(TaxProf)   A Trump bump -- or shove? Number of Americans renouncing their U.S. citizenship hits all-time high   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
Pure Weapons-Grade Bolonium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They didn't really leave their country because it left in 2016.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today the Treasury Department published the names of individuals who renounced their U.S. citizenship or terminated their long-term U.S. residency ("expatriated") during the first quarter of 2020.

The number of published expatriates for the quarter was 2,909, which is the highest quarterly number ever.

There is an enormous gulf between ending a long-term residency and renouncing citizenship. They're not even close to the same thing, and the fact that this "law professor" is apparently trying to make some sort of grandiose statement by treating them as the same says he's either stupid, woefully uninformed, or being deceptive with some sort of agenda. Is this number made of mostly individuals who are actually renouncing their U.S. citizenship and taking citizenship in another country? Well, now that's a pretty powerful statistic. Is this number made up of long-term residents who, in the face of this administration's racist, jingoist, anti-immigrant posture, no longer want to live here or carry a green card? Well, that makes perfect sense. But it's a very different kind of sense from U.S. citizens fleeing their own country.
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wildwestoutlaws.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no farks to give... Wake me up when a state decides to leave. I'll make some popcorn.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unconventional Wisdom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People renouncing citizenship, combined with the low birth rate, the freeze on immigration, and the deaths from Covid-19, we could see the first decline in population in our nation's history this year.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised anyone is willing to accept us.   I guess you have to be loaded to even apply at this point.   Even Mexico is limiting medical-tourists at this point, and Canada is basically saying, "fark off, we're full".
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would guess a bit of both. Wife & I both born & raised in Iowa, but have talked about possible locations. If Drump wins again.
 
Lucky LaRue [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good to see an uplifting headline.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does a "Trump bump" mean he's pregnant?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, he's been a big baby for awhile so...maybe?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clinton is obviously the culprit in this one
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1) Came here to make a similar statement that they aren't both the same.
2) highest ever is not the same if population keeps increasing. Show me percentages.
3) keeping the above in mind, people taking on other citizenships (AND renouncing their US citizenships, which is not necessary as the US allows dual citizenship), both factors are signs that the flow is to elsewhere.

/I really don't blame long-term residents choosing to go back home or to other countries. The US has too much INTERNAL us vs them going on (let alone with external people) that any furriners would be the first attacked.
 
barc0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3000 in a month?  Weak.  Trump's (lack of) response to COVID is killing more in 2 days.
 
vert0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Blame all on trump.
Nice.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Till the next round of stimulus checks
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A link to a blog but not the site it quotes?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1937: lots of Jews and Gypsies renouncing their German Citizenship.

Is that what you're implying, subby?
If so, good catch.
 
eckspat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not less than an hour before this was posted, I was wondering whether I'd ever want to move back to the US. It's not that I'm thrilled to live abroad (it's a work thing), it's just... y'know...
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's very easy to ignore the internal bickering. I've reduced my social media to Fark only. But, since the Coveffe virus, I've been considering stepping away from here for a while. Every thread has turned into someone who isn't going to vote for Trump trying to convince other people who aren't going to vote for Trump to not vote for Trump.

/Trump
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read a similar story a few years ago.  It stated that many of the people who do this are doing so for tax purposes.  If one looks at the chart, the 8 quarter moving average currently is below the number prior to Trump's election.  Look back to Q 3 2019 and Q 4 2019, the numbers are very low.  Maybe the government sat on a bunch off these and finally plowed through them in the 1st qtr 2020
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: I'm surprised anyone is willing to accept us.


You've got to know how to work the game, time it well, right down to the time of day when your application for residency hits that bureaucrat's desk.  Late in the afternoon, on a hot day is best.  So when he looks down and sees "Canada-adjacent" in the country of origin box, he can understand and just shuffle that app on ahead.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: It's good to see an uplifting headline.


