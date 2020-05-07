 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some New Wave Guy)   This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes Suicide, The Au Pairs, Propaganda, and a Robin Guthrie remix. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #132. Starts @ 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
29
    More: Live  
•       •       •

133 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 07 May 2020 at 12:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Ready :o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mornin' you lot. live playlist gets shot out at:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver

(no account needed to view)
 
benjamen13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bella Lugosi is dead
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

benjamen13: Bella Lugosi is dead


who is bella?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: benjamen13: Bella Lugosi is dead

who is bella?


Béla Ferenc Dezső Blaskó's sister?
 
fumb duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da di da.. da da
 
fumb duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

fan boy reporting in...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa.
This track is great.
On my to-procure list
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
yah, a real banger for sure
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Aaah Aaah Wheat Flakes Are Great
 
Catapultem_Habeo
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Visage...NICE!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Catapultem_Habeo: Visage...NICE!


luv them. and it's been a while since i played them. so, voila...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyone ever seen Peaky Blinders?

Red Right Hand is used as the theme & the soundtrack for the whole series is phenomenal.
 
Catapultem_Habeo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just learned Sloop John B on the ukulele this week!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pista: Anyone ever seen Peaky Blinders?

Red Right Hand is used as the theme & the soundtrack for the whole series is phenomenal.


i have not, but i keep meaning to start it.
 
Catapultem_Habeo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pista: Anyone ever seen Peaky Blinders?

Red Right Hand is used as the theme & the soundtrack for the whole series is phenomenal.


Looks interesting! Adding to my Quarantine Watch ListTM
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not your format, but there is another boat:
Sloop John A Les Barker and Gang
Youtube uTecSzvlV0o
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Anyone ever seen Peaky Blinders?

Red Right Hand is used as the theme & the soundtrack for the whole series is phenomenal.

i have not, but i keep meaning to start it.


Catapultem_Habeo: Pista: Anyone ever seen Peaky Blinders?

Red Right Hand is used as the theme & the soundtrack for the whole series is phenomenal.

Looks interesting! Adding to my Quarantine Watch ListTM


It's really good. Dialect's a bit weird being from the midlands, so you might do well to use subtitles.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Anyone ever seen Peaky Blinders?

Red Right Hand is used as the theme & the soundtrack for the whole series is phenomenal.

i have not, but i keep meaning to start it.

Catapultem_Habeo: Pista: Anyone ever seen Peaky Blinders?

Red Right Hand is used as the theme & the soundtrack for the whole series is phenomenal.

Looks interesting! Adding to my Quarantine Watch ListTM

It's really good. Dialect's a bit weird being from the midlands, so you might do well to use subtitles.


i hate subtitles. loathe even. if i understand scouse how will i do?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
An under rated Beat track.
I re-watched Dance Craze a couple of weeks back. What a great live band they were.
Criminally underplayed.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

i hate subtitles. loathe even. if i understand scouse how will i do?

You'll do just fine :o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pista: Criminally underplayed.


i'm trying to do what i can, but i'm only one man :(
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
and yes, totally underated track. probaby my favourite from them. a couple of the tracks today aren't really obscure, but are tracks that i really, really, REALLY enjoy. the benefit of being the dj haha.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Criminally underplayed.

i'm trying to do what i can, but i'm only one man :(


Hey. You do great. My weekend play lists have taken a serious turn for the better thanks to your show.
I got the The Hazel English album & it is amazing. Shaking is brilliant
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"if you cannot behold my miracle, step away from the vehicle."
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Criminally underplayed.

i'm trying to do what i can, but i'm only one man :(

Hey. You do great. My weekend play lists have taken a serious turn for the better thanks to your show.
I got the The Hazel English album & it is amazing. Shaking is brilliant


well the kind words are certainly appreciated. and yes, hazel is great. i've got her on tap for next week.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ooh The Au Pairs. Not listened for far too long
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.