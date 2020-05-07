 Skip to content
(WXYZ Detroit)   Michigan official who attended anti-lockdown rally gets busted for shoplifting and blames COVID-19   (wxyz.com) divider line
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to choose between insulin and food that sucks
But why is she living paycheck to paycheck?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does she have to pay a kings ransom just to stay alive in the first place?  It's barbaric.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Why does she have to pay a kings ransom just to stay alive in the first place?  It's barbaric.


It's amazing how many people are in situations as desperate as she is -- but not only do they support Trump, the fact that they are struggling so actually intensifies this support.  Even though Trump doesn't give a fark about her or people like her, and if they died, it would hardly register with them.

I mean, we had more than one candidate running for President who pledged to work to make insulin free or at least much cheaper for people, but, no, can't vote for them, that's socialism.
 
Electromax
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was attending the anti-payment rally.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Had to choose between insulin and food that sucks
But why is she living paycheck to paycheck?


A real estate attorney in Royal Oak ought to have a lot more money than that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Had to choose between insulin and food that sucks
But why is she living paycheck to paycheck?


Because she is dumb
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds about white.
 
Artist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I worked in retail. This ain't the first time she's done this. Or she would not have mixed in unpaid items with paid items.
Her name should be Karen.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Too bad about that insulin.  Keep voting (R)etarded.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Marcus Aurelius: Why does she have to pay a kings ransom just to stay alive in the first place?  It's barbaric.

It's amazing how many people are in situations as desperate as she is -- but not only do they support Trump, the fact that they are struggling so actually intensifies this support.  Even though Trump doesn't give a fark about her or people like her, and if they died, it would hardly register with them.

I mean, we had more than one candidate running for President who pledged to work to make insulin free or at least much cheaper for people, but, no, can't vote for them, that's socialism.


The programming was expert level.
 
Trucker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I don't take responsibility at all." seems to be a mantra these days.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow, I thought she was going to blame it on just forgetting to pay.  I gotta say going to the store is so weird now there are a few times I would've just absentmindedly walked out.  But she admits she stole so she could eat.  Wow.

I know there may have been services available to her.  And sure, she could've swallowed her pride and borrowed from friends.  
But it's still farked up that she has to choose between insulin and food.  It's farked up she had to steal to eat.

FrancoFile: spongeboob: Had to choose between insulin and food that sucks
But why is she living paycheck to paycheck?

A real estate attorney in Royal Oak ought to have a lot more money than that.


You'd be surprised.  New job postings for lawyers where I'm at plummeted about 80% after the pandemic started.  We were just getting past the disaster that was 2008.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: I know there may have been services available to her.  And sure, she could've swallowed her pride and borrowed from friends.  
But it's still farked up that she has to choose between insulin and food.  It's farked up she had to steal to eat.


SHE'S LYING.

You can't be this naive.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: spongeboob: Had to choose between insulin and food that sucks
But why is she living paycheck to paycheck?

A real estate attorney in Royal Oak ought to have a lot more money than that.


I know a few attorneys that practice out of the Royal Oak area.  The bartenders at the Royal Oak bars I frequent make more money than 60% of the lawyers.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Marcus Aurelius: Why does she have to pay a kings ransom just to stay alive in the first place?  It's barbaric.

It's amazing how many people are in situations as desperate as she is -- but not only do they support Trump, the fact that they are struggling so actually intensifies this support.  Even though Trump doesn't give a fark about her or people like her, and if they died, it would hardly register with them.

I mean, we had more than one candidate running for President who pledged to work to make insulin free or at least much cheaper for people, but, no, can't vote for them, that's socialism.


I had a gutter punk friend that voted for Bush twice because he believed it would expedite the collapse of the United States. Maybe it's like that.
You've got to admit, Trump is doing one hell of a job weakening us by destabilizing the economy, alienating our allies, empowering our enemies, widening the political divide, the rampant corruption, dissolving rule of law, (the very foundation of our republic) promoting violence against political rivals and the press, suppression of the free press, installing incompetent lackeys into positions of power, ignoring a deadly pandemic, etc.
 
debug
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would like to apologize to my family, friends and especially my constituents for my substantial lapse in judgement on Wednesday, May 6.

I like that she apologized to everyone except the farking store she stole from.  I hope they press charges.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Had to choose between insulin and food that sucks
But why is she living paycheck to paycheck?


As a lawyer in the bigliest economy ever she couldn't scrape to quarters together.  SAD!   I would say this falls on her individual failures.  In fact I don't even want my tax dollars to do pay for her public defender, trial, and incarceration.

