(Buzzfeed)   Seventeen heroic cat stories that'll make you want to hug your feline, even though they don't want you to do that on Caturday
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Spread compliments around always good, innit?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 day ago

Born on 4/20
More pictures later
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey Caturday fam! Today is actually my Caturday because I took a few days off work :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hey Caturday fam! Today is actually my Caturday because I took a few days off work :-)


sweet!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And here is the Dark Lord Pawron completing his latest summoning spell.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago

My son captioned this, "Don't mind me, I'm just stalking birds through the window while you try to work"
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My cat appears to have an increasingly negative view of mainstream media. 

I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago


I think I assembled my BooBoo wrong....

Fark user imageView Full Size

Khaleesi of the Great Grass Backyard

Fark user imageView Full Size

Toot Britches says GTFO

Fark user imageView Full Size

Goober Pea wants to play "Duck" (tug-o-war)
 
SerenDipityDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Not a cat...this is Midge 5 years ago.  I am just tickled to see caturda with only about 20 posts instead of 349!  Looks weired.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maisie
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SerenDipityDo: [Fark user image 850x957]Not a cat...this is Midge 5 years ago.  I am just tickled to see caturda with only about 20 posts instead of 349!  Looks weired.


That's the joy of having TF :)


The Woofday Wetnose Wednesday folks would love to meet Midge too.
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome to Caturday everyone.

I need to start off on a sour note. We helped Mia over the bridge this afternoon. It was getting too hard for her to breath and she let us know it was time.

Rest in peace my little sweet pea. We will see each other again.
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Our cat was getting his last hug right around the time the last Caturday thread closed.  He was on the way to the vet when the thread shut down.  When the cat carrier came out he said he didn't want to go on the cart, but it was time.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Apparently there was a misdirected text message asking how to dispose of the body.  I like to think somebody's day got a little weirder.

Today's lesson is, if your cat is chewing or swallowing funny pay attention right away.  One year survival rate for oral squamous cell carcinoma is close to zero.  Most cases aren't detected until it is too late.  The cancer becomes inoperable fairly soon and chemotherapy is next to useless.  I gather chemo works on some cancers of cats, but not this one in this place.

If you can, brush kitty's teeth.  Poor oral hygiene is associated with cancer.  There's no proof of a causal relationship that I know of, but it's plausible.  Other associations include living in the city, sharing a house with a smoker, and eating canned food.  I don't know if it's all canned food.  Maybe it's only mercury-laden tuna.  I don't know if it's only tobacco smoke or both kinds.  Maybe nobody does.  Cats don't get big NIH grants.

Still no cure for cancer.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
From a recent Photoshop contest.
SerenDipityDo [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago


Sorry about Mia. 😭
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My guy says Hi!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: Welcome to Caturday everyone. I need to start off on a sour note. We helped Mia over the bridge this afternoon. It was getting too hard for her to breath and she let us know it was time. Rest in peace my little sweet pea. We will see each other again. [Fark user image 600x450]

Fark user imageView Full Size


you loved her. you cared for her. you fought for her. you listened to her.
and in love you let her go.
she knew.
 
ponsonby [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: Welcome to Caturday everyone.

I need to start off on a sour note. We helped Mia over the bridge this afternoon. It was getting too hard for her to breath and she let us know it was time.

Rest in peace my little sweet pea. We will see each other again.
[Fark user image 600x450]


So very sorry for your loss of Mia.
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: Welcome to Caturday everyone.

I need to start off on a sour note. We helped Mia over the bridge this afternoon. It was getting too hard for her to breath and she let us know it was time.

Rest in peace my little sweet pea. We will see each other again.
[Fark user image 600x450]


So sorry, it's the hardest but also the kindest thing.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: Welcome to Caturday everyone.

I need to start off on a sour note. We helped Mia over the bridge this afternoon. It was getting too hard for her to breath and she let us know it was time.

Rest in peace my little sweet pea. We will see each other again.
[Fark user image image 600x450]


{Hugs}  I'm so sorry for your loss 😰
 
ponsonby [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ZAZ: Our cat was getting his last hug right around the time the last Caturday thread closed.  He was on the way to the vet when the thread shut down.  When the cat carrier came out he said he didn't want to go on the cart, but it was time.

