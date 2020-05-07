 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Your mom probably has coronavirus   (yahoo.com) divider line
33
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who gets the job of milking sick chinese men?
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least my wife is safe.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ebola is sexually transmitted too.   I don't know how they ever found out.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't me. I pulled out.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If she does, someone's a really sick bastard.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you're farking someone I think you've transmitted it via the normal method already.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: Well, at least my wife is safe.


Yeah I used a condom, you're welcome
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Does this mean there is going to be a new, much more pleasant test kit?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My mom is dead and i spread her ashes in a lake. So technically correct
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
mom say's she can't taste it...
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Ebola is sexually transmitted too.   I don't know how they ever found out.


It's found in bodily fluids.

The testes are generally partially isolated from the rest of the immune system.

So they checked.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: If she does, someone's a really sick bastard.
[Fark user image 342x400]


Don't judge people
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RainDawg: Who gets the job of milking sick chinese men?


I never had a problem milking myself.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
MY SOCK DRAWER! NOOOooo!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well this will make an interesting twist with the Coronavirus porn being made.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bob Down: MY SOCK DRAWER! NOOOooo!


Sorry, but I was feeling extra frisky and the laundry hadn't been done yet.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So is it normal for Chinese hospitals to ask for semen samples?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The fact that to be in a situation where seamen transmission wouldn't also be the same environment for respiratory transmission

(glory hole scenarios?)?

Not completely lost on the researchers;
just ignored so they could get that government grant.

/also statistically negligible
//excluding mothers of fark posters of course
 
Birnone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If you're farking someone I think you've transmitted it via the normal method already.


This news is meaningful to people who hear "Let's not kiss because the virus gets transmitted that way but you can still blow me" from their partners.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: If she does, someone's a really sick bastard.
[Fark user image 342x400]


I dumped my mom around my outdoor sculptures and HVAC equipment to have her share my life.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MasterPython: So is it normal for Chinese hospitals to ask for semen samples?


As an uninsured American, I'd gladly fill a cup if they promised to knock $1-2k off the hospital bill.
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All right, every guy here needs to check right away. Whip 'em out.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I find the discussion of whether it can be sexually transmitted or not to be rather silly. If someone is infected, if you're in that close physical contact, transmission through sex is probably not the primary way it's likely to happen.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: As an uninsured American, I'd gladly fill a cup if they promised to knock $1-2k off the hospital bill.


your post is 13 words and 2 numbers too long
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jim32rr: AngryTeacher: Well, at least my wife is safe.

Yeah I used a condom, you're welcome


She demanded I raw dawg her.  Sorry dude.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: MasterPython: So is it normal for Chinese hospitals to ask for semen samples?

As an uninsured American, I'd gladly fill a cup if they promised to knock $1-2k off the hospital bill.


You are selling your self short. They charge 10's of thousands to fark you.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: jim32rr: AngryTeacher: Well, at least my wife is safe.

Yeah I used a condom, you're welcome

She demanded I raw dawg her.  Sorry dude.


She saved my condom, something about a cocktail
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I find the discussion of whether it can be sexually transmitted or not to be rather silly. If someone is infected, if you're in that close physical contact, transmission through sex is probably not the primary way it's likely to happen.


The prostitutes who refuse to kiss you on the mouth deserve scientific evidence as much as the rest of the population.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MasterPython: So is it normal for Chinese hospitals to ask for semen samples?


thatsmags.comView Full Size


New product under development?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also if my Mom has the 'rona then you may have it too.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I suppose testing negative now also includes a happy ending?
 
Carthax
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: RainDawg: Who gets the job of milking sick chinese men?

I never had a problem milking myself.


I now have you farkied as "sick Chinese man." LOL
 
slobberingoldfool
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: If you're farking someone I think you've transmitted it via the normal method already.


Not always necessarily so. But I failed love school
 
