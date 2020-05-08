 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Interactive US map of state COVID-19 testing and reopening. Basically, it's the Cursed Earth from Judge Dredd, minus Texas City   (nytimes.com) divider line
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arizona's governor said a week ago that the shotdown would end on the 15th. Then 'resident 'rump came to down for the mask factory show and the Koch-backed Governor decided to open right away.
Thanks 'Rump.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: It's not actually Cursed Earth from Judge Dredd.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of these states are reopening with more new cases or a higher share of positive tests than two weeks ago.

The 2nd leading cause of death after coronavirus may be schadenfreude.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio seems to be doing pretty well other than insufficient testing. The thing that's going to bite us in the rear is the governor backing down on requiring masks for people patronizing reopened businesses, that little concession to the plague rats is going to shoot our cases back up within a month or less.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Ohio seems to be doing pretty well


Are you though?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: robodog: Ohio seems to be doing pretty well

Are you though?

[Fark user image image 425x598]


cleveland.comView Full Size

and

cleveland.comView Full Size

are really the numbers that matter. Doing more testing results in more cases, not necessarily worse outcomes.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So if the states defy Trump's guidelines and reopen ahead of target, is he off the hook for the fallout? And if he does intervene instead and use federal muscle to keep businesses closed in certain states, will he be cast as a hero or a villain?
 
