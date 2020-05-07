 Skip to content
(CBS News) Why does Jesus need a PPP loan? (cbsnews.com)
    Federal government of the United States, Mosque, Catholic churches, Administration of federal assistance in the United States, Single Audit, Small business, United States, Federal assistance in the United States  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What does God need with a starship???
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Groups that don't pay taxes begging for tax money is very on-brand for America right now.
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gets industrial disease.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Carlin - God Loves You, And He Needs Money!
Youtube iouZYYzQEjU
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Churches do often have some administrative staff.  So it's not that absurd.

That said, even as a Catholic, I can't argue with the idea of "no taxes, no bailout". It's not unreasonable.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: [YouTube video: George Carlin - God Loves You, And He Needs Money!]


Remember, St. George also said:

"You know what we oughta do with these churches? TAX THEM! Make them pay their admission fee like everyone else."

I miss him.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Groups that don't pay taxes begging for tax money is very on-brand for America right now.


In general that's the history of american capitalism summed up quite nicely
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The PPP isn't about the federal government assisting houses of worship or churches," he tells CBS News.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Myrrh addiction.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shostie: What does God need with a starship???


why does pope fraudlh need a twitter acct
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Because he used to clear $40k in every church every Sunday in the collection bowls. Jesus has got to get stuff for Mary Magdalene....

/ at least with the Catholic Church some of it actually does reach the poor and needy
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Churches are places of business. They run a lot of services, ranging from elder care to day care, rock climbing walls to wedding venues, and so forth. Even as a convinced atheist, I can see the sense in helping those churches who help others rather than just helping their own Gospel of Prosperity bottoms lines and fat comfortable bums on pews.

The Roman Catholic Church is a giant Mother Corp in a world of very competitive small and medium sized businesses, but on the whole, it is less evil than many of its Protestant competion, so as an atheist I am wiling to have tea with the Pope because he seems a decent dude with his head screwed on right, as well as being a Latinx Roman Catholic with more than tots and pears for the poor, the needy, the feeble and the oppressed.

Yeah, several thousand out of 12 thousand sounds about right as long as Trump doesn't get to wet his whistle on the backsheesh.

Up vote the Pope, down vote the Beast 666. I am a good atheist, that Heathen who is scandalized when X-tians do wrong, but pleased to see them do right by Jesus or the Buddha or whoever.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not Jesus, but his legal representatives on Earth. You know, those that smartly got power of attorney from him while he was hanging nailed up there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did he take a vow of poverty or a vow of fleecing the impoverished?
 
