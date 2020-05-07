 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   Detroit's 1000-bed field hospital, which never had more than 20 patients at a time, closing   (freep.com) divider line
47
    More: Cool, Comment, Improve, TCF Center, personal attacks, hate speech, people of this city, Facebook profile, test  
•       •       •

437 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now the Potter's Field next door....
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. That woman from Michigan did a good job.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, "If we do this right it will look like we overreacted" still holds
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yep if north america went into total lockdown as soon as it was clear it was coming  there would have been a few deaths and a giant shiatstorm on how everybody was overreacting.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the catch 22 in all this.  The better people follow the program, the louder the morons will scream that we needn't have followed the program because nobody is sick.  And by god they won't let you forget it.
 
Mad Canadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read a similar article about the field hospital unit that was set up at University Of Kentucky's football indoor practice facility to the tune of X million dollars in costs.  And no...no, I did not read the comments on the Facebook thread because I knew exactly what 40% of them would be.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone arguing against massive preparation in the face of possible sudden and unpredictable increases in demand hasn't learned any of the lessons about the follies of Just In Time production that this pandemic and subsequent economic collapse taught us.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...


Ha, Covidiots.

I like that and while I'm stealing it, I will never take credit.

But thank you for Covidiots.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...


Hospital capacities have been extremely low in most places. So much semi-elective stuff was cancelled that a lot of places ran at less than normal capacity.

While it was a good idea to prepare for the worse, I think that we should have loosened up elective procedures a lot more quickly.  There probably were lives lost because people didn't go to the hospital to get treated for something that wasn't COVID-19, even if the number of those lost lives is small compared to the COVID-19 deaths.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...


I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...

I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.


What it tells me is that they were preparing for the worst in a situation with a whole buttload of unknowns.  Also that there is at least some sort of plan in place for such a scenario.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.


Eh, its not really the fault of the people in charge here.

Models from before COVID-19 hit the US overpredicted hospitalizations by something like a factor of 3-5.  There are a variety of reasons for this, but politicians were being reasonable when they expected more hospitalizations.

Modeling the effects of a virus we don't understand very well is hard and has large uncertainties.  That means that things like this will naturally happen.  It also means that people shouldn't get too caught up with the detailed predictions of some specific model.  The media has been doing this a lot recently ("we cherrypicked a single model that looks scary and then wrote an article about it!"), and it really isn't helping.
 
Wyalt Derp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hope for the best and plan for the worst. Better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wxboy: Jeebus Saves: Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...

I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.

What it tells me is that they were preparing for the worst in a situation with a whole buttload of unknowns.  Also that there is at least some sort of plan in place for such a scenario.


They did something needlessly because they didn't have a handle on the situation.  Sounds like they overreacted...
 
flondrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.


How is that possible?  I mean, wasn't/isn't Washington one of the worst off states?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: Jeebus Saves: I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.

Eh, its not really the fault of the people in charge here.

Models from before COVID-19 hit the US overpredicted hospitalizations by something like a factor of 3-5.  There are a variety of reasons for this, but politicians were being reasonable when they expected more hospitalizations.

Modeling the effects of a virus we don't understand very well is hard and has large uncertainties.  That means that things like this will naturally happen.  It also means that people shouldn't get too caught up with the detailed predictions of some specific model.  The media has been doing this a lot recently ("we cherrypicked a single model that looks scary and then wrote an article about it!"), and it really isn't helping.


If anyone looked at the models and approached this with an ounce of sense, they would have questioned the models because none of them seemed realistic at all.  Because like you said, we had zero info about it, so how do you get an accurate model?  The experts were wrong.  The politicians went with the "end of the world" models.  They were wrong.  The problem right now is that no one wants to admit that.
 
flondrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: While it was a good idea to prepare for the worse, I think that we should have loosened up elective procedures a lot more quickly. There probably were lives lost because people didn't go to the hospital to get treated for something that wasn't COVID-19, even if the number of those lost lives is small compared to the COVID-19 deaths.


If you start sending people to the hospitals for non-COVID stuff, what is the chance the will catch COVID-19 while there?
 
mayochamp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

flondrix: Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

How is that possible?  I mean, wasn't/isn't Washington one of the worst off states?


If you consider 100 deaths in a state of over 7 million at the time, and most of them coming from old folks home, yeah we were hard hit at the time
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: That's the catch 22 in all this.  The better people follow the program, the louder the morons will scream that we needn't have followed the program because nobody is sick.  And by god they won't let you forget it.


And in steps Jeebus Saves, to prove you right
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought the stay at home was to flatten the curve so our health systems wouldn't be overwhelmed with sick people. Saving lives.

/until we have herd immunity or a vaccine this virus will still be a problem.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Krazikarl: Jeebus Saves: I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.

Eh, its not really the fault of the people in charge here.

Models from before COVID-19 hit the US overpredicted hospitalizations by something like a factor of 3-5.  There are a variety of reasons for this, but politicians were being reasonable when they expected more hospitalizations.

