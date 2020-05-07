 Skip to content
(Sun Sentinel)   Before he tried to invade Venezuela, Jordan Goudreau wanted to embed special forces in schools disguised as "cool shop" teachers to say "'Hey, what's up, fellas" to kids playing playing Dungeons and Dragons alone   (sun-sentinel.com) divider line
38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just getting it out of the way

30 Rock - How Do You Do Fellow Kids?
Youtube fiOMbqPHFwo
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is playing D&D alone?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Who is playing D&D alone?


Fark user imageView Full Size

?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Second, Goudreau said, his men all thrive in combat and could quickly snipe a shooter.

This is exactly the sort of thing I expected to hear this idiot to say. This right here is the underlying fantasy behind almost every decision made in this country to open (or concealed) carry. This moron believed it enough that he thought a couple dozen fellow morons would constitute an army.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Shop teachers are only cool if they let you make nunchucks.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Second, Goudreau said, his men all thrive in combat and could quickly snipe a shooter.

This is exactly the sort of thing I expected to hear this idiot to say. This right here is the underlying fantasy behind almost every decision made in this country to open (or concealed) carry. This moron believed it enough that he thought a couple dozen fellow morons would constitute an army.


Well, at least a sheriff's department.

pjmedia.comView Full Size


Entirely new meaning to the term "plate carrier".
 
Petey4335 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lets get this out if the way...
Dead Alewives D&D
Youtube 9Kgx2b1sIRs
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Second, Goudreau said, his men all thrive in combat and could quickly snipe a shooter.


LOLWUT?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This right here is the underlying fantasy behind almost every decision made in this country to open (or concealed) carry.


People conceal carry because they want to shoot someone who is shooting at them. Great analysis.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Pocket Ninja: This right here is the underlying fantasy behind almost every decision made in this country to open (or concealed) carry.

People conceal carry because they want to shoot someone who is shooting at them. Great analysis.


Or running away whilst black. Really an either or situation.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jordan Gourdeau to Maduro:

What the fark did you just farking say about me, you little biatch? I'll have you know I graduated top of my class in the Navy Seals, and I've been involved in numerous secret raids on Al-Quaeda, and I have over 300 confirmed kills. I am trained in gorilla warfare and I'm the top sniper in the entire US armed forces. You are nothing to me but just another target. I will wipe you the fark out with precision the likes of which has never been seen before on this Earth, mark my farking words. You think you can get away with saying that shiat to me over the Internet? Think again, farker. As we speak I am contacting my secret network of spies across the USA and your IP is being traced right now so you better prepare for the storm, maggot. The storm that wipes out the pathetic little thing you call your life. You're farking dead, kid. I can be anywhere, anytime, and I can kill you in over seven hundred ways, and that's just with my bare hands. Not only am I extensively trained in unarmed combat, but I have access to the entire arsenal of the United States Marine Corps and I will use it to its full extent to wipe your miserable ass off the face of the continent, you little shiat. If only you could have known what unholy retribution your little "clever" comment was about to bring down upon you, maybe you would have held your farking tongue. But you couldn't, you didn't, and now you're paying the price, you goddamn idiot. I will shiat fury all over you and you will drown in it. You're farking dead, kiddo.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Who is playing D&D alone?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How can a country with more guns than people be so unsafe??

It makes no sense!
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Second, Goudreau said, his men all thrive in combat and could quickly snipe a shooter.

This is exactly the sort of thing I expected to hear this idiot to say. This right here is the underlying fantasy behind almost every decision made in this country to open (or concealed) carry. This moron believed it enough that he thought a couple dozen fellow morons would constitute an army.



Here is the video of him talking about this BS

https://twitter.com/z3dster/status/12​5​8056448564740096
 
gonzoduke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Shop teachers are only cool if they let you make nunchucks.


My metal shop teacher let us make one hitters for smoking dope on the lathes all day. For months. In the 80's. While he drank in his office

/CSB
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zedster: Pocket Ninja: Second, Goudreau said, his men all thrive in combat and could quickly snipe a shooter.

This is exactly the sort of thing I expected to hear this idiot to say. This right here is the underlying fantasy behind almost every decision made in this country to open (or concealed) carry. This moron believed it enough that he thought a couple dozen fellow morons would constitute an army.


