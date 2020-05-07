 Skip to content
(AP News)   If you plagiarize Masterclass and Tony Robins and try to invade Venezuela a farker will find your plagiarism and laugh at you   (apnews.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And this idiot got people killed...ALL THE LOLS!!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sean McFarte, a former U.S. Army paratrooper...

<snert>

Daaaaamn, I bet that guy caught all kinds of hell as a kid.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sean McFarte, a former U.S. Army paratrooper...

<snert>

Daaaaamn, I bet that guy caught all kinds of hell as a kid.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

King Something: Sean McFarte, a former U.S. Army paratrooper...

<snert>

Daaaaamn, I bet that guy caught all kinds of hell as a kid.


Apparently a spelling error, McFate I guess
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here the original thread that inspired the article

twitter.com/z3dster/status/1257732830​4​37703687
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"When a crisis arises, the first thing people often look for is a leader: the person who knows how to solve the problem and will take the necessary steps to do so," reads the homepage of SilvercorpUSA.com, which features images of Goudreau firing machine guns in battle, running shirtless up a pyramid and flying on a private jet.

This is what those date-rapey, loud, short, frat-boy asshats turn into after college.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There have been plagiarism detection programs for at least twenty years now, if not longer.

What the hell was this guy thinking, that nobody would check?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not all grifters are good at it.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: There have been plagiarism detection programs for at least twenty years now, if not longer.

What the hell was this guy thinking, that nobody would check?


Before the days of Google, you'd better pray to the god of plagiarising douchebags that the professor didn't run your paper through OCR and LexisNexis. And that was back in the ancient 90s when I was in college.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sean McFarte, a former U.S. Army paratrooper...

<snert>

Daaaaamn, I bet that guy caught all kinds of hell as a kid.
 
LedLawless
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pkjun: Sean McFarte, a former U.S. Army paratrooper...

<snert>

Daaaaamn, I bet that guy caught all kinds of hell as a kid.


And in basic.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: There have been plagiarism detection programs for at least twenty years now, if not longer.

What the hell was this guy thinking, that nobody would check?


It worked until today.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It ain't a party
Without McFarte!
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If Trump really is behind all this, this is the half-assed type of outfit I would expect him to hire.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

