(CBS Philadelphia)   University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School predicts 350,000 coronavirus deaths by end of June if we re-open everything. Fortunately our president attended that school and will no doubt heed its warning   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
50
    More: Unlikely, University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, new model, Policy, Wharton School, states' economies, simulator uses data, human life  
•       •       •

50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are so dead
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the end of June.  It would just be getting started.
Everything I hear about COVID-19 tells me I don't want to catch COVID-19.  I'll wait here for a vaccine, thanks.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's 1) if all states reopen (which ain't happening) and 2) a handy distraction for when they do the partial reopening, 150,000+ die, and they claim victory because it's not as bad as 350,000

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no faith in Wharton's ability to predict anything. Donald farking Trump got a degree from there, ffs.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ROLL THEM DICE !
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
350k? What a let down.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They claim only 50K job losses?

HAHAHAHAHAHA


\ Also points out what they care about.
\ CRY HAVOC! AND LET SLIP THE STONKSOF WAR!
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump attended Wharton? Weird that the school never mentions an alum as famous as the current president of the US!

You would think that might be a bragging point.

/so weird
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a warning, it's a promise. Didn't y'all ever learn anything about dealing with 7-year-olds?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same diploma printers that gifted one to our Moron-In-Chief?
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When would a safe time be to open things back up? It seems that a second wave is going to happen no matter what and I just don't know what would be safe.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How we value lives against economic outcomes, these are decisions that we need to make democratically through our elected officials," said Arnon.

Nah... actually I think it's more the people who are trying to stay alive who decide. Come on down and talk about it though...

Quite frankly, now is the perfect time to do a whole lot of restructuring of our business models, learning from and adapting to what we are experiencing now and in the future, but hey... that's crazy talk!
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That number is totally acceptable. Open the flood gates now. Based on the objective evidence available now, in my opinion, Bigfoot has a better chance of getting hit by lightning than I do of dying from COVID-19. I know that's not the goal of this "pandemic" hysteria, but still ... this whole shutdown is dystopian.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: When would a safe time be to open things back up? It seems that a second wave is going to happen no matter what and I just don't know what would be safe.


Once we have a vaccine if I have anything to say about it.

/I don't
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: The same diploma printers that gifted one to our Moron-In-Chief?


They can explain.

You see, his dad's donation was very valuable.
 
BATMANATEE
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: I have no faith in Wharton's ability to predict anything. Donald farking Trump got a degree from there, ffs.


He got a degree from Penn. He lies about getting a degree from Wharton. They stopped publicly correcting him when he gave them a large donation.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He never produced a transcript, there is no proof he graduated from anywhere.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: He never produced a transcript, there is no proof he graduated from anywhere.


We need to do a thorough investigation. I'll need plane tickets and 5 star hotel accommodations in Hawaii, Tahiti, and Aruba, and also a pallet of condoms.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His major was liology ..
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad was in Trump's class at Wharton. He was an idiot, and well known for having others write his papers and take his tests. I'd be surprised if he actually cracked a book while he was there, given that his economic knowledge seems to be stalled at the 10th grade econ-101 level. As a D student.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BATMANATEE: LL316: I have no faith in Wharton's ability to predict anything. Donald farking Trump got a degree from there, ffs.

He got a degree from Penn. He lies about getting a degree from Wharton. They stopped publicly correcting him when he gave them a large donation.


I'll be damned, I didn't know that!
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: That's 1) if all states reopen (which ain't happening) and 2) a handy distraction for when they do the partial reopening, 150,000+ die, and they claim victory because it's not as bad as 350,000

[Fark user image 737x415]


I hate mixed graphs.

Are 162,000 additional deaths in addition to zero, in addition to the present number, or in addition to 117,000?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: That's 1) if all states reopen (which ain't happening) and 2) a handy distraction for when they do the partial reopening, 150,000+ die, and they claim victory because it's not as bad as 350,000

[Fark user image 737x415]


And another thing it's based upon all States opening on  May 1st, which has already passed and as far as I know, no State is currently completely open and no State is completely shut down.  Don't think any States have every school and University back in class and no State has shut down banks and grocery stores.

Here in Michigan, Whitmer has started to open the State, but somehow it isn't widely reported here on fark.  She shut down golf courses, and quickly after the protests, she let them open along with landscapers.  Today, construction workers can go back to work.  GM and Chrysler are planning on opening back up on May 18th in the US and Canada.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: My dad was in Trump's class at Wharton. He was an idiot, and well known for having others write his papers and take his tests. I'd be surprised if he actually cracked a book while he was there, given that his economic knowledge seems to be stalled at the 10th grade econ-101 level. As a D student.


lol Trump was an idiot, not my dad. My dad was no genius but at least he profitably ran a real estate business until his death.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Weird that the school never mentions an alum as famous as the current president of the US!


