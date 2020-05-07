 Skip to content
(Observer & Eccentric)   If you're going fishing, you should take along a fishing pole. Not four handguns, ammunition, and a suppressor   (hometownlife.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, Firearm, Monroe County, Michigan, Monroe, Michigan, Wayne County, Michigan, Handgun, Metro Detroit, Interstate 75 in Michigan, Interstate 275  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA mentions one man carrying concealed without a permit...was that the only crime? Possessing handguns and ammunition is not a crime (in most states). Concealing them unlawfully, or possessing them when you are a felon, or possessing them when they are stolen/defaced etc. may be crimes, but simply possessing guns (in most places) isn't necessarily a crime. The fact they were towing a boat and claiming to be going fishing isn't relevant.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really depends on what you're fishing for...

/ crocodiles, alligators and sharks...
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was some old Italian guys taking their friend, Joey Canoli, on a " fishing" trip. Yeah, dats right Joey, da fish are bitin' real good right now.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Muh freedumbs!
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: It was some old Italian guys taking their friend, Joey Canoli, on a " fishing" trip. Yeah, dats right Joey, da fish are bitin' real good right now.


Hail Mary.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't tell me how to fish, subby!
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shooting fish in a barrel.  Seems like a logical defense.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like they forgot their barrel of fish.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Second Amendment is a curse upon this nation. And you can quote me.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

beezeltown: TFA mentions one man carrying concealed without a permit...was that the only crime? Possessing handguns and ammunition is not a crime (in most states). Concealing them unlawfully, or possessing them when you are a felon, or possessing them when they are stolen/defaced etc. may be crimes, but simply possessing guns (in most places) isn't necessarily a crime. The fact they were towing a boat and claiming to be going fishing isn't relevant.


Carrying a suppressor is a crime without the tax stamp and correct paperwork.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cod dammit
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He said it probably because most state laws say that guns must be unloaded and locked in a car unless going to or from hunting or fishing. The illegal items are still illegal though.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why a silencer? You wouldn't want to scare the fish off would you?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

These must be pretty big fish....
 
Gangster of Boats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It really depends on what you're fishing for...

/ crocodiles, alligators and sharks...


In Michigan?
 
Fissile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: It was some old Italian guys taking their friend, Joey Canoli, on a " fishing" trip. Yeah, dats right Joey, da fish are bitin' real good right now.


In 1936 Lucky Luciano was on trial for pimping.   The prosecutor got Luciano up on the stand and was questioning him about carrying a gun in NYC.  Luciano stated that he had the guns with him because he was going hunting.   The prosecutor asked him,  "And what is it that you hunt in New York City, Mr. Luciano?"  Luciano answered, "Peasants."
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: It was some old Italian guys taking their friend, Joey Canoli, on a " fishing" trip. Yeah, dats right Joey, da fish are bitin' real good right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He was looking for triggerfish?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gar fishing?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Unless it's fish shooting day in Vermont. Which is a real thing that I'm totally not making up.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It really depends on what you're fishing for...

/ crocodiles, alligators and sharks...


Black joggers............
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So....this was the collection:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


I guess that is a handgun hanging out in the back? Help me out here, Fark gun nuts, what is the purpose of that thing, besides intimidating your middle school bully? It doesn't seem very practical.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

allears: The Second Amendment is a curse upon this nation. And you can quote me.


Amendment II
A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.

I thought the people who ignore the bolded part are the ones who make it a curse, then I found this:

In the 2008 case District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court held that the "Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home."

More and more our Constitution is being rendered null and void.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

allears: The Second Amendment is a curse upon this nation. And you can quote me.


Bless your heart.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZMugg: allears: The Second Amendment is a curse upon this nation. And you can quote me.

Amendment II
A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.

I thought the people who ignore the bolded part are the ones who make it a curse, then I found this:

In the 2008 case District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court held that the "Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home."

More and more our Constitution is being rendered null and void.


Convenient that you didn't bold "the right of the people".
 