Here is the video of him talking about this BS

https://twitter.com/z3dster/status/125​8056448564740096


now with proper link

Ex-Green Beret explains why Police Lose in school shootings
Youtube 5sM-U7vYgjA
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yes. Because I know when I was a cynical, angry, socially awkward teen that was bullied by my peers, I wanted to tell my teacher about how my day was going when I wouldn't even talk with my parents about such things.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA: "He's just a - he's a cool shop teacher: 'Hey, what's up, fellas,' " said Goudreau, 42, envisioning a potential conversation with a child. "I go sit down with a kid who's alone, playing 'Dungeons and Dragons,' and I just try to see whether there's any problems."
Second, Goudreau said, his men all thrive in combat and could quickly snipe a shooter.

Maybe that part of the interview is missing from the article but there is no mention to try to help the kids with problems who open up to their school shop teacher. They're just potential targets.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: HawgWild: Who is playing D&D alone?

[Fark user image image 475x719]


5 out of 9 cover artists really need to get out more.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A 300 pound bulletproof whiteboard? Unless that thing is on wheels I don't see how that can be useful. Are they trying to ensure the school equipment survives?
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Yes. Because I know when I was a cynical, angry, socially awkward teen that was bullied by my peers, I wanted to tell my teacher about how my day was going when I wouldn't even talk with my parents about such things.


what's up fella? do you want to talk to your cool shop teach about it?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Second, Goudreau said, his men all thrive in combat and could quickly snipe a shooter.

This is exactly the sort of thing I expected to hear this idiot to say. This right here is the underlying fantasy behind almost every decision made in this country to open (or concealed) carry. This moron believed it enough that he thought a couple dozen fellow morons would constitute an army.


Video game tacticool. He's really good at Call of Duty.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Pocket Ninja: This right here is the underlying fantasy behind almost every decision made in this country to open (or concealed) carry.

People conceal carry because they want to shoot someone who is shooting at them. Great analysis.


It's completely correct.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

talkertopc: FTA: "He's just a - he's a cool shop teacher: 'Hey, what's up, fellas,' " said Goudreau, 42, envisioning a potential conversation with a child. "I go sit down with a kid who's alone, playing 'Dungeons and Dragons,' and I just try to see whether there's any problems."
Second, Goudreau said, his men all thrive in combat and could quickly snipe a shooter.

Maybe that part of the interview is missing from the article but there is no mention to try to help the kids with problems who open up to their school shop teacher. They're just potential targets.


helping is for pussies.

shooting people is cool.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Shop teachers are only cool if they let you make nunchucks.


Mine let me make a wooden mockup of a Lewis Gun.

Looked pretty good, from 100 yards away.
 
Farker Soze [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mercs as undercover teachers?  I already saw that Tom Berringer movie.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Pocket Ninja: Second, Goudreau said, his men all thrive in combat and could quickly snipe a shooter.

This is exactly the sort of thing I expected to hear this idiot to say. This right here is the underlying fantasy behind almost every decision made in this country to open (or concealed) carry. This moron believed it enough that he thought a couple dozen fellow morons would constitute an army.

Well, at least a sheriff's department.

[pjmedia.com image 730x400]

Entirely new meaning to the term "plate carrier".


Is that Meal Team Six?
 
you are a puppet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"He's just a - he's a cool shop teacher: 'Hey, what's up, fellas,' " said Goudreau, 42, envisioning a potential conversation with a child. "I go sit down with a kid who's alone, playing 'Dungeons and Dragons,' and I just try to see whether there's any problems."

Parkland shooter wore a maga hat every day so it was obvious he had problems without intervention from the cool teacher.

And before that snowflake in the "Fark is shutting down megathread" from a couple of weeks back shows up and starts bleeding out of wherever because I'm being mean to Trumpers, let me just point out that it's the hat itself that I am attacking, not Trump supporters. Those hats are obviously turning people crazy.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-3748428/Cannibal-killer-Austin-Harr​ouff-19-wearing-Make-America-Great-Tru​mp-hat-stormed-murdered-random-couple.​html

Never get the hat wet. Never feed the hat after midnight.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA, quoting a guy selling products at the expo: "If you think $500,000 is expensive, go down to Parkland, Florida, and tell 17 people $500,000 is expensive. That's $29,000 a kid," Kuhn recalled saying. "Every person would pay $29,000 a kid to have their kid alive."

Holy sh*t.  It sure seems like the people they're interviewing in this article  saw the trend of school shootings and thought "yeah that's a solid business opportunity".  The guy quoted above previously 'invented' a scraper blade and a car wax.

