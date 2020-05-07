 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Need targets to simulate enemy missiles for your interceptor test? Just wait for your enemy to go broke, and buy the actual missiles   (thedrive.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, F-4 Phantom II, Rocket, Surface-to-air missile, Wild Weasel, Anti-aircraft warfare, Soviet Union, Ticonderoga class cruiser, F/A-18 Hornet  
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, we shot down all the supersonic airplanes that we converted to test targets so...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
sounds cheaper to just buy up all the missiles then to build a defense for them?

Isn't that how corporate works?  upstart has better product, buy out the upstart?

I thought we elected a business man as Commander in Chief for reasons like these
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: sounds cheaper to just buy up all the missiles then to build a defense for them?

Isn't that how corporate works?  upstart has better product, buy out the upstart?

I thought we elected a business man as Commander in Chief for reasons like these


No corporate works buy changing the charger a million times for no reason but fukyou.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Hyjamon: sounds cheaper to just buy up all the missiles then to build a defense for them?

Isn't that how corporate works?  upstart has better product, buy out the upstart?

I thought we elected a business man as Commander in Chief for reasons like these

No corporate works buy changing the charger a million times for no reason but fukyou.


ahh, like the new USB+ standards, that require you to try and plug in USB sticks four-times now instead of three.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
we jest, but are forgetting the more important question...is the defense system we are developing to shoot down the now defunct missiles still going to be funded?

sure, we no longer really need tanks but we already have a tank-making machine built. be a shame not to still make tanks.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: ..is the defense system we are developing to shoot down the now defunct missiles


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Those nose cones look way too much like they were inspired by KSP.

/that shiat actually works
//it deflects them away from the central motor
///secret nose cones underneath for sure
 
Stibium
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: StoPPeRmobile: Hyjamon: sounds cheaper to just buy up all the missiles then to build a defense for them?

Isn't that how corporate works?  upstart has better product, buy out the upstart?

I thought we elected a business man as Commander in Chief for reasons like these

No corporate works buy changing the charger a million times for no reason but fukyou.

ahh, like the new USB+ standards, that require you to try and plug in USB sticks four-times now instead of three.


My question is how that works, because I've encountered this several times before. Normally with a two-position quantum system you break superposition with the third flip-try, but there are still times where the fourth go actually makes it. Wtf is this witchcraft?
 
Stibium
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: we jest, but are forgetting the more important question...is the defense system we are developing to shoot down the now defunct missiles still going to be funded?

sure, we no longer really need tanks but we already have a tank-making machine built. be a shame not to still make tanks.


If current standards hold we are just going to outfit out current tanks with HDPE and sapphire laminate armor plating like the Chinese. It works for body armor, just melt it all together and foamatizize (for lack of a better term) the plates and you get pretty good protection from shaped charge RPGs
 
Hyjamon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Stibium: Hyjamon: we jest, but are forgetting the more important question...is the defense system we are developing to shoot down the now defunct missiles still going to be funded?

sure, we no longer really need tanks but we already have a tank-making machine built. be a shame not to still make tanks.

If current standards hold we are just going to outfit out current tanks with HDPE and sapphire laminate armor plating like the Chinese. It works for body armor, just melt it all together and foamatizize (for lack of a better term) the plates and you get pretty good protection from shaped charge RPGs


are they supposed to function like an ablative armor?  transparent armor is a neat term.
 
