GBI announces the arrest of the two men involved in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
thehellisthis
55 minutes ago  
To recap: the murder happened in FEBRUARY.
 
cretinbob
55 minutes ago  
farking finally
 
Marcus Aurelius
51 minutes ago  
The DA will find any way possible to avoid charging them.
 
OldRod
51 minutes ago  
An unarmed black man, jogging, in broad daylight, was stalked and gunned down by 3 white men in a truck.  They shouldn't get charged with anything less than premeditated murder.

I know, it's the deep south, but god damn!
 
AirForceVet
51 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: To recap: the murder happened in FEBRUARY.


Yes. At least two local DAs recused themselves because the father did investigations for them. Also, grand juries can't be held due to the pandemic. Finally, the state stepped in to investigate and to charge the men.
 
optikeye
50 minutes ago  
Only after a national news story. They executed that guy.

Also how did they think he was the burglary suspect. Did he just strap 60 inch flat screens to his back.
He didn't even have a car. Was there some cartoonist bag across his shoulder labeled "LOOT"
 
King Something
48 minutes ago  
Prosecutors said the coronavirus is hampering the efforts to indict the men.
"The prosecutors actually have the option if they so chose to, to directly indict, and skip the entire grand jurial process. It's something that happens all the time in our legal system and this would certainly be an appropriate moment as well," Merritt said.

Translation: They're not gonna skip the grand jury process, and will do everything in their power to avoid sending this to trial.

/the killers will probably be released from the county jail before the grand jury is impaneled, because of reasons
 
cretinbob
47 minutes ago  

optikeye: Only after a national news story. They executed that guy.

Also how did they think he was the burglary suspect. Did he just strap 60 inch flat screens to his back.
He didn't even have a car. Was there some cartoonist bag across his shoulder labeled "LOOT"


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
empres77
43 minutes ago  
Does Brunswick, GA have Stand Your Ground laws?
 
shastacola
42 minutes ago  
Good, but why on Earth did it take so long?
 
Cubansaltyballs
42 minutes ago  
Now we just wait for all the conservative freedom fighters to tell us how as a black man he deserved to die because he didn't properly submit to their authority.

For fun, go back to threads over the last few weeks where you can see them discussing how being asked to wear a mask is basically the same as being sent to a forced labor camp.

They'll also tell you how the armed "protestors" at the state capitols should not be met with force and all govt and businesses should submit to their authority.
 
shastacola
41 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Now we just wait for all the conservative freedom fighters to tell us how as a black man he deserved to die because he didn't properly submit to their authority.

For fun, go back to threads over the last few weeks where you can see them discussing how being asked to wear a mask is basically the same as being sent to a forced labor camp.

They'll also tell you how the armed "protestors" at the state capitols should not be met with force and all govt and businesses should submit to their authority.


The Freeper thread on this reads like a Klan rally hatefest.
 
cameroncrazy1984
40 minutes ago  

empres77: Does Brunswick, GA have Stand Your Ground laws?


I don't think it matters in this case what with the video.
 
optikeye
38 minutes ago  
How long before a gofundmyracistass pages start popping up for legal defense.
 
King Something
37 minutes ago  

empres77: Does Brunswick, GA have Stand Your Ground laws?


Maybe, maybe not.

I'm not sure how it would apply to two guys in a pickup truck chasing a pedestrian, then exiting their vehicle and shooting him at close range with rifles.
 
Cubansaltyballs
36 minutes ago  

empres77: Does Brunswick, GA have Stand Your Ground laws?


Curious who would hold that right in that situation. The guys in the pickup truck chasing and corning the jogger or the jogger trying to stop two armed men from shooting him?

Who are we kidding. This is America. Stand your ground laws are only applicable to the white person if there's an incident with a non-white.

They conservative freedom fighters will be here soon. They'll explain it all for you.

It'll be fun! You'll get to see how they arrive at that exact same conclusion but using different math. It's like watching a bunch of people do a choose your adventure thing... but it always ends the same. The black man is dead and deserved it.  The white man is innocent and couldn't avoid it.
 
King Something
36 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: empres77: Does Brunswick, GA have Stand Your Ground laws?

I don't think it matters in this case what with the video.


The video only matters if the prosecutors can be arsed to show it to the trial jury.
 
darkhorse23
35 minutes ago  
The entire state of Georgia does. However, there was nothing about stand your ground when this happened. They cut him off, cornered him and got him. The guy who released the film from the second truck said he did it because it was the only way to get justice - since all the officials down there were sitting on it.
 
OtherLittleGuy
34 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: To recap: the murder happened in FEBRUARY.


Yeah, but they were arrested in the same Calendar Decade. Progress!
 
cameroncrazy1984
34 minutes ago  

King Something: cameroncrazy1984: empres77: Does Brunswick, GA have Stand Your Ground laws?

