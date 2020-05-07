 Skip to content
 
(SILive)   Nurses are underpaid and it wasn't like her 70 year old dying coronavirus patient needed his credit card anymore anyway   (silive.com) divider line
    Danielle Conti, Staten Island University Hospital  
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Staten Island gotta Staten Island.

Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Staten Island - SNL
Youtube SEN1pcn3oAw
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not uncommon. My FIL had a nurse steal his card when he was ill.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
not about being underpaid it's because there a good 10-15 of people who get in that line of work not to help but to do just this. need camera's but bleh privacy.

it's kinda like how being a priest/coach/teatcher puts you in contact with kids so it attracts pedophile.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not shocked at all.  Sadly, there's a lot of theft in hospitals.  Some people are scumbags.

Thankfully most of us aren't
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Walletectomy?
 
links136
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When did Americans ever care about taking from the vulnerable and weak?

This is classic capitalism baby.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Having known nurses and hearing stories of what goes on in hospitals, no this doesn't shock me at all.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

links136: When did Americans ever care about taking from the vulnerable and weak?

This is classic capitalism baby.


True. Just imagine how much the hospital would take from them if they don't have insurance.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It always weirds me out when the news lists the address of the person arrested. They don't do that here.
 