Honestly, at first glance Goudreau was almost doing best out of all of them.  He's not selling some 4, 5, or 6-figure trinket.

"Goudreau, 42, envisioning a potential conversation with a child. "I go sit down with a kid who's alone, playing 'Dungeons and Dragons,' and I just try to see whether there's any problems."

Great! There are definitely kids that struggle with issues ranging from just not fitting in to having serious personal issues that they might not bring up unless they had an ongoing relationship with a teacher who actively engages with them over time.  Solid idea -- maybe use social work trained teachers instead of soldiers, but ok.  Except, then he went off the rails and suggested their real purpose is to "quickly snipe a shooter."  His guys wouldn't be 'seeing if there are any problems'.  They're looking for a tactical advantage.  *facepalm*
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why is db in this thread? You think his fantasies of standing up to a tyrannical government are coming through?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How's that working out for him?
 
Farker Soze [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

talkertopc: FTA: "He's just a - he's a cool shop teacher: 'Hey, what's up, fellas,' " said Goudreau, 42, envisioning a potential conversation with a child. "I go sit down with a kid who's alone, playing 'Dungeons and Dragons,' and I just try to see whether there's any problems."
Second, Goudreau said, his men all thrive in combat and could quickly snipe a shooter.

Maybe that part of the interview is missing from the article but there is no mention to try to help the kids with problems who open up to their school shop teacher. They're just potential targets.


He's not very knowledgeable. D&D players don't shoot you, they tie you up to an altar and stab you as a sacrifice to Satan.  This guy thinks he knows it all but he'll be the first eaten by a giant snake.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Pocket Ninja: This right here is the underlying fantasy behind almost every decision made in this country to open (or concealed) carry.

People conceal carry because they want to shoot someone who is shooting at them. Great analysis.


And that's the fantasy. This isn't the wild west from the movies, people don't give you warning or schedule a shootout at dawn.

Even that church shooting in Fort Worth (which has been used as a justification for concealed carry) shows the flaw. They had an armed security guard whose entire job is to be ready, and the shooter still killed two people before being taken down.

Yes it would have been worse without a security guard, no one is saying qualified people shouldn't have them - but the solution is not to put security guards in every building, it's to prevent people like the shooter from acquiring firearms in the first place.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
my shop teacher liked to huff acetone.  I wouldn't say he was cool, but he was definitely entertaining.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This moron believed it enough that he thought a couple dozen fellow morons would constitute an army.


Probably not so much.

Coups have worked in the past, despite some ignominious failures (the canonical one is Mike Hoare's little jaunt in the Seychelles).  This data is about a decade old, but it suggests that coup attempts are actually getting less common, but those that do occur are more likely to be successful:  http://www.uky.edu/~clth​yn2/powell-thy​ne-JPR-2011.pdf

You don't need an army for that kind of thing.  Depending on the country and the plan, a couple dozen people, if well trained, could well be enough, especially if those in power aren't particularly liked by a large segment of the population.  And a well prepared external force is much less likely to be compromised at the beginning that a purely internal one, subject to investigation by the local secret police.  Not to mention the supply issues.

BTW, you should expect to see more of this kind of thing in the coming years.  We've had a couple of decades of cycling people in and out of the "War on Terror", and that's a lot of guys with actual military experience and training now twiddling their thumbs, being bored, and looking to make some money.
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: HawgWild: Who is playing D&D alone?

[Fark user image 475x719]


I remember Pool of Radiance on my IIe; came with like a dozen 5.25" floppy disks.
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: HawgWild: Who is playing D&D alone?

[Fark user image image 475x719]


I'm pretty sure, based on those box covers, why they're playing these games alone.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: dittybopper: Pocket Ninja: Second, Goudreau said, his men all thrive in combat and could quickly snipe a shooter.

This is exactly the sort of thing I expected to hear this idiot to say. This right here is the underlying fantasy behind almost every decision made in this country to open (or concealed) carry. This moron believed it enough that he thought a couple dozen fellow morons would constitute an army.

Well, at least a sheriff's department.

[pjmedia.com image 730x400]

Entirely new meaning to the term "plate carrier".

Is that Meal Team Six?


Yep. Most people have criticized them for over-reacting by bringing an MRAP to make sure businesses remain closed, but I think it's the only vehicle that could carry their fat asses.

Seriously, I'm quite overweight myself, but I look damned skinny compared to those guys.
 
