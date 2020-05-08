 Skip to content
Welcome to your Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme this week: Let your creativity fly - create a Blanket Fort Extraordinaire
E-Brake
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest! Our theme this week: Let your creativity fly - create a Blanket Fort Extraordinaire. Be sure to enable voting!

Using blankets, cushions, pillows, and other things that you have on hand (except for camping equipment, pre-made fort equipment, etc), make your own majestic blanket fort. Create a space to hunker while we all hunker down.

Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand, since most of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme, please send it along to Farkback. Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

Fartist Friday contests will be submitted on Thursdays with entries open to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!) then it goes to Main Page on Friday. The contests will close at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

Vote-enabling Instructables:
If you're on the full site (not mobile), check the "Enable voting for this entry?" box under your entry before you post. If you're on mobile, the images you post will automagically have voting enabled.

Rules:
All works must follow the theme requirements, be created from scratch for this contest, and votable entries must be your original work. Remember, GISing is Bsing.

This week's theme to follow is: "Let your creativity fly - create a Blanket Fort Extraordinaire."

Three separate entries maximum are allowed per person.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!
 
edmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a crappy artist but made this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


For folks with actual talent, this website might be more productive than I've made it.

https://www.youidraw.com/apps/painter​/
 
Wynn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cuteyland, the quarantine blanket fort. Complete with sound system, newly styled kitchen, and mood lighting.

/ Kids loved it
// For about 2 days
/// After that, they only cared about it when I threatened to tear it down.

(Voting enabled. I posted via mobile the first time and voting was not turned on by default as the instructions suggested)
 
