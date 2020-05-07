 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Does a pandemic cause PTSD in frontline health care workers? Inquiring minds want to know   (inquirer.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Nursing, Psychological trauma, Health care, Healthcare, Hospital, Philadelphia, focus of a national study, Stress  
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're looking for study participants, if there are any farkers who work in health care or know people who do.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any sustained period of fear, pressure and hopelessness can.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see it doing so. Considering the sheer volumes of stress they are under, their SNS is likely working overdrive, not to mention the sheer volume of criterion A events they are likely seeing on a regular basis. There is also the dose/response aspect. While the first couple issues may not be the straw that broke the camel's back, it's not necessarily one event that causes PTSD. I would not be surprised in the least if many of these people end up with sub-threshold PTSD. In short, I would expect to see higher rates of divorce, substance use, and mental health issues among this population for the foreseeable future.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Any sustained period of fear, pressure and hopelessness can.


I am guessing this is why people in the Information Technology field have a high rate of alcoholism.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me that PTSD follows UCTSD or Unrelenting Current Traumatic Stress Disorder.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So an entire season of "Lindsay Lohans Beach Club".
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Any sustained period of fear, pressure and hopelessness can.


Hence the popularity of religion
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Seems to me that PTSD follows UCTSD or Unrelenting Current Traumatic Stress Disorder.


Kinda. One of the things about PTSD, is that when you look at the DSM-5 symptoms in the context of the trauma, you're not necessarily looking at a disorder, but more an adaptation to a specific environment. For example, the re-experiencing is beneficial, because you can remember what happened last time you saw something and react accordingly. Not to mention, the emotional restriction. If you respond with the same horror at a traumatic event and do not adapt to the conditions, you won't get far. The solution? Shut off the emotional content, especially with the intrusive thoughts. Who wants to relive their least favorite nightmare? That's one of the benefits of the emotional restriction. The benefits of tunnel vision can be good in a traumatic environment as well. That way you can see and react to what's coming. Even the depression can be a benefit. It's like the body's circuit breaker, allowing for increased parasympathetic activity. When that occurs, the individual has an option to regroup.

The issue becomes that we learn these lessons hard, fast, and deep. What is learned, cannot easily be unlearned. Those actions and tendencies had behavioral significance to survival. If something allows you to survive, you're not necessarily eager to get rid of it. Not to mention the difficulties with memory consolidation when you experience intrusive thoughts.

TL;DR It's going to serve them in the short term, but suck in the long term.
 
mjones73
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Considering we have health care workers committing suicide over this, gonna guess yes.
 
aperson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Any mass casualty event can cause PTSD in healthcare providers.  So I would say it depends on how bad the outbreak is in a particular area.  For medical staff in NYC I'm sure it is causing PTSD.  For medical staff in my local hospital with 1 hospitalized case, they'll probably be okay (unless it gets bad here too).
 
PvtStash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Any experience of sufficient magnitude/life changing in the blink of an eye kind of situation can be traumatic.

But what is traumatic from some will not be so for others. That is the real difficulty for people to figure out, that6 traumatic xp is in fact subjective to the individual.

We can only try to  udnerstand when circumstance are such that some people may be traumatized by it.

Trauma 100% confirms to the situation of : Everything is relative.

This is why those that have had trauma, also need to STFU and not be judging if others are allowed trauma or not.
As well that those who did not experience trauma from an event also STFU about judging if others may or may not be allowed to have experience trauma themselves.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think it is likely it could, they are most definitely seeing more patients they cannot save  than they normally would have if the virus had never happened.   It's likely worse in places like Italy where they had to turn away people from even getting treatment due to poor likelihood of recovery.    Having to tell someone they are allowed to treat their sick loved one due to goverment rules has to be gut wrenching.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
PTSD is a subject that people joke about. It's a serious thing but it's also seen as a weakness, or a sign of weakness, for archaic and Neanderthal reasons.

