(MSN)   "I guess I won't do this again." As last words go, thats not bad. Tag for the deceased   (msn.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She died as she lived.

A moron.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who tries to touch an alligator, for Christ sake.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF
That's enough internet for today - bye bye - fark off - I'm out
 
JerkStore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In situations where humans are farking with wildlife, I always root for the wildlife. Sharks, bears, killer whales, even the bulls in bullfighting, I'm cheering away when they mangle or kill a person.

Win stupid prizes and all that, right?
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Who tries to touch an alligator, for Christ sake.


The same kind of person who went to get their nails done during a pandemic? I bet she thought Covid 19 was a hoax, too.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I don't look like a deer", No, you look tastier.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, the important thing is that at least Babs got her nails did.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can't fix stupid.

Can only hope you're beyond minimum safe distance when they go all hold-my-beer.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She didn't act covert enough, apparently. 😎
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I don't look like a deer"

Probably tasted like one, though.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drewogatory: "I don't look like a deer", No, you look tastier.


Deer also tend to be smart enough to flee from a gator not try and get a closer look.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm angry at her for putting the couple through the trauma of trying (and failing) to save her. fark her. No sympathy for the dead in this case. But, you know, she didn't look like a deer. 🙄
 
Alcaste
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Barring all circumstances, those are some quotable Last Words.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Butterflew: lindalouwho: Who tries to touch an alligator, for Christ sake.

The same kind of person who went to get their nails done during a pandemic? I bet she thought Covid 19 was a hoax, too.


The woman killed was the one doing the nails, not getting her nails done.

Also ftfa, "Barbara Howell said Covert came to her residence to do her nails with a glass of wine and was "acting strange," according to the narrative report."

5 bucks says she was at least partially drunk.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Technically a Covid-19 related death. . .
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i have it on good authority that her wish was granted...
 