Go ask Princeton about Wilson.

\they'll deny to your face that he was President of that college, too
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: whither_apophis: That's 1) if all states reopen (which ain't happening) and 2) a handy distraction for when they do the partial reopening, 150,000+ die, and they claim victory because it's not as bad as 350,000

[Fark user image 737x415]

I hate mixed graphs.

Are 162,000 additional deaths in addition to zero, in addition to the present number, or in addition to 117,000?


Yes
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
based on formulas from the pull out of your ass school of guessing.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: My dad was in Trump's class at Wharton. He was an idiot, and well known for having others write his papers and take his tests. I'd be surprised if he actually cracked a book while he was there, given that his economic knowledge seems to be stalled at the 10th grade econ-101 level. As a D student.


You shouldn't talk shiat like that. He's still your dad.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: We are so dead


You are.  Not our President though.

He'll live forever.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
::checking all the recent news:: Yep, nobody, anywhere, is saying "open everything".

Just more fake news.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BATMANATEE: He got a degree from Penn. He lies about getting a degree from Wharton. They stopped publicly correcting him when he gave them a large donation.


Trump did graduate from Wharton. Just not its prestigious business school, as he's suggested.

https://www.phillymag.com/news/2019/0​9​/14/donald-trump-at-wharton-university​-of-pennsylvania/
 
wiredroach
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

zgrizz: ::checking all the recent news:: Yep, nobody, anywhere, is saying "open everything".

Just more fake news.


Nowhere did the Fark or article headlines say people were saying "open everything."

Trump, however, has routinely beaten that drum, from the very early days of the crisis.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Officer Barrelroll: Weird that the school never mentions an alum as famous as the current president of the US!

Go ask Princeton about Wilson.

\they'll deny to your face that he was President of that college, too


WIlsonnnnnnnnnn!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BATMANATEE: LL316: I have no faith in Wharton's ability to predict anything. Donald farking Trump got a degree from there, ffs.

He got a degree from Penn. He lies about getting a degree from Wharton. They stopped publicly correcting him when he gave them a large donation.


"he lies..."
 
historyisfun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: based on formulas from the pull out of your ass school of guessing.


Yeah, we all know this is about petty tyrants being able to get their tyrant freak on. If we opened everything up today, went back to exactly what we were doing before the same thing would happen that happened the first round. Old people and those at risk get sick..some die and the rest of us keep moving on. Some 19 year old in Washington State gets sick and dies and the world is falling apart according to the press.

This is all just a trial run for the future. 350k by the end of June....good grief. Just like the 2 to 8 million.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't know about the business school.

I know the hospital is pretty good.  HUP fixed my broken aers....
 
historyisfun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wiredroach: zgrizz: ::checking all the recent news:: Yep, nobody, anywhere, is saying "open everything".

Just more fake news.

Nowhere did the Fark or article headlines say people were saying "open everything."

Trump, however, has routinely beaten that drum, from the very early days of the crisis.


He should open everything. He is simply scared to because like the rest of us he has been lied to.

I agree in the future there might come a sickness that deserved this kind of pants crapping panic and shutting it all down. It was known early on after data started coming in that this wasnt it. So from that minute on this has all been Kabuki theater with tyrants trying to tyrant.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: By the end of June.  It would just be getting started.
Everything I hear about COVID-19 tells me I don't want to catch COVID-19.  I'll wait here for a vaccine, thanks.


Not really.  It'd be done by then.

Places like NYC and Stockholm are up to 25-30% infect rates after ~a month with reasonable social distancing measures in place.  If they'd stayed completely open, it would have spread faster and they'd be at herd immunity by now.  Of course, a lot more people would have died too.

So if you opened up fully, you'd have a reeeeeally bad month, but it'd be done after that.  The excess deaths above social distancing scenarios certainly aren't worth it, but there is certainly an interesting conversation to be had about how many lives you're willing to sacrifice for normalcy.  Waiting a year or more for a vaccine under full quarantine doesn't seem like a great idea either.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Trump attended Wharton? Weird that the school never mentions an alum as famous as the current president of the US!

You would think that might be a bragging point.

/so weird


FARK WHARTON
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: That's 1) if all states reopen (which ain't happening) and 2) a handy distraction for when they do the partial reopening, 150,000+ die, and they claim victory because it's not as bad as 350,000

[Fark user image 737x415]


I cannot see job losses as low as 500,000 regardless of the scenario.

Huge segments of the economy are going to shrivel. Restaurants/bars & live entertainment will be fraction of what they were. All their suppliers will also shrivel.

