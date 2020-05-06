 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   These California wine tours are really getting out of hand   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, he did open the valve to let it breathe first
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Very carafety.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The trucking company says they lost about 1,000 gallons of red wine, most of it ending up on Highway 99. That is enough to fill about 5000 bottles of red wine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

xanadian: The trucking company says they lost about 1,000 gallons of red wine, most of it ending up on Highway 99. That is enough to fill about 5000 bottles of red wine.

[Fark user image image 220x166]


It was probably Beringer
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

xanadian: The trucking company says they lost about 1,000 gallons of red wine, most of it ending up on Highway 99. That is enough to fill about 5000 bottles of red wine.

[Fark user image 220x166] [View Full Size image _x_]


I wonder how many boxes it would fill
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: xanadian: The trucking company says they lost about 1,000 gallons of red wine, most of it ending up on Highway 99. That is enough to fill about 5000 bottles of red wine.

[Fark user image 220x166] [View Full Size image _x_]

I wonder how many boxes it would fill


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somewhat marginally classier than the beer version, I imagine..

brostrick.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: xanadian: The trucking company says they lost about 1,000 gallons of red wine, most of it ending up on Highway 99. That is enough to fill about 5000 bottles of red wine.

[Fark user image 220x166] [View Full Size image _x_]

I wonder how many boxes it would fill


1300 3L boxes, 780 5L boxes.

Then there are those three-serving mini-boxes, but we don't count those.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: [Fark user image 478x271]


alriiiiight.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a)  This is Farker of the Year material for sure.

b)  What's his Fark handle?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FNG: a)  This is Farker of the Year material for sure.

b)  What's his Fark handle?


That's what I came here to ask.

/My work is done
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My question is, where did he hide the gigantic corkscrew?
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is dedication. My hat's off to this guy.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Andre the Giant class alcohol dedication.  I bet he's fun at parties.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With no shirt and no shoes, he rides on the side of the tanker.

Well, that's his problem right there. He's violated the two dress code rules.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...um....anybody seen Drew around?
 
EffingFurious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The long and wineding road.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) No shoes.
2) No shirt.
3) No mask.
4) Alcohol abuse.

Damn, son.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's slightly better than the guys in Africa who try and tap into oil pipelines to get their fix.

*Note to self: Look in to wine pipelines*
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Twenty-First Amendment is a curse upon this country.

/s
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should stick to island mixers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncoveror
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
California Man may yet give Florida Man a run for his money.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The fast and furious franchise is running out of ideas?
 
Mouser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because when I think of fine wine, the first thing that comes to mind is "shipped in a tanker truck".
 
intensive porpoises
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like this guy sees life through rosé-colored glasses.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
...dad?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I guess it's slightly better than the guys in Africa who try and tap into oil pipelines to get their fix.

*Note to self: Look in to wine pipelines*


Make *damn* sure you pick the right one. A teenager drilled a hole in a Tampa anhydrous ammonia pipeline in 2007. I was in Tampa at the time for a meeting. He apparently had been told there was gold in the pipeline. Considering the popular meth cooking method at the time, they weren't completely wrong.
 
rcain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Actually, this was pretty classy for a Modesto Wine Tour
Usually they just chug from the box
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The flavors were layered with tones of blueberry jam, pomegranate and asphalt. The texture was rustic, yet silky, with a unique sandy yet oily finish. Far superior to the jailhouse pruno I will be enjoying for the foreseeable future. 87 points.
 
LamOtter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lots of work for some Gallo or Mondavi
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I didn't expect video. Apparently it's not like it is in the movies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He's just trying to stay sharp for stunt work on the next Mad Max movie.
 
