 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Things are back to normal in Georgia, if this video is any indication   (foxnews.com) divider line
46
    More: Obvious, Security guard, Georgia mall, Shopping mall, Security, cell phone video, Cumberland Mall, mall security guard, New measures  
•       •       •

1630 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 2:59 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dare you to watch the video and not hear BAH GAWD KING in your head.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, that'd be happening at Cumberland even if there weren't a pandemic going on. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yup....that's Cumberland alright.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That was actually a pretty good rescue I'm sure it was appreciated
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stupid all around, but that guy stepped up and got his partner out of that mess. I've gotta respect that.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Appalled?  If some jackasses are piled on top of my woman you know I'm gonna do a fly kick if that's what it takes to get them to stop attacking her.  I don't care what gender is on top.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Leroy Jenkins with the TKO
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Police still shooting black people for Facebook likes.....?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh Geez, and I just moved here in Feb...
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
OMG the comments... the comments...

nice_canada_guy: y all racists...wait till ur little teen princess is worshiping a big bbc


TheWuhanWheezerLeader: She doesn't even like British TV

/It just gets "better" after that.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: Stupid all around, but that guy stepped up and got his partner out of that mess. I've gotta respect that.


username checks out.
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: Oh Geez, and I just moved here in Feb...


JFC, why the hell would you move TO georgia?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DMDmarty: steklo: Oh Geez, and I just moved here in Feb...

JFC, why the hell would you move TO georgia?


There was no way I was going to stay on Long Island my whole life. I had to do something before Cuomo taxed me out of my house into a homeless shelter.

and there's less snow here and more Waffle Houses....

so I'm good.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
  Those kids were fast as lightning
In fact, it was a little bit frightening
But they fought with expert timing
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That was not a fly kick to the chest. That was a fly kick to the upper leg.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: DMDmarty: steklo: Oh Geez, and I just moved here in Feb...

JFC, why the hell would you move TO georgia?

There was no way I was going to stay on Long Island my whole life. I had to do something before Cuomo taxed me out of my house into a homeless shelter.

and there's less snow here and more Waffle Houses....

so I'm good.


Well, Long Island is the Georgia of the northeast.

/Jersey is the Florida
 
db2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Could use some more Guile theme.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: That was not a fly kick to the chest. That was a fly kick to the upper leg.


Less of a karate move and more of a wrasslin move.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Video won't play. WTF is a "fly-kick" supposed to be?
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DMDmarty: steklo: Oh Geez, and I just moved here in Feb...

JFC, why the hell would you move TO georgia?



You know how I know you've never been more than a dozen miles from your house?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Well, Long Island is the Georgia of the northeast.

/Jersey is the Florida


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Keep in mind that Cumberland Mall is in the middle of Karen territory and they haven't been able to ask to speak to the manager for a long time, so they're frustrated.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phrawgh: OMG the comments... the comments...

nice_canada_guy: y all racists...wait till ur little teen princess is worshiping a big bbc


TheWuhanWheezerLeader: She doesn't even like British TV

/It just gets "better" after that.


A big bbc eh?  Is that like an atm machine?

/In this case maybe hey go together
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: DMDmarty: steklo: Oh Geez, and I just moved here in Feb...

JFC, why the hell would you move TO georgia?

There was no way I was going to stay on Long Island my whole life. I had to do something before Cuomo taxed me out of my house into a homeless shelter.

and there's less snow here and more Waffle Houses....

so I'm good.


I've been in Atlanta off and on since 1970. Mostly on. Some of the people here stuck but so did the people in New York. And Jersey. And Missouri. So I came back home every time. Welcome!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: DMDmarty: steklo: Oh Geez, and I just moved here in Feb...

JFC, why the hell would you move TO georgia?


You know how I know you've never been more than a dozen miles from your house?


Cause as soon as I moved here, the virus kept us from wondering...
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: steklo: DMDmarty: steklo: Oh Geez, and I just moved here in Feb...

JFC, why the hell would you move TO georgia?

There was no way I was going to stay on Long Island my whole life. I had to do something before Cuomo taxed me out of my house into a homeless shelter.

and there's less snow here and more Waffle Houses....

so I'm good.

I've been in Atlanta off and on since 1970. Mostly on. Some of the people here stuck but so did the people in New York. And Jersey. And Missouri. So I came back home every time. Welcome!