Huge numbers of workers will continue working remotely. Everyone supporting them is fuqqed, from cleaning crews to the utility companies, gas stations, construction, dry cleaners, lunch spots...and on and on and on and on.

We are heading into Great Depression II.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

historyisfun: wiredroach: zgrizz: ::checking all the recent news:: Yep, nobody, anywhere, is saying "open everything".

Just more fake news.

Nowhere did the Fark or article headlines say people were saying "open everything."

Trump, however, has routinely beaten that drum, from the very early days of the crisis.

He should open everything. He is simply scared to because like the rest of us he has been lied to.

I agree in the future there might come a sickness that deserved this kind of pants crapping panic and shutting it all down. It was known early on after data started coming in that this wasnt it. So from that minute on this has all been Kabuki theater with tyrants trying to tyrant.


Let the adults speak.
 
Marine1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: Marcus Aurelius: By the end of June.  It would just be getting started.
Everything I hear about COVID-19 tells me I don't want to catch COVID-19.  I'll wait here for a vaccine, thanks.

Not really.  It'd be done by then.

Places like NYC and Stockholm are up to 25-30% infect rates after ~a month with reasonable social distancing measures in place.  If they'd stayed completely open, it would have spread faster and they'd be at herd immunity by now.  Of course, a lot more people would have died too.

So if you opened up fully, you'd have a reeeeeally bad month, but it'd be done after that.  The excess deaths above social distancing scenarios certainly aren't worth it, but there is certainly an interesting conversation to be had about how many lives you're willing to sacrifice for normalcy.  Waiting a year or more for a vaccine under full quarantine doesn't seem like a great idea either.


Social distancing won't stop the spread of the disease; they'll slow it down enough to where the hospitals have a ventilator and a bed for you if you need it. If you did it right, you could probably strike the balance between a shutdown and opening for herd immunity.

Of course, we're still not 100% sure what kind of immunity (if any) people get if they beat COVID-19 the first time, and if you need to go on a vent, odds are, you're probably going to die. I guess at least the basic hospital beds for things like IV administration or remdesivir (again, we're still not completely sure on that one) would be less taxed, though.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: If they'd stayed completely open, it would have spread faster and they'd be at herd immunity by now.


Immunity is still an open question. It hasn't been proven.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LL316: I have no faith in Wharton's ability to predict anything. Donald farking Trump got a degree from there, ffs.


Yeah but he paid for it.

Who paid for that study?
 
mjbok
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Has a single projection (good or bad) even been within a huge margin of error since this first started?

The problem is with data and estimates garbage in/garbage out.  The data people have is garbage, therefore projections are garbage.

Way more people have had it than have been diagnosed.  My (completely unscientific and unbacked by any reliable data) is that it is both way more contagious and way less deadly than thought.  Right now deaths (those that are attributed either correctly or incorrectly) are weighed against the infected numbers.  Neither of those numbers is even close to accurate, but the death one could be.

Until there is universal testing no one will know.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Krazikarl: If they'd stayed completely open, it would have spread faster and they'd be at herd immunity by now.

Immunity is still an open question. It hasn't been proven.


It's only a theory.

Like gravity, and plate tectonics.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mjbok: Has a single projection (good or bad) even been within a huge margin of error since this first started?


There is an observer effect problem, wherein the existence of a compelling model changes the assumptions that under-lied that model and thus its projection.

Basically, a good projection refutes itself.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marine1: Social distancing won't stop the spread of the disease; they'll slow it down enough to where the hospitals have a ventilator and a bed for you if you need it. If you did it right, you could probably strike the balance between a shutdown and opening for herd immunity.


Well, this is the whole debate.

A lot of people think that if you slow COVID-19 down enough, it'll eventually become isolated enough that you stop it completely without everybody getting infected.  These people tend to advocate long quarantines and lots of testing to stop any secondary waves.  The vast majority of people in these threads on Fark are implicitly advocating this scenario.

But a lot of people think that you can't ever completely stop it until herd immunity (or a vaccine).  You just can't isolate it everywhere once its spread as far as it has in the US.  Then you get the Sweden solution where you basically assume that everybody's getting exposed eventually no matter what you do, but you just try and slow it down enough so that hospitals aren't full.

We don't know which scenario is correct for the US.
 
mjbok
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: mjbok: Has a single projection (good or bad) even been within a huge margin of error since this first started?

There is an observer effect problem, wherein the existence of a compelling model changes the assumptions that under-lied that model and thus its projection.

Basically, a good projection refutes itself.


True, but if a projection says Y will happen unless X is done by Z and X isn't done by Z and Y is not nearly as bad as projected that is a bad projection.
 
