"We can't control the virus, but we can control all information about the virus"
posted to Main » on 08 May 2020 at 7:31 AM



Smirky the Wonder Chimp [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Did anyone seriously not see this coming?
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if solid evidence surfaced proving his campaign bankrolled Plandemic.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So basically, China's original playbook .
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

sithon: So basically, China's original playbook .


My first thought too. I guess tariffs on US goods are next.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is straight up mass murder.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Did anyone seriously not see this coming?


The Trump administration tends to Not See lots of things.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

sithon: So basically, China's original playbook .


It's not wrong when WE do it!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I doubt that will work in California, but knock yourself out
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sithon: So basically, China's original playbook .


He can't beat em, so he has to join em
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
COVIDIOT - THE WACK MCS - GREEN DAY PARODY - AMERICAN IDIOT
Youtube 0lB3YzYlfWk
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You guys see that?! I taught him that one!"
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trump said that too much testing makes the US "look bad."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sithon: So basically, China's original playbook .


China had the at-least-sorta-plausible excuse of not wanting to create panic and let contradictory rumours spread before officials had figured out what the problem was, what the solution needed to be, and how to implement that solution. If they had said "yeah, so it's a respiratory virus in Wuhan and it's super deadly so maybe like next week we might lock the city down once we have enforcement in place", that would have just caused a panicked exodus out of Wuhan, spreading the virus across the country and making it impossible for the country to contain the virus so well that even Disney is talking about reopening its parks in the country.

That's the thing about the Chinese playbook: it's undemocratic and authoritarian, but it consists of plays intended to achieve its goals and bring about the positive end outcomes they want.

What's Trump's game plan here? What's this going to do, other than to spare his ego for a few days while the situation gets worse and worse?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: sithon: So basically, China's original playbook .

It's not wrong when WE do it!


America is the greatest country in the world, as evidenced by the fact that sometimes the worst country in the world once did stuff that is sort of similar if you sort of look sideways and ignore the context.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

pkjun: What's Trump's game plan here? What's this going to do, other than to spare his ego for a few days while the situation gets worse and worse?


Probably thinks if he pretends it's not happening then no one else will notice and everything can go back to how it was before, you know, with sycophants constantly kissing his ass instead of all this whining and dying and stuff.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not going to get any testing until 2021, from the looks of things.

Oh well.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Today there are zero new COVID-19 deaths, however, the death rate from the recently isolated respiratory illness featuring many of the same symptoms, FearBidenSocialism Syndrome, has skyrocketed in red states, while the AmericaHateritis in blue states remains high. Head of the Crying Eagle Freedom F-150 Task Force Dr. Jared Kushner assured Americans there is a 100% effective cure for both - wearing IvankaKorps shoes, available now in lieu of unemployment compensation on all state and federal websites."
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't even do that. They leak like a sieve.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is what comes of allowing right wingers.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Keep in mind that the GOP is being advised and funded by ex-Soviets.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You can stop testing and say everyone is dying of pneumonia; but there will still be a thousand dead people a day, Donnie.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

make me some tea: This is straight up mass murder.


Human sacrifice.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Downplaying the severity of this particular situation hasn't gone repeatedly wrong over the past 3 months or anything.  I'm sure this will work out fine.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
F*cking Orwellian.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: They can't even do that. They leak like a sieve.


While I agree...why hasn't there been one single former employee who has spilled the beans.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Banana Republic.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
By October "We met the enemy virus on the beaches of America and drove it back in to the sea! (applause)   My closing of Chiner kept the virus out and we had a few, I'm not going to say 'attacks (booos)but they were attacks to weaken the greatest economy I have ever built.  Our great wall to the south, completed and Mexico is paying for, kept out other virus carriers from the weaker countries.  Thanks to my leadership, we are all here alive today and the economy is rocking (Rock music) !
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You can control the virus.  You  just choose not to.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We're not going to get any testing until 2021, from the looks of things.

Oh well.


At which point the Republican will be all "why isn't there enough testing being done! whaaarblgaaarbl!".

99% of the Republicans need to be removed from Congress and the major players all need to brought up on charges of treason.
 
1funguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Ambivalence: They can't even do that. They leak like a sieve.

While I agree...why hasn't there been one single former employee who has spilled the beans.


Oh I just so wish someone would step forward and rat this guy out.  It'd be better if it was melania, but I would accept information from baron also.
 
Mouren
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yep, scream and cry about China hiding the extent and danger of the virus, then turn around and do precisely the same thing when it suits their needs.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Trump said that too much testing makes the US "look bad."

[Fark user image 850x510]


If this (image) had been our literal response in the beginning, we would have been better off.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Did anyone seriously not see this coming?


No0e. The difference is, while sane people are appalled, Trumpers are cheering it, because they hate America.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: They can't even do that. They leak like a sieve.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, what's next? Shutting down all media? Turning the interwebs off?

Because unless he's able to do that, the death toll will be common knowledge. The data will still be reported every day globally.

The media needs to step up their game. They damn well better.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
LOL!
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA: 'The president has blamed widespread testing for the high number of positive cases...'
Kinda says it all.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I doubt that will work in California, but knock yourself out


Then it will be " those left coast people have a problem. You know how THEY are. Now just ignore the smoke and ash come from the ovens."
 
dennysgod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: So, what's next? Shutting down all media? Turning the interwebs off?



He's basically done that for half the country thanks to him adopting lugenpresse.  Sure they're not physically shut down but half the country only listens to Trump-approved media.
 
Target Builder
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is full on banana republic shiathole country level bullshiat.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meanwhile, In the Philippines. . .
 
