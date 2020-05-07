 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Everything is bigger in Texas. Including the number of times you can test positive for Coronavirus   (yahoo.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's the gift that keeps on giving.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: It's the gift that keeps on giving.


It's the herpes of pandemics?
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is only 6 tests away from getting a free one?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After you recover from the virus, you can still test positive for several months until the dead remnants of the virus eventually flush from your system.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess God doesn't like Christians.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: After you recover from the virus, you can still test positive for several months until the dead remnants of the virus eventually flush from your system.


Or maybe he still has live copies of the virus.

Ebola can hide out in the body for months also.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: OgreMagi: After you recover from the virus, you can still test positive for several months until the dead remnants of the virus eventually flush from your system.

Or maybe he still has live copies of the virus.

Ebola can hide out in the body for months also.


So, what we're saying is misleading headline?  There's a button at the bottom of the page for that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If it was only one time, it wouldn't be on something called Storyful or Fark.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: After you recover from the virus, you can still test positive for several months until the dead remnants of the virus eventually flush from your system.


simple pimple. he never got rid of it.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The kindest thing I can say about Greg Abbott is that I hope a tree falls on him and he spends his life in a wheelchair
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not chicken pox. Which I've never had.

/kinda surprising considering I've worked with kids for the past decade
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But what about the herd immunity all my orange favorites talk about?
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: But what about the herd immunity all my orange favorites talk about?


I saw a link to some British article about two people who'd been sick with it for almost two months as well.

On every distribution that's sampled enough times you can expect some remarkable outliers. That includes the time to symptom onset and time to recovery for a disease.
 
