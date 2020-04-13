 Skip to content
(Slate)   Slate would like to Slatesplain how mainstream media sites, like Slate, are often responsible for misleading the public about scientific articles by replacing "real facts" with "clickbait headlines." You know, like Slate headlines   (slate.com) divider line
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The media are just as culpable as the current administration for the division taking place in America right now.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Slama
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The media is misleading?! Color me surprised.

What the heck is with all the Slate articles recently?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meet pot, stubby.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I get all my important news from FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW news anyway so fark those guys.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is no news. Only Zuul.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone just post the science-news cycle strip and let'shiat the lights.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I get all my important news from FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW news anyway so fark those guys.


Apparently, so does a large portion of the Boomer population.  I signed up for Boomer Email, just to see what I was missing. (Spoiler: It's racism)
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sure glad I take my news from Fark.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Someone just post the science-news cycle strip and let'shiat the lights.


I've seen x-rays of that.  It ain't pretty.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I get all my important news from FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW news anyway so fark those guys.


The joke's on you, that's how they do it too theses days.

You thought they could still afford "writers," much less journalists.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbordr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I prefer the term ClickSlait
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just tell me how many days I've got left before I get killed by Asian murder hornets.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here in MD we only pretended to have a lock down, and our numbers are way better than most states.  Here everyone is considered an essential except for restaurant staff, mall staff, golf course staff, and bowling alley staff.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: The media is misleading?! Color me surprised.

What the heck is with all the Slate articles recently?


$
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Skyrmion: Just tell me how many days I've got left before I get killed by Asian murder hornets.


1
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Wendigogo: The media is misleading?! Color me surprised.

What the heck is with all the Slate articles recently?

$


So succinct, yet so accurate.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well maybe they shouldn't hire Farkers to write their headlines.
 
