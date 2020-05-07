 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Bear spray can't help you in an attack if it's still holstered on your hip--unless the bear obligingly bites into it and flees   (buckrail.com) divider line
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Be careful, Yogi, you don't want to bite that little conta-"
*PSSSSSSH*
"OH MY GOD BOOBOO IT'S IN MY EYES MY MOUTH IS A CARNIVAL OF FIERY PAIN!!"
 
black_knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised no one's tried drinking it to protect themselves from bears :3
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Due to the circumstances involving a surprise encounter and the inability to identify the individual bear, Game and Fish does not plan to take management action at this time, and no area closures have been implemented.

Holy hell... an actual reasonable response to a human-wildlife interaction.

Humans... the world is not our back yard. The other several million species need some space, too. If you venture into "their" world, you take your chances.

/Ditto with sharks, tigers, etc.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For fark's sake, wear bells when out and about in bear country! 

And on a related note...

The National Park Rangers are advising hikers in Glacier National Park and other Rocky Mountain parks to be alert for bears and take extra precautions to avoid an encounter.

They advise park visitors to wear little bells on their clothes so they make noise when hiking. The bell noise allows bears to hear them coming from a distance and not be startled by a hiker accidentally sneaking up on them. This might cause a bear to charge.

Visitors should also carry a pepper spray can just in case a bear is encountered. Spraying the pepper into the air will irritate the bear's sensitive nose and it will run away.

It is also a good idea to keep an eye out for fresh bear scat so you have an idea if bears are in the area. People should be able to recognize the difference between black bear and grizzly bear scat.
Black bear droppings are smaller and often contain berries, leaves, and possibly bits of fur. Grizzly bear droppings tend to contain small bells and smell of pepper.
 
JNowe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
itsaback [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Misread, thought it said beer spray...
Beer spray would be nice.
 
links136
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've only ever dealt with shy black bears who were never a threat but..... Just the force of the charge of a god damn 3d version of a bear in red dead redemption 2 makes you realize just how amazing it is these massive creatures can run down a farking deer.

And to never want to piss one off.  Ever.  Holy shiat would that be a nuts encounter.

I don't usually have nightmares, one of the few ones was for sure running into a baby cub and like

O.o.......

I've never seen a lion in person etc so it's harder to picture.
 
