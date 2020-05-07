 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Maryland fines deadly nursing home $10,000/day, says next step is changing their name to Deathpoint   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shady Pines, Ma!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paywall blocked me.....but let's name it Deathstar.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Close the ALF and throw the old folks still alive out to be eaten by badgers.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Take a struggling nursing home's money away. That will be sure to fix the problem.
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn old people, dying just to tank the economy and tarnish Trump's "good" name.

;-)
 
cookiedough
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There has been a lot of deaths at a large senior care home here in Halifax.
It was found that most  patients signed DNR forms and after consulting with the seniors and their families, had chosen to keep that status.
 
