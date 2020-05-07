 Skip to content
(CNBC)   COVID-19? Madge says you're soaking in it   (cnbc.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Not even posting this on face book
Just waiting for it to arrive there on the hysteria wagon.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Turns out it's really hard to do contactless manicures.
 
Mock26
1 hour ago  
Why go to a nail salon? Just go to the damned hardware store like everyone else. No one is going to care if you build your house with artisanal nails.

AbuHashish
1 hour ago  
Madge was a known squirter.
 
derpes_simplex
1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Turns out it's really hard to do contactless manicures.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Viruses must lead such in-teresting lives.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Queef Wellington
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MSkow
1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Turns out it's really hard to do contactless manicures.


What about using one of them fancy DaVinci machines they use to perform surgery remotely? They're what, $5-10 Mil a pop? Simple
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
58 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Not even posting this on face book
Just waiting for it to arrive there on the hysteria wagon.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"You have died of hysteria."
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
56 minutes ago  
Quelle Surprise.
 
Hyjamon
45 minutes ago  
I'm glad we decided not to reopen those here in GA

*whispers from off stage*

He did WHAT?!

similar note on why the big bad gov't needs to be heavy handed.  people are generally dumb.  myself included.

Was talking with my mother in MD the other night who was a bit miffed that you could only take your pet to the pet salon if you had a note from a vet saying it was medically needed (skin conditions, the like)

My mother couldn't understand why she wasn't allowed to drop her dog off.  It was only one dog; she was only one customer.

I had to point out that 20 other people would feel the same way. so the salon owner is now interacting with 20 people...and the other staff in the place, like the shampoo'er, nail clipper, receptionist.  And dog salons don't tend to be large spacious places.

Mom admitted she didn't think about that.  The bolded part is why officials need to lay down the law.  People don't see aggregates, just themselves.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
45 minutes ago  
Man, Karen is going to be PISSED when she finds out she can't get her nails did.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark] [BareFark]
37 minutes ago  
I thought you were Dale!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  
Politics?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Mom admitted she didn't think about that.


I think she did. She told you it was only one customer and one dog, so you would think she was somehow unaware. She was trying to disguise herself as a good person in hope of getting what she wanted, or if she was denied, looking just forgetful or like she hadn't spent time on it. My mom would never let me get away with that - either claiming I didn't think of it, or pretending it was a hail mary lie.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
31 minutes ago  
Who will wax my under carriage now?!?
 
rhodabear
31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: or pretending it was

not a hail mary lie.

FTFM

My mom made sure I understood, nobody is that stupid, but lots of people are just smart enough to know they can pretend and grownups will choose not to get into the trouble of the argument. And that is why people die of, say, listeria; or why the police let people who shoplift go free, or why WalMart lies about consumer protection law to its customers.

It's a pandemic, though, and I agree with you. We can't let them getaway with it because letting them go without actually physically stopping them is far more trouble than getting into the argument, or just letting it go.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
29 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Politics?


Can't they just make a COVID tab already?
 
Hyjamon
23 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Bennie Crabtree: or pretending it was not a hail mary lie.

FTFM

My mom made sure I understood, nobody is that stupid, but lots of people are just smart enough to know they can pretend and grownups will choose not to get into the trouble of the argument. And that is why people die of, say, listeria; or why the police let people who shoplift go free, or why WalMart lies about consumer protection law to its customers.

It's a pandemic, though, and I agree with you. We can't let them getaway with it because letting them go without actually physically stopping them is far more trouble than getting into the argument, or just letting it go.


possibly, it is hard to say with her.  just now starting to wonder if or how much gaslighting I have experienced from her now that I have more experience to look back on things.

"I was just trying to help" is a favorite one I have learned to attack.
 
Hyjamon
23 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: king of vegas: Politics?

Can't they just make a COVID tab already?


isn't every tab already one?
 
rhodabear
22 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: king of vegas: Politics?

Can't they just make a COVID tab already?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SFSailor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
17 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: king of vegas: Politics?

Can't they just make a COVID tab already?


Gosh, it is a mystery what 75k+ (so far!) entirely avoidable deaths could have to do with politics.

Or why 75k+ entirely avoidable deaths would be in the news so much.

FFS.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  
No shiat? These are clearly essential to our continued functioning as a society, so I guess we'll just have to deal.
 
Lusiphur
9 minutes ago  

Mock26: Why go to a nail salon? Just go to the damned hardware store like everyone else. No one is going to care if you build your house with artisanal nails.

;-)


But if you don't get your nails done every week, how will the other girls in church know that your deadbeat husband has managed to go another 5 days without getting fired from the plant for getting drunk on his lunch break and mouthing off to the foreman.
 
