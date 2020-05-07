 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay) If you got a stimulus payment while dead, IRS wants you to return it (wfla.com)
46
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They know you're dead. They even mark the checks deceased.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there a farker whose username would be specifically great for this story?

I won't name him/her/them as I don't want to get kicked in the balls by the mods for singling out a farker.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
You can take my stimulus check when you pry it from my cold, dead...hey, take your stinking paws off me, you damn dirty ape!
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
these assholes should get the chair.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The payments were issued from the US Treasury, and not the IRS as part of a tax refund or other function of the income taxation mechanism.

According to the CARES act this is a disbursement without any recourse if there are clerical errors that lead to the incorrect amount being sent to recipients.

AFAIK the current interpretation is that the return of funds is strictly voluntary.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If they died from CV-19, the family should get to keep it.
Also, what a freaking shiatshow.  From the moment I heard the Treasury was just going to send money without any kind of application or verification, I knew they'd fark it up royally.  Esp. under this administration.  No cross-referencing with SSA who has something of a handle on deaths.  No verification that bank accounts are still active or weren't the temp account for fast tax refunds.
I'm theoretically eligible, but website still says "Payment Status Not Available."  I guarantee I'm gonna get screwed out of this one and there will be no reasonable way to appeal it and it'll be shut down at some point, so no fixing their mistakes.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From my cold dead hands, punks.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The real question is will this keep the dead from voting Republican?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They can take it from me when they pry it from my cold, dead hands.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: The real question is will this keep the dead from voting Republican?


it never has before.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The payments were issued from the US Treasury, and not the IRS as part of a tax refund or other function of the income taxation mechanism.

According to the CARES act this is a disbursement without any recourse if there are clerical errors that lead to the incorrect amount being sent to recipients.

AFAIK the current interpretation is that the return of funds is strictly voluntary.


These are being sent to invalid recipients. A little different than a "clerical error". It's not your money, you don't get to keep it. It's really not rocket science, and this is one of those rare situations where the Trump Administration is actually right. If you aren't the dead person, you have zero claim to the money.

But don't worry, this isn't the start of a new trend of Trump being right, they just happen to have come up on the same side of common sense for once, it won't happen again.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Apparently I'm in the paper check group. Which sucks for me, because my credit union won't cash a check signed by somebody with six bankruptcies on their permanent record.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Wasn't there a farker whose username would be specifically great for this story?

I won't name him/her/them as I don't want to get kicked in the balls by the mods for singling out a farker.


Hotblack Desiato?
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I'm dead come and get it..........
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Wasn't there a farker whose username would be specifically great for this story?

I won't name him/her/them as I don't want to get kicked in the balls by the mods for singling out a farker.


Fark user imageView Full Size


What check Bernice? What are you talking about?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Paging DEAD FOR TAX PURPOSES.  Your thread is ready.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kevlar51: these assholes should get the chair.


That's harsh.  They're already dead.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BFletch651: Paging DEAD FOR TAX PURPOSES.  Your thread is ready.


This would be who I was referring to earlier.

I just have really bad luck with mods, get my posts deleted all the time.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I'll be dead by the time I get mine.
 
philotech [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you cashed a check in the name of a dead family member and didn't see this coming...
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sorry IRS, I must quote you the 1st Ferengi Rule of Acquisition:  "Once you have their money, you never give it back."
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got better.
 
azxj
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My mom died last September and my dad got a check for both of them.  So he will have to return half of it.  He kinda assumed he would so he's just held onto it.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: If they died from CV-19, the family should get to keep it.
Also, what a freaking shiatshow.  From the moment I heard the Treasury was just going to send money without any kind of application or verification, I knew they'd fark it up royally.  Esp. under this administration.  No cross-referencing with SSA who has something of a handle on deaths.  No verification that bank accounts are still active or weren't the temp account for fast tax refunds.
I'm theoretically eligible, but website still says "Payment Status Not Available."  I guarantee I'm gonna get screwed out of this one and there will be no reasonable way to appeal it and it'll be shut down at some point, so no fixing their mistakes.