Up against the wall please.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My city, yay! She's one of two Republicans on the City Commission. If only there were some sort of a social safety net that she could rely on to help her through difficult times. Oh, that's right, she belongs to a political party that is actively dismantling that social safety net and medical assistance programs. And, she happened to have enough money to drive half-way across the state and spend half the day to attend the white nationalist rally at the capitol. Fark her with a splintered 2x4.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

debug: I would like to apologize to my family, friends and especially my constituents for my substantial lapse in judgement on Wednesday, May 6.

I like that she apologized to everyone except the farking store she stole from.  I hope they press charges.


I believe the Meijer family, being from the West Side of Michigan, are very likely heavily involved in the Republican party and will probably drop all charges.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Had to choose between insulin and food that sucks


No, she did not.
The amount of free food available right now is probably more than any time since the Great Depression.
She was either too proud or thinks taking handouts is Socialism.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can't even make this shiat up. It's so absurd that no one would believe you.
 
pacified
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Every single Republican is scum. Stupid hypocritical brain dead scum
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Diabetes is a menace. Here's my deal on the insulin.

First, completely free to type-1 diabetics. They didn't ask for it and need it to live.

Second, free to any type-2 diabetic willing to go on a healthy diet under a doctor's supervision, log all their food intake, and submit to a regime of spontaneous inspections of what they eat.

You cheat? You pay full-boat retail.

Because they all farking cheat. They ate themselves into obesity & metabolic syndrome & the resultant diabetes and they keep right on eating as it gets worse and worse. They over-use insulin to enable themselves to eat like crap, which further eats away at their health, and the downward spiral continues. Most of them are like smokers. They'd rather take the shortened lifespan than change their behavior. And they all lose their farking minds if you even suggest that no, you really can't and shouldn't eat that ice cream or cheesecake. Ever.

So if they're willing to actually respect their own bodies and health and be accountable for that I'm in. Until then they can farking pay.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Wow, I thought she was going to blame it on just forgetting to pay.  I gotta say going to the store is so weird now there are a few times I would've just absentmindedly walked out.  But she admits she stole so she could eat.  Wow.


There has been a couple of times I shoplifted by accident. Was looking for a present for dad one year and I picked a tool from Sears. I was walking around and couldn't find anything else, so I left.  I got halfway through the mall before I realized I still had the tool in my hand.

Went to the grocery store for just a few items, so didn't get a basket. Ended up getting a few more than I intended, so stuck a few in my cargo pocket, and then totally forgot about them.
Both times I went back and paid.
 
Daraymann
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She can't afford food, but her attorney released a statement on her behalf?

Trump's America.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As an anti lockdown protestor I already assumed they are some farking amoral reprobate that has no regard for human life or property not his own, and feels entitled to take anything, be it property or other peoples lives, to satisfy his own selfish wants.

I'm just saying I'm not surprised a right wing piece of shiat is a piece of farking shiat.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pacified: Every single Republican is scum. Stupid hypocritical brain dead scum


A few short years ago, I would have argued that there were some good, if a bit mislead Republicans.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Recently, I had to choose between insulin and food, and I chose the insulin, which helps me stay alive; however, that left extraordinarily little money for food after paying for medical insurance and insulin.

I think she should stop listening to the mainstream media and just get over the whole diabetes hoax once and for all.  I heard it can be cured with a candy bar or a glass of OJ, so it's really not as bad as all the alarmists make it out to be.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Had to choose between insulin and food that sucks
But why is she living paycheck to paycheck?


She isn't, she's lying. She claims that not recieving a $600 annual stipend (that comes in 30 dollar increments) is what was the tipping point. And yet she traveled in her power-lawyer duds to protest in another town. Yeah, bullshiat.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know that my opponent in November and the City Commission will turn this incident into more partisan politics, however kicking people when they are down should not be condoned by anyone.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't imagine why people would think stealing from stores and attending a terrorism rally would be relevant when choosing public officials?

/farking idiot
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If anyone is still feeling sorry for her, she took a trip to Lansing to protest with Operation Gridlock Hemlock and then went home to shoplift.
Hmm...take a trip or buy groceries...Decisions, Decisions.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

169th Cousin: If anyone is still feeling sorry for her, she took a trip to Lansing to protest with Operation Gridlock Hemlock and then went home to shoplift.
Hmm...take a trip or buy groceries...Decisions, Decisions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Yes, she wore red.
 
