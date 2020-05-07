 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   OK, 2020 just got *REAL*   (twitter.com) divider line
42
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1472 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2020 at 12:05 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
LOL....Wiley finally won!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/HannibalBarcids/s​t​atus/1251904992912474112

That's what he thinks. It is really the stick of dynamite made to look like a female roadrunner.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Now is the time to buy Acme stock!
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I believe this is what David Koresh referred to as the Sixth Seal.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
orig00.deviantart.netView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If by "just", you mean nearly three weeks ago, then yes Procrastimitter, it just got real.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Guess Chris McKay can stop working on that Coyote/Road Runner movie now.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does this mean the "skiing via refrigerator and meat grinder backpack" thing is a thing then?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally timed that anvil drop just right.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Other than the questionable utility of Acme's supplies, isn't the other big issue when considering cartoons from a reality-based point of view the fact that roadrunners can fly?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In reality, roadrunners aren't actually all that fast.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Way out in the southwest Texas town of Fort Stockton, the roadrunners are something to see.

media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size


Coyotes 'round them parts are quite another something to see.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meep meep motherfarker.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks, 2020. World's gonna end, but those of us who grew up watching the never-ending chase needed the closure. It's the little things that matter. And it's better than nothing at all.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Truly a sign of the end times. Sign me up for Bill Gates vaccine of the beast
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What were roadrunners called before there were roads?
 
rcain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good. I always thought Roadrunner was a cocky little jerk
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Other than the questionable utility of Acme's supplies, isn't the other big issue when considering cartoons from a reality-based point of view the fact that roadrunners can fly?


And coyotes can run faster than roadrunners.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh sure! What's next? Elmer catches Bugs?
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Coyote Finally Killed The Road Runner HD
Youtube B69ew9FtRF0
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

desertgeek: Oh sure! What's next? Elmer catches Bugs?


Well, what did you expect in an opera? A happy ending?
 
rcain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: What were roadrunners called before there were roads?


Indigenous peoples of Central America have developed numerous beliefs about the roadrunner. The Ch'orti', who call it t'unk'u'x or mu', have taboos against harming the bird.[20]The Ch'ol Maya believe roadrunners to have special powers. It is known to them as ajkumtz'u', derived from the bird's call that is said to make the listener feel tired.[21]
The word for roadrunner in the Oʼodham language is taḏai, which is the name of a transit center in Tucson, Arizona.[22][23]
- lifted from Wikipedia
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Joke's going to end up on Wile E. as that bird was no doubt slow due to infection with a type A influenza.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's farked up.  Roadrunners are awesome.  Coyotes not so much.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark. Oh, you're all so timely.

So this on Yahoo! (of all places) 3-4 days ago. It's probably been on Fb even longer.

I'm cutting myself on the edginess here.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: iron de havilland: Other than the questionable utility of Acme's supplies, isn't the other big issue when considering cartoons from a reality-based point of view the fact that roadrunners can fly?

And coyotes can run faster than roadrunners.


Yeah, sprint at 40mph vs 26 for roadrunners. I assume they must normally fly when chased.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Now is the time to buy Acme stock!


Or would it be better to sell? Since he won't be buying as much.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: Fark. Oh, you're all so timely.

So this on Yahoo! (of all places) 3-4 days ago. It's probably been on Fb even longer.

I'm cutting myself on the edginess here.


When a MemeLord attacks an EdgeLord what we need is a TimeLord

Who?

Exactly
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Didn't we already do this one?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't really have a dog in this fight
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dear God, why did I pick this week to short Acme stock?
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Been beaten into the dirt already, but:

When Fark links a Twitter page, it's hopelessly out of date.
 
Wyalt Derp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: What were roadrunners called before there were roads?


Runners.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.