Some some of the people here suck, dammitallsomuch, but I guess some of them are stuck too
 
willabr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I found the comments considered and enlighten,
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Keep in mind that Cumberland Mall is in the middle of Karen territory and they haven't been able to ask to speak to the manager for a long time, so they're frustrated.


Did you even watch the video, bro?   There wasn't a Karen in that picture frame.  There was a  Paul Blart and a lot of hair extensions.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: So I came back home every time. Welcome!


It's great to be here, and can't wait to explore this new state. I've lived up and down the east coast so it's not the first time I've been down this way.
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: DMDmarty: steklo: Oh Geez, and I just moved here in Feb...

JFC, why the hell would you move TO georgia?


You know how I know you've never been more than a dozen miles from your house?


Lol, I'm well traveled thanks. Won't step foot in that shiathole.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't know what it is with half these Fox News links with video(probably my browser), but the article just has some random "headline videos" at the top that have nothing to do with the linked article.

WAIT.... I scrolled down MORTAL KOMBAAAAT(cheesy techno)

/thankfully it wasn't a fatality
//still the autoplay unrelated video to start, f#ck off
///Liu Kang WINS
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What is a fly kick?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: What is a fly kick?


One that was considered very cool in the 90s.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: darkhorse23: Keep in mind that Cumberland Mall is in the middle of Karen territory and they haven't been able to ask to speak to the manager for a long time, so they're frustrated.

Did you even watch the video, bro?   There wasn't a Karen in that picture frame.  There was a  Paul Blart and a lot of hair extensions.


Yeah, Perimeter Mall is where all the Karens are.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Percise1: Video won't play. WTF is a "fly-kick" supposed to be?


It's like a Brundle-punch, but with your feet.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: I don't care what gender is on top.


Right there with you

huh huh huh
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Random Anonymous Blackmail: What is a fly kick?

One that was considered very cool in the 90s.


Damnit, I should have expected that.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I just looked out my window and saw this going on.  Georgia looks pretty back to normal.


esoterx.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pffft, total amateurs. Not a single tumbleweave in the video.
 
Pershing123 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Just a bunch of tarzanites acting their color." (from the comments)

What's a tarzanite?  Someone from Tarzana?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pershing123: "Just a bunch of tarzanites acting their color." (from the comments)

What's a tarzanite?  Someone from Tarzana?


Tarzanite is one of those newly fashionable semi-precious stones.  I think it's the "new" birthstone for July.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: What is a fly kick?


Minus the blood, unless you had the Sega version.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Percise1: Video won't play. WTF is a "fly-kick" supposed to be?


Random Anonymous Blackmail: What is a fly kick?


A kick in the fly, I presume. A nut shot, basically, if the kickee is male.

Still, it's better than it might have been. I expected "back to normal" in Georgia to feature burning crosses.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

darkhorse23: darkhorse23: steklo: DMDmarty: steklo: Oh Geez, and I just moved here in Feb...

JFC, why the hell would you move TO georgia?

There was no way I was going to stay on Long Island my whole life. I had to do something before Cuomo taxed me out of my house into a homeless shelter.

and there's less snow here and more Waffle Houses....

so I'm good.

I've been in Atlanta off and on since 1970. Mostly on. Some of the people here stuck but so did the people in New York. And Jersey. And Missouri. So I came back home every time. Welcome!

Some some of the people here suck, dammitallsomuch, but I guess some of them are stuck too


Mainly in traffic and especially around that area.  :D
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Note to the mall cop. You are not, NOT, getting paid enough to break up three women fighting in the best of times, much less now.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

orbister: Percise1: Video won't play. WTF is a "fly-kick" supposed to be?

Random Anonymous Blackmail: What is a fly kick?

A kick in the fly, I presume. A nut shot, basically, if the kickee is male.

Still, it's better than it might have been. I expected "back to normal" in Georgia to feature burning crosses.


Depends on the part of GA.  You burn a cross in southern GA, no one would probably bat an eye.  North Georgia, especially around the greater Atlanta area, is basically a northern state that somehow ended up in the bible belt.  Yeah we have our problems, mainly the rednecks in the state assembly try to suppress our votes and not give us funding for anything, despite us probably paying for all of their schools, roads, and police, but what can you do about Republican idiocy?
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.