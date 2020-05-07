 Skip to content
(Fast Company)   All websites except Fark do look the same these days   (fastcompany.com)
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll all get over it.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Style sheets.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I remember when MVC 5 came out along with the bootstrapper stuff and suddenly *all* the main sites started looking the same.

/And that shiat still sucks on mobile devices.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know exactly what you mean.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's the point ...points
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All these websites are yours except Fark. Attempt no postings there
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A sliver of content followed by an endless stream of clickbait?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You can thank corporate America and all the people crying about LOUD Myspace and geo and angelfire pages
 
Marine1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
T w i t t e r B o o t s t r a p
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Remember when Under Construction gifs and blinking text were are the rage?
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Remember when Under Construction gifs and blinking text were are the rage?


If you want a seizure:
http://textfiles.com/underconstructio​n​/
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jim32rr: What's the point ...points[Fark user image image 425x652]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Momzilla59 [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
http://www.savewalterwhite.com/
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I blame Google's mandate that all web sites must be "mobile friendly". Means your choice is interesting but de-ranked by Google, or ugly and still at the bottom of the search results because Google is now just a front end to searching Pinterest and StackExchange.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: I know exactly what you mean.


As a web designer,
That is physically painful

<must..resist...urge to offer a quote...>
 
Momzilla59 [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hit enter too soon -

Remember these sort of sites? I prefer today's layout.

http://www.savewalterwhite.com/
 
Persnickety [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A two second tease of an article followed by a obscuring pop-up that demands you turn off your ad-blocker?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: I know exactly what you mean.



That is not Time Cube Bad. But it's close.
 
Persnickety [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Last year's Captain Marvel movie was set in the 90's and had this appropriately awesome website
 