Modeling the effects of a virus we don't understand very well is hard and has large uncertainties.  That means that things like this will naturally happen.  It also means that people shouldn't get too caught up with the detailed predictions of some specific model.  The media has been doing this a lot recently ("we cherrypicked a single model that looks scary and then wrote an article about it!"), and it really isn't helping.

If anyone looked at the models and approached this with an ounce of sense, they would have questioned the models because none of them seemed realistic at all.  Because like you said, we had zero info about it, so how do you get an accurate model?  The experts were wrong.  The politicians went with the "end of the world" models.  They were wrong.  The problem right now is that no one wants to admit that.


So it would have been better to have been underprepared.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

flondrix: Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

How is that possible?  I mean, wasn't/isn't Washington one of the worst off states?


It was one of the earliest hit states, but I don't think that anybody would call it one of the worst hit states.

I haven't been following Washington specifically, but I live in Illinois where we've been worse hit than Washington.  And our hospital bed and ventilator use has been hovering around 20-30% statewide (Chicago area use rates are usually closer to 50% though).
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I thought the stay at home was to flatten the curve so our health systems wouldn't be overwhelmed with sick people. Saving lives.

/until we have herd immunity or a vaccine this virus will still be a problem.


It is. The fact that the hospitals didn't get overwhelmed is proof that it worked.
 
terminationshok
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...

I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.


And that's exactly why we had no masks when we needed lots of masks.

You have to build a field hospital before you know you need it. If you need it when it's not there, then it is not there, and you can't tell the dying patients to wait.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chevello: So, "If we do this right it will look like we overreacted" still holds


No it means we all did this for nothing and this whole thing wasn't serious. Fake News!

/s
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: Krazikarl: Jeebus Saves: I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.

Eh, its not really the fault of the people in charge here.

Models from before COVID-19 hit the US overpredicted hospitalizations by something like a factor of 3-5.  There are a variety of reasons for this, but politicians were being reasonable when they expected more hospitalizations.

Modeling the effects of a virus we don't understand very well is hard and has large uncertainties.  That means that things like this will naturally happen.  It also means that people shouldn't get too caught up with the detailed predictions of some specific model.  The media has been doing this a lot recently ("we cherrypicked a single model that looks scary and then wrote an article about it!"), and it really isn't helping.

If anyone looked at the models and approached this with an ounce of sense, they would have questioned the models because none of them seemed realistic at all.  Because like you said, we had zero info about it, so how do you get an accurate model?  The experts were wrong.  The politicians went with the "end of the world" models.  They were wrong.  The problem right now is that no one wants to admit that.

So it would have been better to have been underprepared.


No, it would have been better to be prepared.  Not a hard concept.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

flondrix: Krazikarl: While it was a good idea to prepare for the worse, I think that we should have loosened up elective procedures a lot more quickly. There probably were lives lost because people didn't go to the hospital to get treated for something that wasn't COVID-19, even if the number of those lost lives is small compared to the COVID-19 deaths.

If you start sending people to the hospitals for non-COVID stuff, what is the chance the will catch COVID-19 while there?


A lot of hospitals really don't have many COVID patients at all.  I was looking at the numbers for parts of Illinois that aren't Chicago, and manyof those counties have literally single digit COVID-19 cases with 0-2 deaths.  You can do more with those hospitals until it actually hits.
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Admit it, we nuked our own economy and country.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

terminationshok: Jeebus Saves: Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...

I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.

And that's exactly why we had no masks when we needed lots of masks.

You have to build a field hospital before you know you need it. If you need it when it's not there, then it is not there, and you can't tell the dying patients to wait.


Building a hospital you don't need is like buying a pallet of toilet paper.  Better to have more than you need, right?  There's a middle ground here that I think a lot of you don't want to admit exists.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Soooooo what are the chances they gonna need it come the second wave?
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...

I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.


My apartment didn't burn down last year.  Guess I didn't need that property insurance after all.

What poor planning on my part!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...

I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.


You mean like all of that military spending?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Fara Clark: I thought the stay at home was to flatten the curve so our health systems wouldn't be overwhelmed with sick people. Saving lives.

/until we have herd immunity or a vaccine this virus will still be a problem.

It is. The fact that the hospitals didn't get overwhelmed is proof that it worked.


Sesame Street: Ernie Has a Banana in His Ear | #ThrowbackThursday
Youtube zwsmqZLCKPE
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: terminationshok: Jeebus Saves: Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...

I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.

And that's exactly why we had no masks when we needed lots of masks.

You have to build a field hospital before you know you need it. If you need it when it's not there, then it is not there, and you can't tell the dying patients to wait.

Building a hospital you don't need is like buying a pallet of toilet paper.  Better to have more than you need, right?  There's a middle ground here that I think a lot of you don't want to admit exists.


This is correct. The middle ground was surely to build these field hospitals and then make sure that they were filled to capacity. For efficiency.

But with the death rate still growing, some other people might get a chance to thread that needle still.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...


