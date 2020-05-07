 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   "There was no way I was going to stand by and let it eat the kitten," he said   (vice.com) divider line
19
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

674 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 10:56 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the fark was he doing letting his kitten go outside, in farking Australia?

The life expectancy of an outdoor cat is very much shorter than an indoor cat everywhere, but in Oz you may as well be saying "here nature, have a small helpless furry snack"

If only there were an "Irresponsible Idiot" tag.
 
TheGrayCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naked, of course.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep a machete handy. Now, I haven't tested this, but I'm pretty sure once you slice a snake in half it will let go of the kitten.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: Keep a machete handy. Now, I haven't tested this, but I'm pretty sure once you slice a snake in half it will let go of the kitten.


You would think anyone in Australia would keep a machete handy in every damn room.  Everything - and I mean everything - is out to kill you there.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Worst. Ad. Placement. Ever.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: Keep a machete handy. Now, I haven't tested this, but I'm pretty sure once you slice a snake in half it will let go of the kitten.


Difficulty: Australia. It would probably just grow a new head and tail, then you'd have two snakes vying to eat the same kitten...
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Naked Australian Man Wrestles Giant Python to Save his Kitten

I feel like there was a missed headline opportunity here.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's not very much meat on a kitten.

Oh, wait, it was a python. That explains it. They are really slow and cold-blooded so they don't need much a meal, just a good snack every few months.
 
frighty
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not to be that guy, but pythons do not have fangs.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Naked Australian Man Wrestles Giant Python to Save his Kitten

I feel like there was a missed headline opportunity here.


Naked Kitten Wrestles Giant Australian Python?

Man Kitten To Save His Naked Python?

Python Kitten Wrestles Giant Naked Australian Man?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mollari: What the fark was he doing letting his kitten go outside, in farking Australia?

The life expectancy of an outdoor cat is very much shorter than an indoor cat everywhere, but in Oz you may as well be saying "here nature, have a small helpless furry snack"

If only there were an "Irresponsible Idiot" tag.


Oh I think cats do just fine in Australia
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Worst. Ad. Placement. Ever.
[Fark user image image 425x254]


Bwahahahahaha
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As he released his grip, the snake turned and sank its fangs into the flesh of his right hand

Fark user imageView Full Size


Call me old fashioned, but I still believe that words mean things.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stephen Lynch - Kill a Kitten
Youtube KeCyyhmHICU
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Usually when I wrestle the python, kittens die.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size

This asshole doesn't like cake?
 
bud jones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
sorry, i'm team python on this one...
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

frighty: Not to be that guy, but pythons do not have fangs.


He wrestled the thing. I will let him say fangs, even if it's just teeth. Here is a picture of a carpet python native to Australia

goldcoastsnakecatcher.com.auView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.