The only PTSD people begrudgingly accept is from war. If you claim PTSD in any other environment, it is seen as an invitation to mock and judge you for being too weak.

I was diagnosed with PTSD from an event earlier in life. Very few people have treated it seriously, because I'm not a soldier.

This situation is absolutely one where so many health workers will suffer from PTSD, and they need the resources to help with that, as well as a supportive public. They will likely get neither, because we're not that kind of place.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Considering there have been multiple suicides among front line health care workers, I'm going to go ahead and say that the answer is "yes"

No study needed but hopefully the research will lead to something positive.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Any sustained period of fear, pressure and hopelessness can.


I'd easily say yes.  I have a brother who is retired from the navy.  From what I can gather he was the captain of a desk somewhere in the lower 48 for the bulk of his career.  Only time he spent on a boat was some mandatory duration of a few weeks early on.  and that was early on before 9/11.

apparently he qualifies as having PTSD.  I don't want to belittle serviceman, but I just cannot see how his 'exposure' to PTSD conditions compares to those that served a majority at sea or actually in a battlefield for multiple tours.

He was basically an HR person for the navy filing paperwork stateside for 20 years.  made chief too.
 
rcain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anytime you mix long working hours, stressful situations, dealing with death and a general sense of hopelessness, ya -- I think you'll find you have a recipe for PTSD
 
dkulprit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: dionysusaur: Any sustained period of fear, pressure and hopelessness can.

I am guessing this is why people in the Information Technology field have a high rate of alcoholism.


As a sysadmin I had to funny.  Sad but true.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: dionysusaur: Any sustained period of fear, pressure and hopelessness can.

I am guessing this is why people in the Information Technology field have a high rate of alcoholism.


Naaw, they're just a bunch of drunks.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mjones73: Considering we have health care workers committing suicide over this, gonna guess yes.


I was surprised the article didn't mention the rash of practitioners and nurses comitting suicide in New York.  But I guess this article is kind of an outreach to find study participants and throwing in there that a bunch of them already have might give them bad ideas.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: PTSD is a subject that people joke about. It's a serious thing but it's also seen as a weakness, or a sign of weakness, for archaic and Neanderthal reasons.

The only PTSD people begrudgingly accept is from war. If you claim PTSD in any other environment, it is seen as an invitation to mock and judge you for being too weak.

I was diagnosed with PTSD from an event earlier in life. Very few people have treated it seriously, because I'm not a soldier.

This situation is absolutely one where so many health workers will suffer from PTSD, and they need the resources to help with that, as well as a supportive public. They will likely get neither, because we're not that kind of place.


That's unfortunate.  I'm sorry to hear that.  Those people are assholes.  I luckily escaped iraq and afghanistan without PTSD but a lot of people I know didn't, and some took their own lives or died as a result of chasing the adrenaline high to keep it at bay, be it drugs, extreme sports, or just doing reckless shiat.

The idea that some people's trauma is worse than others is stupid. Different people react differently to different things.  I try not to discount anyone's trauma outside of a select few things like "I was traumatized by seeing people eating meat" (said by a vegan who showed up to a bbq.)  Outside of petty misuse of the term like that trauma is trauma doesn't matter if came from war or a bad car accident or abuse growing up. They're all trauma, none is "better" or more valid than the other.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Considering there have been multiple suicides among front line health care workers, I'm going to go ahead and say that the answer is "yes"

No study needed but hopefully the research will lead to something positive.


What I find interesting about this study is that it's not limiting itself to nurses and EMTs but wants police officers, receptionists, and even janitorial staff. I think the differences among support staff for the nurses will be the most fascinating thing we'll find out. No one much thinks about the people who have to clean up afterwards.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hell yes it could. I spent 15 months in Iraq from 2006-2008 and have had no ill effects that I know of. I did a 5 month stint at Arlington doing funerals and have more nightmares and flashbacks from that by far. PTSD can come in many forms.
 