I don't think it matters in this case what with the video.

The video only matters if the prosecutors can be arsed to show it to the trial jury.


Given that it's public, the defense can show it too.
 
Cubansaltyballs
33 minutes ago  

shastacola: Cubansaltyballs: Now we just wait for all the conservative freedom fighters to tell us how as a black man he deserved to die because he didn't properly submit to their authority.

For fun, go back to threads over the last few weeks where you can see them discussing how being asked to wear a mask is basically the same as being sent to a forced labor camp.

They'll also tell you how the armed "protestors" at the state capitols should not be met with force and all govt and businesses should submit to their authority.

The Freeper thread on this reads like a Klan rally hatefest.


Oh, I'm sure.

If you look them up on Twitter, you'll see all their bios include the terms "father, Christian, patriot"
 
tyyreaunn
33 minutes ago  

empres77: Does Brunswick, GA have Stand Your Ground laws?


It's Georgia.  Do you have to ask?

/might not matter - Zimmerman didn't invoke it
 
Nadie_AZ
33 minutes ago  
About time.

Racism is deeply embedded in this nation.  Here's to hoping we can rip it out without bloodshed. If only these racists would see who the real oppressors and job stealers are.
 
Warriors Warriors Warriors
33 minutes ago  
Well, I'm sure this thread won't be a total shiatshow, there should be plenty of reasoned and factual discussion, starting....now
 
cameroncrazy1984
32 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: King Something: cameroncrazy1984: empres77: Does Brunswick, GA have Stand Your Ground laws?

I don't think it matters in this case what with the video.

The video only matters if the prosecutors can be arsed to show it to the trial jury.

Given that it's public, the defense can show it too.


I got confused, disregard.
 
Non Sequitur Man
32 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: The entire state of Georgia does. However, there was nothing about stand your ground when this happened. They cut him off, cornered him and got him. The guy who released the film from the second truck said he did it because it was the only way to get justice - since all the officials down there were sitting on it.


Holy shiat. I need to punch something right now.
 
shinjitsuism
31 minutes ago  
Now watch Drumpf pardon them.
 
joker420
31 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: empres77: Does Brunswick, GA have Stand Your Ground laws?

I don't think it matters in this case what with the video.


The video doesn't show what happened in the front of truck.
 
solobarik
31 minutes ago  
So what?
 
SolderGlob
31 minutes ago  
I'm hoping they get the justice they deserve, but given that this is GA I'm not betting on it.
 
foo monkey
31 minutes ago  
I don't have anything funny or snarky to say about this.
 
shastacola
31 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: shastacola: Cubansaltyballs: Now we just wait for all the conservative freedom fighters to tell us how as a black man he deserved to die because he didn't properly submit to their authority.

For fun, go back to threads over the last few weeks where you can see them discussing how being asked to wear a mask is basically the same as being sent to a forced labor camp.

They'll also tell you how the armed "protestors" at the state capitols should not be met with force and all govt and businesses should submit to their authority.

The Freeper thread on this reads like a Klan rally hatefest.

Oh, I'm sure.

If you look them up on Twitter, you'll see all their bios include the terms "father, Christian, patriot"


There's a lot of barely concealed white power/klan types over there. Those who aren't blatant white supremacist don't seem to have any problem tolerating them for the cause.
 
optikeye
31 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: The entire state of Georgia does. However, there was nothing about stand your ground when this happened. They cut him off, cornered him and got him. The guy who released the film from the second truck said he did it because it was the only way to get justice - since all the officials down there were sitting on it.


And the thing that makes cases like these unique is that was caught on 'tape' and posted to the net.
Not that it happened and got swept under the rug.
 
King Something
30 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: King Something: cameroncrazy1984: empres77: Does Brunswick, GA have Stand Your Ground laws?

I don't think it matters in this case what with the video.

The video only matters if the prosecutors can be arsed to show it to the trial jury.

Given that it's public, the defense can show it too.


True.

But the defense attorneys, by definition, are on the side of the defendants (killers). I'm not entirely convinced that the defense will put forth evidence which would help the prosecution.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
30 minutes ago  
The Feds should probably investigate that department. Who knows how much other stuff they've just decided not to do anything about.
 
cameroncrazy1984
30 minutes ago  

joker420: cameroncrazy1984: empres77: Does Brunswick, GA have Stand Your Ground laws?

I don't think it matters in this case what with the video.

The video doesn't show what happened in the front of truck.


So?
 
skinink
29 minutes ago  
Alabama's gotten me so upset,
Tennessee made me lose my rest,
And everybody knows about Mississippi Georgia goddam!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
29 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: cameroncrazy1984: King Something: cameroncrazy1984: empres77: Does Brunswick, GA have Stand Your Ground laws?