Why? People with the where with all to immigrate to another Nation aren't the Undereducated A-Holes Trump profess his love for, they are the people that actually contribute to the brain trust that this nation was built upon, and which drives our economy, and what actually makes this nation great

But I suppose you think you that the people mopping floors, waiting tables, working in factories and warehouses is what makes America a world leader -- a status that Wall Street and our top economists predicted would end by the 2030s, and thanks to Trump and you fellow legion of MAGAt cretins, got bumped up to the latter half of the 2020s
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find myself with ample time for contemplation these days, especially about this ingrained American identity bestowed upon me by birthright. Today we hear the wind from the bellows of capitalists and their political cronies, as they stoke the flames of discord and to heat their shareholder stew.

We are to be warriors! We are to die in fire so the great free market fire may forever rise the bread of prosperity!

However, I have a capitalists patron who bequests upon me my humble stipend for food and bored, whom has aligned himself politically with the Great Americans, and he find my suffering and worries cause for contempt, even malice it seems sometimes. For by birthright he not only was bestowed with his great American identity, he assumed it! And like any great capitalist - he owned it. From high upon his pleather chair, from behind his rich mahogany desk, he hears my woes and sorrows, and determines them as not tragedies, but as costly errors of judgement and flaws of character. I have failed to live up to the truly great Americans like him and his merry band, and thus not only unworthy of joining the crusaders in there great american rejuvenation, but unworthy of life itself.

It seems the "cost of living" for a gentle boy like myself, is a price too high for me too pay.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: I'm surprised anyone is willing to accept us.   I guess you have to be loaded to even apply at this point.   Even Mexico is limiting medical-tourists at this point, and Canada is basically saying, "fark off, we're full".


If I were independently wealthy, I would have already been gone.
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pure Weapons-Grade Bolonium: They didn't really leave their country because it left in 2016.


2001 if you want to be generous
1980 possibly
1968 if you have a sense of history
 
farknozzle
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If I though Australia or New Zealand wanted 2 highly trained eye doctors with a couple decades of work left in us, I'd be out already.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

farknozzle: If I though Australia or New Zealand wanted 2 highly trained eye doctors with a couple decades of work left in us, I'd be out already.


*thought
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

It's very easy to ignore the internal bickering. I've reduced my social media to Fark only. But, since the Coveffe virus, I've been considering stepping away from here for a while. Every thread has turned into someone who isn't g ...


Ladder
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good, let the trend continue.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Does a "Trump bump" mean he's pregnant?


I like Big Macs, don't judge.

When I eat two Big Macs in a row, I get a Trump Bump in my gut. Then about two hours of terrible farts (always happens with Big Macs) that I call my Trump State of the Union Speech. The soon to follow Trump Dump is a blessing for me but raises a big stink across both party lines.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

It's very easy to ignore the internal bickering. I've reduced my social media to Fark only. But, since the Coveffe virus, I've been considering stepping away from here for a while. Every thread has turned into someone who isn't going to vote for Trump trying to convince other people who aren't going to vote for Trump to not vote for Trump.

/Trump


Agreed. I also believe most campaigning, other than pushing participation, is wasted. The lines are drawn. You are either a D or an R. Neither will ever change their stance.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Consider this:  Everyone who renounces their citizenship is effectively increasing the percentage of votes that Trump is going to receive in November.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's not nearly as bad as it will be if Trump wins....
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

barc0001: 3000 in a month?  Weak.  Trump's (lack of) response to COVID is killing more in 2 days.


Read it again, it was in 3 months.  The prior three months only around 260 left.  So probably not due to Trump
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jfclark27: I have no farks to give... Wake me up when a state decides to leave. I'll make some popcorn.


Praying for WEXIT
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hhaha...
I'm already making plans to be out of here in mid November if things go the way they are looking and we have a sham election. Dead serious. I will not live under the rule of that filth.
 
docilej
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Has Cher left the planet yet?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unconventional Wisdom: People renouncing citizenship, combined with the low birth rate, the freeze on immigration, and the deaths from Covid-19, we could see the first decline in population in our nation's history this year.


The quarantine babies should give next year's birth rate a wintertime boost, but it'll probably take a dive for the rest of the year.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Renouncing US citizenship you say?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Eightballjacket: I read a similar story a few years ago.  It stated that many of the people who do this are doing so for tax purposes.  If one looks at the chart, the 8 quarter moving average currently is below the number prior to Trump's election.  Look back to Q 3 2019 and Q 4 2019, the numbers are very low.  Maybe the government sat on a bunch off these and finally plowed through them in the 1st qtr 2020


So you're saying tax cuts, right?

