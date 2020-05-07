 Skip to content
(Axios)   America once again needs to be labeled a third world country, it's coronavirus recovery is way behind Europe's because of its lame lockdown policies   (axios.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't say nobody warned the republicans. The stupid, stupid, republicans.

Meanwhile I keep seeing the antivax masturbatory plandemic crap and people complaining there's nobody sick around them and they should be allowed to go to the bar.

I don't want anyone to die, but I sure hope some of them do.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The complete failure of leadership by Trump because of incompetence and corruption is the primary reason the US response to covid-19 is a shiatshow.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3rd world countries can't afford such a large prison industrial complex.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: 3rd world countries can't afford such a large prison industrial complex.


Oh you sweet summer child
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The US is definitely not a developed nation and even if it is now it won't be for much longer.

Just like the Soviet Union was a threat only because of population size and nuke possession. Without population and nukes, the USSR was basically a large Bulgaria.

And the US is heading towards being akin to a middle eastern autocracy where 10% of the population is insanely rich, another 10% are doing quite well, and another 10% are basically middle class and the remaining 70% spend most of their days consuming their own excrement for food.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The first world is defined as the US and its sphere of allies.
The second world is defined as Russia and China and their sphere of allies.

The third world is available, but Europe would have to voluntarily associate with Africans.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, we've got the President actively encouraging people to not listen to the CDC and other likewise crap at the federal level.  At the state level we've got multiple states doing contradictory crap, such as in TX the governor is calling for the release of a woman who opened up her salon in defiance of his own executive order for it to remain closed.  We've got the Federal government actively undermining the states' abilities to deal with this by spouting propaganda to entice people to spread disease within their communities.  We've got enough anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists that even with a vaccine that is 90% effective (way more effective than typical flu vaccines) we might not reach herd immunity.  We've got an active campaign to discredit actual scientists doing research while convincing people to drink bleach and mainline fishtank cleaner.  The list goes on and on. This is the kind of crap I used to be thankful wasn't happening in my country and felt bad for people born in nations that are so farked up.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
See its times like this when you realize that slapping warning labels on everything in sight and protecting the stupid was a really, really bad idea


You should always let Darwin do his work
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
BUT MAH FREEDUMS!!!
 
rcain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We are on our own. There is no leadership, the US is a failed state and it's high time the States that value freedom and democracy and sustaining our way of life started to band together and formulating plans for secession from this Union that is clearly broken beyond all repair

Frankly, I do not see why we should share a nation with these MAGAt troglodytes, they would be quite content to live as ignorant peasants in a white, christian version of Afghanistan, and they and their leaders are doing everything they can to help make that a reality for all US Citizens

And it will be our reality unless we are willing to stand up and fight not just for our way of life, but our very survival
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh good.  Yet another "the sky is falling!" thread.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The ultimate sign of white privilege:  White people claiming the US is a Third World country.  If one believes that the US is a 3rd world country, one would need to think hundreds of thousand of immigrants/refuges are morons for risking their lives to make a lateral move.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's just because most of Europe is now dead.  Notice that New York had a similar plunge of new cases, because everybody there is dead.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Oh good.  Yet another "the sky is falling!" thread.


172 just weren't enough

\for today
 
tinyarena
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Final Concept Art
Fark user imageView Full Size

now we run it up the flagpole and see if anyone coughs
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Oh good.  Yet another "the sky is falling!" thread.


Coupled with a "America is a shiathole" circle jerk.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The US infection rate (per million is 3,860.  The death rate (per million) is 230.  If that makes us a third world country, then so is Sweden, Switzerland, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and more.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The chart at the top isn't exactly helpful, since the USA is just a bit different in size and population density than individual countries in Europe. It might be nice if we could get separate curves for each state. I'd suspect some are much worse than others.
 
eiger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Calling the US a third world country is not fair to third world countries. Most of them have deep-seated poverty resulting from particular histories, in particular histories of colonization and exploitation that have trashed their societies and economies.

The US chose to be this way.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Trump: incapable of doing anything that might help others. Ignores anything that potential harm others as long as it doesn't in anyway affect himself.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size

politicalpunchline.comView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cyberspacedout: The chart at the top isn't exactly helpful, since the USA is just a bit different in size and population density than individual countries in Europe. It might be nice if we could get separate curves for each state. I'd suspect some are much worse than others.


The chart is cherry picked garbage.  They took New York out for christs sake.
 