I don't think it matters in this case what with the video.

The video only matters if the prosecutors can be arsed to show it to the trial jury.

Given that it's public, the defense can show it too.

I got confused, disregard.


You're either too drunk, or not drunk enough.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
29 minutes ago  

King Something: cameroncrazy1984: cameroncrazy1984: King Something: cameroncrazy1984: empres77: Does Brunswick, GA have Stand Your Ground laws?

I don't think it matters in this case what with the video.

The video only matters if the prosecutors can be arsed to show it to the trial jury.

Given that it's public, the defense can show it too.

I got confused, disregard.

You're either too drunk, or not drunk enough.
[Fark user image 850x650]


I'm just about to open my 3rd beer, so it's probably the latter.
 
Testiclaw
28 minutes ago  
And it only took a national farking outrage to get them to do what the law clearly requires them to do.

Yaaaaaaay!
 
SN1987a goes boom
27 minutes ago  
Subby, you misspelled lynching.
 
AnotherBluesStringer
27 minutes ago  

Warriors Warriors Warriors: Well, I'm sure this thread won't be a total shiatshow, there should be plenty of reasoned and factual discussion, starting....now


You're absolutely correct. Let's start with the videotape...
 
tpmchris
26 minutes ago  
I bet Brunswick has a lot of bowling alleys there?
 
dark brew
26 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Yes. At least two local DAs recused themselves because the father did investigations for them. Also, grand juries can't be held due to the pandemic. Finally, the state stepped in to investigate and to charge the men.


The first DA immediately recused herself.  The second DA, Barnhill, was asked by Arbery's mother to recuse himself because his son works for the Brunswick County's DA office.  But instead of just recusing himself, Barnhill wrote a letter to the GBI giving all the reasons why the two murderers actually acted within their legal rights.  The only reason that they are being arrested now is because the video got leaked.  Barnhill saw the video, the GBI saw the video, nobody cared.  These two psychopaths could be indicted at a preliminary hearing without a grand jury.  Blaming it on the pandemic is nonsense.
 
jsnbase
26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I know it's been updated, but Jesus.
 
Cubansaltyballs
26 minutes ago  

shastacola: Cubansaltyballs: shastacola: Cubansaltyballs: Now we just wait for all the conservative freedom fighters to tell us how as a black man he deserved to die because he didn't properly submit to their authority.

For fun, go back to threads over the last few weeks where you can see them discussing how being asked to wear a mask is basically the same as being sent to a forced labor camp.

They'll also tell you how the armed "protestors" at the state capitols should not be met with force and all govt and businesses should submit to their authority.

The Freeper thread on this reads like a Klan rally hatefest.

Oh, I'm sure.

If you look them up on Twitter, you'll see all their bios include the terms "father, Christian, patriot"

There's a lot of barely concealed white power/klan types over there. Those who aren't blatant white supremacist don't seem to have any problem tolerating them for the cause.


Hmmm... so you're saying they support the outcome and the people, without believing what they believe?

I see that as a distinction without a difference. 5 + 0 = 5 and 4 + 1 = 5. Doesn't matter the steps they took to get there, they're there. We all judge them and look down on them for the outcomes they support, not the path they used to justify it.
 
LeoffDaGrate
25 minutes ago  

empres77: Does Brunswick, GA have Stand Your Ground laws?


Yeppers:

"Ya see, after we kept missing him with our pickup, we had to get out with our gunz and then this violent guy tried to GRAB them!"
 
Nadie_AZ
25 minutes ago  

dark brew: AirForceVet: Yes. At least two local DAs recused themselves because the father did investigations for them. Also, grand juries can't be held due to the pandemic. Finally, the state stepped in to investigate and to charge the men.

The first DA immediately recused herself.  The second DA, Barnhill, was asked by Arbery's mother to recuse himself because his son works for the Brunswick County's DA office.  But instead of just recusing himself, Barnhill wrote a letter to the GBI giving all the reasons why the two murderers actually acted within their legal rights.  The only reason that they are being arrested now is because the video got leaked.  Barnhill saw the video, the GBI saw the video, nobody cared.  These two psychopaths could be indicted at a preliminary hearing without a grand jury.  Blaming it on the pandemic is nonsense.


Which leads me to ask "how many of these are there that we don't know about?"
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
25 minutes ago  
Forgive me  but I had never heard about this. It made me think the victim was supposed to be some famous person or something since the NEWS tag. Murders happen, is there something particularly remarkable about this one?

//not intended to seem cold, I just have never heard about this and I see the national news all the time.
 
Linkster
24 minutes ago  

shastacola: Good, but why on Earth did it take so long?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
