Woman arrested for practicing social distancing with her incarcerated boyfriend
12
    Florida, Prison, Noelle Rascati, Florida woman, Sexual intercourse, virtual sex, Human sexuality, video call, Tathan Fields  
•       •       •

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But he has previously been in trouble while incarcerated, once charged for masturbating to the female instructor of a prison class, the report said.

If you're doing 15 and have charges pending, why not take your dick out during a prison class? Also, what is a prison class?
 
caddisfly
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mugato: But he has previously been in trouble while incarcerated, once charged for masturbating to the female instructor of a prison class, the report said.

If you're doing 15 and have charges pending, why not take your dick out during a prison class? Also, what is a prison class?


I toured the state penitentiary with two attractive young women when I worked for the DOJ.  That day I saw nearly a dozen dudes whacking it.  Unpleasant all around.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But he has previously been in trouble while incarcerated

He's also previously been on Fark
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
unimpressed
Midnight Express A Turkish Delight
Youtube SoCqMuu64NM
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's weird, and nasty, and I wouldn't condone it, but I wouldn't necessarily go so far as to agree that it's an arrest-able offence.

If the child itself isn't being sexualised or there as an "educational" thing then eh. It wasn't so long ago there was like 7 people living in a single room. And that still happens in Asian countries due to population density and poverty.

Alternative is you stop watching the child, or never have sexual relations ever again until they're 18.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dyhchong: It's weird, and nasty, and I wouldn't condone it, but I wouldn't necessarily go so far as to agree that it's an arrest-able offence.

If the child itself isn't being sexualised or there as an "educational" thing then eh. It wasn't so long ago there was like 7 people living in a single room. And that still happens in Asian countries due to population density and poverty.

Alternative is you stop watching the child, or never have sexual relations ever again until they're 18.


I didn't know having sex with a sleeping 18 month old in the room made me a sex offender.  You learn something new every day.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: dyhchong: It's weird, and nasty, and I wouldn't condone it, but I wouldn't necessarily go so far as to agree that it's an arrest-able offence.

If the child itself isn't being sexualised or there as an "educational" thing then eh. It wasn't so long ago there was like 7 people living in a single room. And that still happens in Asian countries due to population density and poverty.

Alternative is you stop watching the child, or never have sexual relations ever again until they're 18.

I didn't know having sex with a sleeping 18 month old in the room made me a sex offender.  You learn something new every day.


That didn't sound right.  To make things clear, the 18 month old was not a participant.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: If you're doing 15 and have charges pending, why not take your dick out during a prison class?


Hand Job
Youtube w8z2b-Z3gSw
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dyhchong: It's weird, and nasty, and I wouldn't condone it, but I wouldn't necessarily go so far as to agree that it's an arrest-able offence.

If the child itself isn't being sexualised or there as an "educational" thing then eh. It wasn't so long ago there was like 7 people living in a single room. And that still happens in Asian countries due to population density and poverty.

Alternative is you stop watching the child, or never have sexual relations ever again until they're 18.


This.
Way to bury the lede, NYP.
Article doesn't mention if minor is 1 year old, or at an age to recognize the action.

They are so concerned about that child that they took its mother away.

/not condoning the act, somewhat condoning the arrest
//I'll retract my condoning of arrest if child is 4-5 or older
///up to 3 is wrong, but I don't see as arrestable
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: backhand.slap.of.reason: dyhchong: It's weird, and nasty, and I wouldn't condone it, but I wouldn't necessarily go so far as to agree that it's an arrest-able offence.

If the child itself isn't being sexualised or there as an "educational" thing then eh. It wasn't so long ago there was like 7 people living in a single room. And that still happens in Asian countries due to population density and poverty.

Alternative is you stop watching the child, or never have sexual relations ever again until they're 18.

I didn't know having sex with a sleeping 18 month old in the room made me a sex offender.  You learn something new every day.

That didn't sound right.  To make things clear, the 18 month old was not a participant.


To late... No take backs!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: backhand.slap.of.reason: dyhchong: It's weird, and nasty, and I wouldn't condone it, but I wouldn't necessarily go so far as to agree that it's an arrest-able offence.

If the child itself isn't being sexualised or there as an "educational" thing then eh. It wasn't so long ago there was like 7 people living in a single room. And that still happens in Asian countries due to population density and poverty.

Alternative is you stop watching the child, or never have sexual relations ever again until they're 18.

I didn't know having sex with a sleeping 18 month old in the room made me a sex offender.  You learn something new every day.

That didn't sound right.  To make things clear, the 18 month old was not a participant.


lol.
Yeah, many of us would be going to jail if that was the case.
Article mentions kid as awake and exiting/entering room.
 
