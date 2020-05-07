 Skip to content
(SanDiego UnionTribune)   Man killed by a plane landing at ABIA. Airport spokesman Bryce Obvious said "officials do not believe the unidentified man was supposed to be on the runway at the time of the incident"   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He met his Waterloo?

/oh, AB-I-A.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do you hear the plane, Fernando?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wrongfully Accused - Plane Chase Scene
Youtube 9DbZLYj_R7E
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's some fine detective work by the officials.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he changed his mind or wasn't in line, but he took a chance to flee.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
poor guy was just trying to catch a flight
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
mamma mia! that man made some poor decisions.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wish they had named it Lower Austin Bergstrom International Airport
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

khitsicker: mamma mia! that man made some poor decisions.


Anybody could be that guy.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The object of life is to make sure you have a weird death. -Thomas Pynchon
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Taking the train tracks to the next level.  Good for him.

nd/or

His luggage got hit by a plane at the St. Louis airport though.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The guy could have avoided being hit, if he was a Dancing Queen.
 
