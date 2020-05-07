 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Man enters Dunkin' sans pants. No word on if he was wearing, shoes, shirt, mask   (wcax.com) divider line
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did the guy think he was at the Dunkin in Dorchester?
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If makes sense though if he was also picking up something for a friend. Now he can hold two coffees and a couple of donuts at the same time.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dunkin' Deeznuts
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: If makes sense though if he was also picking up something for a friend. Now he can hold two coffees and a couple of donuts at the same time.


Maybe a munchkin ...maybe
 
johnny queso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: If makes sense though if he was also picking up something for a friend. Now he can hold two coffees and a couple of donuts at the same time.


came here to make a ring toss joke.

and maybe something about a long john and cream-filled munchkins.
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
