(Washington Post)   Woman goes $600K in debt to buy wholesale masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and face shields to give out for free to hospital workers. Probably not the smartest thing to do but it's the thought that counts   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Stephen Jay Gould, Homelessness, Rhonda Roland Shearer, Hospital, hospital administrators, Housing Works, Go Fund, Homelessness in the United States  
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 Huh. So not everyone sucks! Thanks for the link, subby.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know, if you give those things to non-hospital workers it would help cut down on the infection rate making their jobs easier as well.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cut-red-ta​p​e-4-heroes
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, it beats the student loans I took out for college and can't pay
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait til the feds seize it all so Jared and Trump's friends can sell them to the highest bidder.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1 : Buy PPE on credit
Step 2 : go bankrupt
Step 3 : fark the banks, they paid for it!

/hero right there
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An American hero worthy of all the crying eagles.

Bravo, Rhonda Roland Shearer!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Surprised the Feds didn't confiscate them and send them to a warehouse never to be used.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
God bless this wonder organization with their miracles. Please give what you can, anything will help.

https://www.gofundme.com/gimme-yo-lif​e​-savings-4-a-good-cause-and-shiat
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A long article, and I read every word.

Beautiful.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
wish i could read the article, block as usual. how does someone get a $600K line of credit?
 
mike4688
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How tf do you just decide to go $600k in debt? I want to go $600k in debt!
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's karma for all the kittens she caused the death of in the 90's:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