[Fark user image 512x512]
Apparently there was a misdirected text message asking how to dispose of the body.  I like to think somebody's day got a little weirder.

Today's lesson is, if your cat is chewing or swallowing funny pay attention right away.  One year survival rate for oral squamous cell carcinoma is close to zero.  Most cases aren't detected until it is too late.  The cancer becomes inoperable fairly soon and chemotherapy is next to useless.  I gather chemo works on some cancers of cats, but not this one in this place.

If you can, brush kitty's teeth.  Poor oral hygiene is associated with cancer.  There's no proof of a causal relationship that I know of, but it's plausible.  Other associations include living in the city, sharing a house with a smoker, and eating canned food.  I don't know if it's all canned food.  Maybe it's only mercury-laden tuna.  I don't know if it's only tobacco smoke or both kinds.  Maybe nobody does.  Cats don't get big NIH grants.

Still no cure for cancer.


So very sorry for your loss.
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ZAZ: Our cat was getting his last hug right around the time the last Caturday thread closed.  He was on the way to the vet when the thread shut down.  When the cat carrier came out he said he didn't want to go on the cart, but it was time.

[Fark user image 512x512]
Apparently there was a misdirected text message asking how to dispose of the body.  I like to think somebody's day got a little weirder.

Today's lesson is, if your cat is chewing or swallowing funny pay attention right away.  One year survival rate for oral squamous cell carcinoma is close to zero.  Most cases aren't detected until it is too late.  The cancer becomes inoperable fairly soon and chemotherapy is next to useless.  I gather chemo works on some cancers of cats, but not this one in this place.

If you can, brush kitty's teeth.  Poor oral hygiene is associated with cancer.  There's no proof of a causal relationship that I know of, but it's plausible.  Other associations include living in the city, sharing a house with a smoker, and eating canned food.  I don't know if it's all canned food.  Maybe it's only mercury-laden tuna.  I don't know if it's only tobacco smoke or both kinds.  Maybe nobody does.  Cats don't get big NIH grants.

Still no cure for cancer.


Sorry for your loss.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ZAZ: Our cat was getting his last hug right around the time the last Caturday thread closed.  He was on the way to the vet when the thread shut down.  When the cat carrier came out he said he didn't want to go on the cart, but it was time.

[Fark user image image 512x512]
Apparently there was a misdirected text message asking how to dispose of the body.  I like to think somebody's day got a little weirder.

Today's lesson is, if your cat is chewing or swallowing funny pay attention right away.  One year survival rate for oral squamous cell carcinoma is close to zero.  Most cases aren't detected until it is too late.  The cancer becomes inoperable fairly soon and chemotherapy is next to useless.  I gather chemo works on some cancers of cats, but not this one in this place.

If you can, brush kitty's teeth.  Poor oral hygiene is associated with cancer.  There's no proof of a causal relationship that I know of, but it's plausible.  Other associations include living in the city, sharing a house with a smoker, and eating canned food.  I don't know if it's all canned food.  Maybe it's only mercury-laden tuna.  I don't know if it's only tobacco smoke or both kinds.  Maybe nobody does.  Cats don't get big NIH grants.

Still no cure for cancer.


{Hugs} so sorry for your loss 😰

Kudos to you to being able to see humor in the sadness.

/ a billion bonus points for the Monty Python reference
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
yobbery [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ZAZ: Our cat was getting his last hug right around the time the last Caturday thread closed.  He was on the way to the vet when the thread shut down.  When the cat carrier came out he said he didn't want to go on the cart, but it was time.


Still no cure for cancer.

bucket_pup [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago

Nova is skeptical of this whole Caturday thing.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago

That's the joy of having TF :)


The Woofday Wetnose Wednesday folks would love to meet Midge too.

valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: Welcome to Caturday everyone.

I need to start off on a sour note. We helped Mia over the bridge this afternoon. It was getting too hard for her to breath and she let us know it was time.