I was in the same boat last week.  I actually OWE them money right now from previous years.

I logged into it last Sunday and it said I was eligible.  I entered my ACH information and got the money Wed morning.


Keep checking.  I thought I was going to get hosed, too.  But if me and Mrs. Murdock got our money with the circumstance we're under, you should get yours....
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: markie_farkie: The payments were issued from the US Treasury, and not the IRS as part of a tax refund or other function of the income taxation mechanism.

According to the CARES act this is a disbursement without any recourse if there are clerical errors that lead to the incorrect amount being sent to recipients.

AFAIK the current interpretation is that the return of funds is strictly voluntary.

These are being sent to invalid recipients. A little different than a "clerical error". It's not your money, you don't get to keep it. It's really not rocket science, and this is one of those rare situations where the Trump Administration is actually right. If you aren't the dead person, you have zero claim to the money.

But don't worry, this isn't the start of a new trend of Trump being right, they just happen to have come up on the same side of common sense for once, it won't happen again.


Yep. Just like if your parent dies and is on social security, even if the bank account is in their and your names, it's illegal to take the money from a social security deposit.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I suspect the IRS caught on to DeadForTaxReasons
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Have a client that deceased in January of 2018, he just got his stimulus payment. I told the widow keep it for now as there hasn't been any direction yet from the IRS. To qualify for the stimulus, you had to be a taxpayer for 2018 or 2019 with income less than $75,000 ($150,000 joint). He was technically a taxpayer in 2018 with income less than $75,000 and technically correct is the best kind of correct.

JC
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Apparently I'm in the paper check group. Which sucks for me, because my credit union won't cash a check signed by somebody with six bankruptcies on their permanent record.


Found Donald Trump's Fark account!
 
rhodabear
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What are these stimulus checks everyone keeps talking about? I keep hearing about them, but have not seen one. Fake gnus?

/SSDI direct deposit every month.
//Tax returns filled and processed before stimulus was mentioned.
///Truck Fump
 
doremifaq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I were dead, I would definitely return it. I sure wouldn't want to be seen as dead AND entitled.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The dead will happily return the check as soon as they can endorse it.
 
Carphunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
wtf... several articles, etc. said that there was no "clawback" provision build in... so how do they expect to get it back?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rhodabear: What are these stimulus checks everyone keeps talking about? I keep hearing about them, but have not seen one. Fake gnus?

/SSDI direct deposit every month.
//Tax returns filled and processed before stimulus was mentioned.
///Truck Fump


You should still get one.  People on SSI/D are getting them late because it has to go through the IRS and the SSA to get processed but they're starting to show up now

/Got mine last week.
//Already spent.
///New PC on the way.
 
zulius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: [Fark user image 642x642]


Fun fact (if you didn't know already)! He's the dad to this all-star:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Republicans have some explaining to do, I thought only Dems had lists of the dead.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: I'm theoretically eligible, but website still says "Payment Status Not Available."


Try using uppercase in your address.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Trying to stimulate the dead. I think I saw that movie.
 
Sum Guye [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sno man: Republicans have some explaining to do, I thought only Dems had lists of the dead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: I'm theoretically eligible, but website still says "Payment Status Not Available.


If you're on SSI/SSDI and don't have to file a return the tool won't work for you.  They have to go through SSA to get your info.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey Steve Mnuchin

You are welcone to take it from thier COLD DEAD HANDS in person
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rhodabear: What are these stimulus checks everyone keeps talking about? I keep hearing about them, but have not seen one. Fake gnus?

/SSDI direct deposit every month.
//Tax returns filled and processed before stimulus was mentioned.
///Truck Fump


I finally got mine deposited yesterday.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My deceased grandmother got one of these.  My mother was planning on keeping, but not cashing the check.  It would have delighted my grandmother enormously.  She stated that she hoped to live to 102 so that she could vote against Trump.  And did.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Got one for my FIL who died in 2018.  It said "Descd" right next to his name.  How stupid are they?  Now I need to waste a stamp returning it to Munchkin.
 
