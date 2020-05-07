 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Wal-Mart security guard takes down and handcuffs woman who wasn't wearing a mask, as is now required. Ironic since Wal-Mart can't get half their customers to wear pants   (al.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Police, reportable use of force protocols, Birmingham police officer, Constable, Birmingham police spokesman Sgt, valiant effort, Rod Mauldin, Video of the incident  
709 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)



46 Comments
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An updated link in tfa says the confrontation was for disorderly conduct, not for not wearing a mask, and lists her charges.

https://www.al.com/news/birmingham/20​2​0/05/woman-faces-charges-after-alterca​tion-with-officer-at-birmingham-walmar​t.html
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: An updated link in tfa says the confrontation was for disorderly conduct, not for not wearing a mask, and lists her charges.

https://www.al.com/news/birmingham/202​0/05/woman-faces-charges-after-alterca​tion-with-officer-at-birmingham-walmar​t.html


Ok. But what was the disorderly conduct before the takedown that had her landing on her face? In every Wal*Mart there's a camera every 10 feet, there had to be better footage of the incident besides some jackass holding his phone vertically.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: lindalouwho: An updated link in tfa says the confrontation was for disorderly conduct, not for not wearing a mask, and lists her charges.

https://www.al.com/news/birmingham/202​0/05/woman-faces-charges-after-alterca​tion-with-officer-at-birmingham-walmar​t.html

Ok. But what was the disorderly conduct before the takedown that had her landing on her face? In every Wal*Mart there's a camera every 10 feet, there had to be better footage of the incident besides some jackass holding his phone vertically.


I dunno, but I somehow don't expect the store or the police to release any other video.
Just to be clear, my intent was only to save people another click.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: lindalouwho: An updated link in tfa says the confrontation was for disorderly conduct, not for not wearing a mask, and lists her charges.

https://www.al.com/news/birmingham/202​0/05/woman-faces-charges-after-alterca​tion-with-officer-at-birmingham-walmar​t.html

Ok. But what was the disorderly conduct before the takedown that had her landing on her face? In every Wal*Mart there's a camera every 10 feet, there had to be better footage of the incident besides some jackass holding his phone vertically.


Measles, aids, corona.
Not wrestling anyone over someone else problems.

But you keep bringing your bad self, Mr woolmort security guard.

You bad, you bad.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a mask from a friend, it's a cloth red pattern. I look like a bandit.

I'm kinda hoping this stays a fashion trend now.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He took this way too literally
Threw It On The Ground
Youtube gAYL5H46QnQ
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Authorities have not released the woman's name but said Thursday she has been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. "
------------------------------------
"Mauldin said Tuesday's incident began when the officer, who was working an extra security job for Walmart, heard the woman yelling obscenities toward customers and employees. "The female continued and was asked to leave the store. However, she refused,'' Mauldin said. "The officer began to detain her, however she continued to resist. The officer used a takedown measure to gain control due to the other threat factors in the store."

The woman was not injured, and she refused medical evaluation, Mauldin said."

https://www.al.com/news/birmingham/20​2​0/05/woman-faces-charges-after-alterca​tion-with-officer-at-birmingham-walmar​t.html
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks


Same thing at Lowes where I live. About 40% of the workers and maybe 20% of the customers had masks on.

Difficulty: Florida
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Mugato: lindalouwho: An updated link in tfa says the confrontation was for disorderly conduct, not for not wearing a mask, and lists her charges.

https://www.al.com/news/birmingham/202​0/05/woman-faces-charges-after-alterca​tion-with-officer-at-birmingham-walmar​t.html

Ok. But what was the disorderly conduct before the takedown that had her landing on her face? In every Wal*Mart there's a camera every 10 feet, there had to be better footage of the incident besides some jackass holding his phone vertically.

Measles, aids, corona.
Not wrestling anyone over someone else problems.

But you keep bringing your bad self, Mr woolmort security guard.

You bad, you bad.


So shoppers have to fend for themselves? Is the store then liable for injury, infection or other issues this woman causes? We just let chaos rule the public spaces?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
FTA:.
He ultimately gets her handcuffed and she is seen in later video standing with no apparent injuries. It appears she then spit at another woman while she was in handcuffs.

And all my "farks to give" just flew out the window.
 
El Trolo
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks


There's a Home Depot 2 ?

I guess the first one had good box office, huh
 
Focks
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks


Contrast that with Menards where you must wear a mask. Please stay safe and don't care what the manly men think.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Focks: Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks

Contrast that with Menards where you must wear a mask. Please stay safe and don't care what the manly men think.


I don't give a s*** what they think. I'm actually doing it for them. I'm a nurse on a Covid unit
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are all the "Boycott Costco" dipshiat trash-golems going to start piling on Wal-Mart now?
 