Rest in peace my little sweet pea. We will see each other again.
[Fark user image 600x450]


our heart hurts for you
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: Welcome to Caturday everyone.

I need to start off on a sour note. We helped Mia over the bridge this afternoon. It was getting too hard for her to breath and she let us know it was time.

Rest in peace my little sweet pea. We will see each other again.
[Fark user image 600x450]


almostsane [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ZAZ: Our cat was getting his last hug right around the time the last Caturday thread closed.  He was on the way to the vet when the thread shut down.  When the cat carrier came out he said he didn't want to go on the cart, but it was time.

[Fark user image 512x512]
Apparently there was a misdirected text message asking how to dispose of the body.  I like to think somebody's day got a little weirder.

Today's lesson is, if your cat is chewing or swallowing funny pay attention right away.  One year survival rate for oral squamous cell carcinoma is close to zero.  Most cases aren't detected until it is too late.  The cancer becomes inoperable fairly soon and chemotherapy is next to useless.  I gather chemo works on some cancers of cats, but not this one in this place.

If you can, brush kitty's teeth.  Poor oral hygiene is associated with cancer.  There's no proof of a causal relationship that I know of, but it's plausible.  Other associations include living in the city, sharing a house with a smoker, and eating canned food.  I don't know if it's all canned food.  Maybe it's only mercury-laden tuna.  I don't know if it's only tobacco smoke or both kinds.  Maybe nobody does.  Cats don't get big NIH grants.

Still no cure for cancer.


ponsonby [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SerenDipityDo: [Fark user image 850x957]Not a cat...this is Midge 5 years ago.  I am just tickled to see caturda with only about 20 posts instead of 349!  Looks weired.

Type right under Bathia_Mapes who mentioned Joy of TF.    Besides that It's Still Early.  Mehopes Midge does well, you & rest of yours too.
FangQ All for Incoming Fetches so furr.
This was in D'awwwwearlier.  Not been there yet, hope find time to View.  40 hilarious cat snapchats will bring smile to your face Do hope so ....
almostsane [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago

Peony bush inherited from paternal grandmum.  Will bloom & look like this Quite Soon but not yet.  Some Neighbour complimented Roses which this isn't.
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 day ago

Sorry for the rant.  No response to my calls to FWP.  My 1st choice is to trap & relocate him/her but have been told you have to take them @ least 20 miles away or they'll be home before you 😖
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: Welcome to Caturday everyone.

I need to start off on a sour note. We helped Mia over the bridge this afternoon. It was getting too hard for her to breath and she let us know it was time.

Rest in peace my little sweet pea. We will see each other again.
dstanley [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago


Oh so very sorry.......
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 day ago
Born on 4/20
More pictures later


D'awwwww......  :)
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 day ago

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ZAZ: Our cat was getting his last hug right around the time the last Caturday thread closed.  He was on the way to the vet when the thread shut down.  When the cat carrier came out he said he didn't want to go on the cart, but it was time.

[Fark user image 512x512]
Apparently there was a misdirected text message asking how to dispose of the body.  I like to think somebody's day got a little weirder.

Today's lesson is, if your cat is chewing or swallowing funny pay attention right away.  One year survival rate for oral squamous cell carcinoma is close to zero.  Most cases aren't detected until it is too late.  The cancer becomes inoperable fairly soon and chemotherapy is next to useless.  I gather chemo works on some cancers of cats, but not this one in this place.

If you can, brush kitty's teeth.  Poor oral hygiene is associated with cancer.  There's no proof of a causal relationship that I know of, but it's plausible.  Other associations include living in the city, sharing a house with a smoker, and eating canned food.  I don't know if it's all canned food.  Maybe it's only mercury-laden tuna.  I don't know if it's only tobacco smoke or both kinds.  Maybe nobody does.  Cats don't get big NIH grants.

Still no cure for cancer.


tigerose [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: Welcome to Caturday everyone.

I need to start off on a sour note. We helped Mia over the bridge this afternoon. It was getting too hard for her to breath and she let us know it was time.

Rest in peace my little sweet pea. We will see each other again.
[Fark user image 600x450]


fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