/jk.

farknozzle: If I though Australia or New Zealand wanted 2 highly trained eye doctors with a couple decades of work left in us, I'd be out already.


How about the UK? They just introduced fast tracking for medical staff immigration. The NHS has some great eye hospitals (my mother got her cataracts done at Moorfields) and there is a large private and academic field  as well.

Though of course there is the weather...
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: I read a similar story a few years ago.  It stated that many of the people who do this are doing so for tax purposes.  If one looks at the chart, the 8 quarter moving average currently is below the number prior to Trump's election.  Look back to Q 3 2019 and Q 4 2019, the numbers are very low.  Maybe the government sat on a bunch off these and finally plowed through them in the 1st qtr 2020


FWIW, there are only three countries in the world that will tax you based on citizenship: the Philippines, Eritrea, and the United States. Everyone else only taxes based on residency. (the US does both)

If you are German and move to France? No need to keep paying German taxes. If you are Australian and movie to Canada? No need to pay Australian taxes. If you are Russian and move to The UK? No need to pay Russian taxes. If you are North Korean and move to Iran? No need to pay North Korean taxes.

You are an American citizen and move anywhere?  Congratulations, you are legally required to keep filing and pay US federal taxes even if you've lived abroad for decades.
Have dual american citizenship? Congratulations, you are legally required to file and pay US taxes as well, even if you've never even set foot on US soil.
 
Deja_VooDoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would guess a bit of both. Wife & I both born & raised in Iowa, but have talked about possible locations. If Drump wins again.

Same here, but we're definitely bailing out if Trump wins again.  Our summer project is to clean up the homestead and prepare for downsizing.  I spent the lion's share of my 20's working in 3rd world countries, including a couple of years for firm closely tied to the Soeharto regime. You see how immunity from the law leads to impunity for some and the ability to persecute your opponents at will.  Things are happening here indicating that the excrement will hit the rotary air circulator soon unless there's a change in government.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Till the next round of stimulus checks


Those expats will still get any checks.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I would guess a bit of both. Wife & I both born & raised in Iowa, but have talked about possible locations. If Drump wins again.


You promise?
 
Alebak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lucky for them if they got options, like 90% of us don't have anywhere else to go.
 
zang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Considering the US actually charges a fee of a couple thousand dollars to do this, the people renouncing their citizenship aren't young rebels trying to make a statement.  They're people making >$105K a year who have a stable setup somewhere else and don't feel the need to keep paying US income taxes just so they can come back here one day.  In other words, they're probably making a rational, informed decision, and that should scare us.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It's very easy to ignore the internal bickering. I've reduced my social media to Fark only. But, since the Coveffe virus, I've been considering stepping away from here for a while. Every thread has turned into someone who isn't going to vote for Trump trying to convince other people who aren't going to vote for Trump to not vote for Trump.

/Trump


I'd guess that you are white if you think the current internal problems are "bickering".
I mean, sure, if you consider bickering to mean cutting off a jogging black guy in a pickup truck and shooting him, then yes.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Excelsior: You are an American citizen and move anywhere?  Congratulations, you are legally required to keep filing and pay US federal taxes even if you've lived abroad for decades.
Have dual american citizenship? Congratulations, you are legally required to file and pay US taxes as well, even if you've never even set foot on US soil.


The US does have a foreign tax credit, so you won't have to pay tax twice, more or less, on the same income. But there are traps. The UK for example does not charge CGT on the sale of your house, but that is balanced by not having your mortgage interest claimed off your tax. The US lets you claim that interest off your income tax, but then hits you with CGT when you sell. It is one or the other and it kinda cancels each other out.
Unless you were born in the US and live in the UK. Then you cannot claim that interest off your tax AND the US will then make you pay CGT. That's what happened to Boris Johnson. You are being double taxed. The UK taxes you when you buy and the US taxes you when you sell.
 