Stibium
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks

Same thing at Lowes where I live. About 40% of the workers and maybe 20% of the customers had masks on.

Difficulty: Florida


MS here, everyone wore masks on today's shopping trip. Even rednecks and MAGAts are doing it. It's one of the few blue bastions though, so no idea how things are doing elsewhere. There were a bunch o people shopping together, though, and LOTS of friggin kids like wtf?

/one employee did not look good
//sitting on a bench by the exit/manager's office
///very flushed. Hope she gets better and didn't get anyone else sick
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Alabama? So they weren't playing me some mountain music?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: FTA:.
He ultimately gets her handcuffed and she is seen in later video standing with no apparent injuries. It appears she then spit at another woman while she was in handcuffs.

And all my "farks to give" just flew out the window.


Yeah, spitting is go time.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People Of Walmart are capable of wearing masks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The banshee in the blue shirt spazzing out in the background needs a farking muzzle.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks


Funny. A few states to the west, I went to Home Depot last weekend and pretty much everyone was wearing a mask, even though it isn't legally required.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Illinois

https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/tre​n​ding/video-allegedly-shows-black-men-k​icked-out-walmart-wearing-masks-agains​t-covid-19/CVSUEPD26NCZ3HVAJTA2TYYZDE/​
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He damn well should be investigated, and prosecuted.  By tackling that woman, he might have gotten infected himself, and now may spread COVID to other customers entering the store.

There's a reason TASERs have a 15 foot range!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: People Of Walmart are capable of wearing masks.

[Fark user image 600x799]


Well. I mean. The facepussy crowd does prefer walmart.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

neongoats: Are all the "Boycott Costco" dipshiat trash-golems going to start piling on Wal-Mart now?


I actually support ppl not going to Costco, that will mean less humans at Costco. Which is the whole issue with this disease. Close quarters in a buliding. So let all the uneducated simpletons not go to Costco. It would make the place better.
Side note maybe they all make videos of them burning their Costco cards woot.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's the Roebuck Walmart
It's in the city limits of Birmingham
Face mask required inside Birmingham
Was just a matter of when
Where is my surprised face
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
More Government
 
mayochamp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks

Same thing at Lowes where I live. About 40% of the workers and maybe 20% of the customers had masks on.

Difficulty: Florida


And yet you felt your needs were important enough to risk other peoples lives by leaving your house.  The important thing is you get to judge the way others do it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good.
Maybe people will
1. No longer be bootlickers
&
2. Wear a damn mask.
// FTP.
 
ocelot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I won't wear a mask,but I might bring a long time next time.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks


I was seeing about 40% mask usage in stores in my area at peak usage. As soon as the "open for business!" mantra started going around it is now under 10%.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: neongoats: Are all the "Boycott Costco" dipshiat trash-golems going to start piling on Wal-Mart now?

I actually support ppl not going to Costco, that will mean less humans at Costco. Which is the whole issue with this disease. Close quarters in a buliding. So let all the uneducated simpletons not go to Costco. It would make the place better.
Side note maybe they all make videos of them burning their Costco cards woot.


Costco has actually been very good about crowd control.  I haven't been there except for gas since the pandemic started, but when I did go for gas, I noticed an orderly, properly-spaced line to enter extending from the entrance to almost halfway around the building.  I also talked to my parents after they went during the warehouse's special senior hours, and they said that the inside was just as orderly.

I'm very tempted to start shopping there again, if only because their COVID-19 response has been so good.

/admittedly your mileage may vary depending on the level of civilization in your area
 
Focks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Good.
Maybe people will
1. No longer be bootlickers
&
2. Wear a damn mask.
// FTP.


For ONCE I agree with you.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: He damn well should be investigated, and prosecuted.  By tackling that woman, he might have gotten infected himself, and now may spread COVID to other customers entering the store.

There's a reason TASERs have a 15 foot range!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Try Polearms
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Good.
Maybe people will
1. No longer be bootlickers
&
2. Wear a damn mask.
// FTP.


Every so often you surprise me, in a good way.
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Badafuco: Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks

Same thing at Lowes where I live. About 40% of the workers and maybe 20% of the customers had masks on.

Difficulty: Florida

And yet you felt your needs were important enough to risk other peoples lives by leaving your house.  The important thing is you get to judge the way others do it.


There are plenty of essential reasons to visit Home Depot.  Many types of home repairs can't wait just because there's a pandemic going on.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anfrind: waxbeans: neongoats: Are all the "Boycott Costco" dipshiat trash-golems going to start piling on Wal-Mart now?

I actually support ppl not going to Costco, that will mean less humans at Costco. Which is the whole issue with this disease. Close quarters in a buliding. So let all the uneducated simpletons not go to Costco. It would make the place better.
Side note maybe they all make videos of them burning their Costco cards woot.

