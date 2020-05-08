 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Drug dealers in the UK are suffering during the lockdown, so they've taken to posing as joggers and NHS workers to peddle their wares   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Awkward, Gang, Illegal drug trade, Drug dealers, new ways, vulnerable people, Crime, groups of young lads, Criminology  
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hoarders and panic buyers got all the good stuff in my town by mid March.

Relief shipments not expected anytime soon with border restrictions.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This seems like the best cold-turkey window in history, the whole country imploring users to stay indoors, only shop for essentials and so on.

Although I doubt the addicts see it that way.
 
sleze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They have it easy in the UK.  Posing as a jogger in the US can be more dangerous than being a drug dealer...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
