a straight up 1 vs 1 Germany could of steam rolled any nation on earth back then
/// Soviets weren't any better, if not worse in the long run than the Germans.
 
6nome
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Prost
 
Zenith
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shaggy_C: pkjun: UK: "Hey America, remember how you and I won WWII?"

USA: "Yep. We were both awesome."

You get it. Victory in Europe? More like "Loss of most of Europe to the Soviets."
France and the Low Countries were the only countries "liberated" by UK and USA. Italy and Germany were conquered, and the rest stayed pretty well under Moscow's control for the next 45 years.


Sort of 'cut Europe in half day'
Not that there was much the Allies could have done about it.
 