Costco has actually been very good about crowd control.  I haven't been there except for gas since the pandemic started, but when I did go for gas, I noticed an orderly, properly-spaced line to enter extending from the entrance to almost halfway around the building.  I also talked to my parents after they went during the warehouse's special senior hours, and they said that the inside was just as orderly.

I'm very tempted to start shopping there again, if only because their COVID-19 response has been so good.

/admittedly your mileage may vary depending on the level of civilization in your area


Cool.
Sadly I live in Texas. Our local grocery store Monopoly did lines, with spots that show where you should be to be apart.
People don't respect them.
So not going to get in any line in Texas. I shop at times to avoid lines. Lines, in Texas, are for people with a death wish.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

neongoats: Are all the "Boycott Costco" dipshiat trash-golems going to start piling on Wal-Mart now?


The more we can convince them to boycott, the better the world will become...
 
CommanderApaul
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks


My wife is an RN on a COVID floor and doesn't leave the house, we don't take the kids anywhere either.  When I have to go to the store, I wear a 3M half-face respirator that I 3D printed an exhalation filter for on top of the R95 and NIOSH 6001 filter cartridges on it.  Chances are good that we're all exposed, and I don't want to expose anyone else.  I look ridiculous, but I'm minimizing exposure as best I can.

The dirty looks and snickers I get from people drive me nuts, and it makes me want to take off the mask, cough at them, and then tell them my wife is watching COVID patients die on a daily basis.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks


Bought you a squirrel. Thanks for being a nurse.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

anfrind: mayochamp: Badafuco: Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks

Same thing at Lowes where I live. About 40% of the workers and maybe 20% of the customers had masks on.

Difficulty: Florida

And yet you felt your needs were important enough to risk other peoples lives by leaving your house.  The important thing is you get to judge the way others do it.

There are plenty of essential reasons to visit Home Depot.  Many types of home repairs can't wait just because there's a pandemic going on.


Yep.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CommanderApaul: Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks

My wife is an RN on a COVID floor and doesn't leave the house, we don't take the kids anywhere either.  When I have to go to the store, I wear a 3M half-face respirator that I 3D printed an exhalation filter for on top of the R95 and NIOSH 6001 filter cartridges on it.  Chances are good that we're all exposed, and I don't want to expose anyone else.  I look ridiculous, but I'm minimizing exposure as best I can.

The dirty looks and snickers I get from people drive me nuts, and it makes me want to take off the mask, cough at them, and then tell them my wife is watching COVID patients die on a daily basis.


Son of biscuits. Now I have to over look that you a LEO. Farkied u as cool.
 
0z79
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: tyyreaunn: He damn well should be investigated, and prosecuted.  By tackling that woman, he might have gotten infected himself, and now may spread COVID to other customers entering the store.

There's a reason TASERs have a 15 foot range!

[Fark user image 422x750]
Try Polearms


No naginata?
 
CommanderApaul
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: CommanderApaul: Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks

My wife is an RN on a COVID floor and doesn't leave the house, we don't take the kids anywhere either.  When I have to go to the store, I wear a 3M half-face respirator that I 3D printed an exhalation filter for on top of the R95 and NIOSH 6001 filter cartridges on it.  Chances are good that we're all exposed, and I don't want to expose anyone else.  I look ridiculous, but I'm minimizing exposure as best I can.

The dirty looks and snickers I get from people drive me nuts, and it makes me want to take off the mask, cough at them, and then tell them my wife is watching COVID patients die on a daily basis.

Son of biscuits. Now I have to over look that you a LEO. Farkied u as cool.


Haven't been an LEO for over 15 years, guess I need to go check my bio.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: tyyreaunn: He damn well should be investigated, and prosecuted.  By tackling that woman, he might have gotten infected himself, and now may spread COVID to other customers entering the store.

There's a reason TASERs have a 15 foot range!

[Fark user image image 422x750]
Try Polearms


No bardiche?

/leaving disappointed
 
mayochamp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

anfrind: mayochamp: Badafuco: Hey Nurse!: I went to Home Depot 2 days ago. I was probably one of maybe five people wearing a mask. I got a lot of mean stares. I guess manly man territory like Home Depot isn't allowed to have girly men like me wearing masks

Same thing at Lowes where I live. About 40% of the workers and maybe 20% of the customers had masks on.

Difficulty: Florida

And yet you felt your needs were important enough to risk other peoples lives by leaving your house.  The important thing is you get to judge the way others do it.

There are plenty of essential reasons to visit Home Depot.  Many types of home repairs can't wait just because there's a pandemic going on.


Bullshiat, anything that can go wrong with your house to warrant a trip to home depot is also served by a company that is deemed essential, plumbers electricians, etc.  They cost, but its worth a human life, right?
 