Not that I'd expect them to listen to logic, but I'm guessing you can correlate the places that built the makeshift hospitals are the same places that had really tight restrictions on travel and socializing as both are reflections of taking this seriously.
Hence them not actually needing these excess facilities, which were a precautionary measure.

/if I was a politician, I'd highlight that I'd rather lose money* than lose lives
//*and probably lose some votes
///actually tan for an office. Learned that democracy is a popularity contest.
 
pdieten [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...

Hospital capacities have been extremely low in most places. So much semi-elective stuff was cancelled that a lot of places ran at less than normal capacity.

While it was a good idea to prepare for the worse, I think that we should have loosened up elective procedures a lot more quickly.  There probably were lives lost because people didn't go to the hospital to get treated for something that wasn't COVID-19, even if the number of those lost lives is small compared to the COVID-19 deaths.


Where was the PPE needed for the staff to perform these elective procedures?

Sufficient capacity has only come onine within the past couple weeks. My employer is just now reopening offices that had been closed all this while, because it took them this long to lay in a reliable supply of KN95s. And it's a big company with spending power.
 
geggam [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So we flatten the curve... then open society and close the expanded healthcare right when we could start needing it. 

God I love this countries intelligence / s
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The overflow hospital had patients?

Sounds like it's a good thing it existed.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: //actually tan for an office. Learned that democracy is a popularity contest.


How tan are we talking? Did you pass cinnamon and get to orange?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: terminationshok: Jeebus Saves: Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...

I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.

And that's exactly why we had no masks when we needed lots of masks.

You have to build a field hospital before you know you need it. If you need it when it's not there, then it is not there, and you can't tell the dying patients to wait.

Building a hospital you don't need is like buying a pallet of toilet paper.  Better to have more than you need, right?  There's a middle ground here that I think a lot of you don't want to admit exists.


Son, by your own admission the data available at the outset was insufficient to accurately predict the future (as is normal when trying to ascertain output of extremely complex systems).  Ergo, they didn't know for sure, and couldn't know for sure.  Given that the result of being UNDERprepared is lots of people dying, and the cost of being OVERprepared is money, it shouldn't be a choice that is hard for sensible people to grasp.  Of course it would have been nicer if they needed 100 beds and provided for 100.  Thats a truism.  Life don't work like that.

Keep in mind that if distancing hadn't been so successful and the system was overwhelmed, that is still gonna cost a boatload of money, so you're farked either way.  Take the win and be happy.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: Jeebus Saves: Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...

I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.

My apartment didn't burn down last year.  Guess I didn't need that property insurance after all.

What poor planning on my part!


I bet you buy the appropriate amount of coverage, don't you?  Don't worry, there are a lot of morons around here that'll think what you said was real insightful.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: wxboy: Jeebus Saves: Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...

I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.

What it tells me is that they were preparing for the worst in a situation with a whole buttload of unknowns.  Also that there is at least some sort of plan in place for such a scenario.

They did something needlessly because they didn't have a handle on the situation.  Sounds like they overreacted...


Take your monday morning quarterbacking and shove it where the UVC bulb shines.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GallantPelham: Admit it, we nuked our own economy and country.


The virus did that.

Or did you think the economy was going to keep chugging along in the middle of a pandemic?
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pdieten: Where was the PPE needed for the staff to perform these elective procedures?

Sufficient capacity has only come onine within the past couple weeks. My employer is just now reopening offices that had been closed all this while, because it took them this long to lay in a reliable supply of KN95s. And it's a big company with spending power.


You don't need PPE like N95 masks if you don't have COVID-19 cases.

As I said in another post, there are huge swaths of the country that don't have any substantial number of COVID-19 cases.  A few per county at most.  Those places should have their hospitals free to treat other things that come up.

I'm not talking about the urban hospitals that are actively treating many COVID-19 cases.  But much of the US isn't urban and are experiencing different things than NYC or whatever.  One of the major legitimate gripes here is that a lot of people assume that the things that are happening in the big cities are happening everywhere.  Rural places have had a really fundamentally different COVID-19 experience so far, and its foolish not to acknowledge that.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: terminationshok: Jeebus Saves: Mad Canadian: Have any of these field hospitals been used more than a handful of times?

The one in Seattle they had at CenturyLink didn't even have one patient.

I know these field hospitals are not overreacting, but I want to be prepared for any Covidiots that I run into...

I don't know about you, but building things we don't need is poor planning at best.  That just tells me that the people that in charge have no idea what they're doing.  It's not exactly something we should be happy about.

And that's exactly why we had no masks when we needed lots of masks.

You have to build a field hospital before you know you need it. If you need it when it's not there, then it is not there, and you can't tell the dying patients to wait.

Building a hospital you don't need is like buying a pallet of toilet paper.  Better to have more than you need, right?  There's a middle ground here that I think a lot of you don't want to admit exists.


Risk management isn't your strength is it?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Exactly what I want to hear, you didn't waste a dime (theoretically).
I just hope you lock the doors and leave it alone in case you need it in August.

Optimists are never pleasantly surprised
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.