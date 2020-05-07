 Skip to content
(CNN) NewsFlash Trump's valet has tested positive for coronavirus. If Trump gets sick and dies - the butler did it   (cnn.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the poor bastard that has to tame the tribble that lives on Trump's head every day.
 
danielem1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can't be the butler. He was a blackmail victim of Mr. Boddy too!
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh f*ck, thats awful for the valet, but that's gotta freak out Trump something awful
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Dotard will start wearing a mask now.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN has learned Thursday, raising concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus.

More hopes than concerns, obviously.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok virus, do your damned job and then go away.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN has learned Thursday, raising concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus.

More hopes than concerns, obviously.


And man and lady boners
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Oh f*ck, thats awful for the valet, but that's gotta freak out Trump something awful


Maybe, if it's true he's a germaphobe ignorant about "this virus....this germ....whatever you want to call it"

Maybe not if it's true he's a narcissist who lives his life believing he's invulnerable.

It's certain if he manages to evade infection and illness he will proclaim his genes superior and that Covid isn't all that bad.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CoValet19?
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ftfa: "Trump was upset."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be Dr. Fauci's fault, somehow.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: ftfa: "Trump was upset."

[Fark user image 425x239]


So is it a hoax now, Donnie?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how they keep telling us regular plebes to shut up and go back to work but anyone who is anyone at the WH has everyone around them testing frequently.

Its almost as if they know frequent testing is crucial to defeat the outbreak and make working safe.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bwahahaha
Poor germaphobe who thought it was all a hoax.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: I wonder if Dotard will start wearing a mask now.


No chance. His response will be to go on a ranting rager and fire everyone who had anything remotely to do with letting this happen, then go tell the public to get back to work because it's "totally safe" out there.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: ftfa: "Trump was upset."

[Fark user image 425x239]


I fully believe that Trump was upset about it. Upset about the fact that coronavirus in the White House undermines his "all is well" message, upset that he might be personally in danger, and upset that they didn't catch and incinerate the guy sooner.

But upset about the valet himself? Nah. He doesn't care about faceless underlings.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: Ok virus, do your damned job and then go away.


If this virus kills trump and removes republican control of the senate I am prepared to revisit my view on the existence of one or more gods.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politi​c​s/trump-vows-complete-end-of-obamacare​-law-despite-pandemic/ar-BB13Hssu?li=B​Bnb7Kz

Meanwhile, during the pandemic he is dead set on killing Obamacare.

Besides the idea that he does not work for Putin, but rather for Satan, is this just a case of a guy who WANTS to lose in November?

I'd prefer ol' Covid does its thing and he's not around to even run.

That's how awful this Dotard person is.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN has learned Thursday, raising concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
mactheknife [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Trump gets sick and dies?  There'll be socially distanced dancing in the farking streets.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [pbs.twimg.com image 478x269]

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE


Looks like Melania is going for that glamour-whisker look for Spring.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mactheknife: If Trump gets sick and dies?  There'll be socially distanced dancing in the farking streets.


Ha -- this is exactly what I said to my dad no more than a minute ago!
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And three Marine Ones just flew over my apartment on the way to Walter Reed. I know that might not mean anything but weird coincidence.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Goddamn Batman: And three Marine Ones just flew over my apartment on the way to Walter Reed. I know that might not mean anything but weird coincidence.


Trump probably demanded to be placed on a ventilator
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most surprising thing about this to me is that the shiatheel* has a valet at all, let alone multiple. They, like all of us, must hate its guts to let it go out looking like that every day. I mean, professional pride alone should mean it looks a little less like a homeless half-centaur with toilet paper stuck to one hoof when it goes out in public, but loathing apparently prevails amongst the valet coterie.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: The Goddamn Batman: And three Marine Ones just flew over my apartment on the way to Walter Reed. I know that might not mean anything but weird coincidence.

Trump probably demanded to be placed on a ventilator


With a side of uppers.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: OptionC: Ok virus, do your damned job and then go away.

If this virus kills trump and removes republican control of the senate I am prepared to revisit my view on the existence of one or more gods.


Honestly, it's the last thing I want. America needs the catharsis of tossing this bum and his entire criminal cabal out on their collective asses on our own initiative.

I don't want death to ruin that endgame.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But who will clip on his tie now?
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: The Goddamn Batman: And three Marine Ones just flew over my apartment on the way to Walter Reed. I know that might not mean anything but weird coincidence.

Trump probably demanded to be placed on a ventilator


well then he can't talk or tweet so I'm not seeing a downside here.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Goddamn Batman: And three Marine Ones Marines One just flew over my apartment on the way to Walter Reed. I know that might not mean anything but weird coincidence.


A pandemic does not excuse incorrect grammar.

I have no idea if I'm even correct with that correction.  Just farking around.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mactheknife: If Trump gets sick and dies?  There'll be socially distanced dancing in the farking streets.


I have a bottle of 2004 Dom that I have been saving for when Dotard is no longer in office.  I was planning on opening it in January, but sooner works too.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Goddamn Batman: I know that might not mean anything but weird coincidence.


It's only weird if the black helicopters keep hovering over your place for noticing the other helicopters.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: This will be Dr. Fauci's fault, somehow.


More likely it will be blamed on Pelosi or Obama.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must mean something huge is about to drop.  I'm thinking by Friday.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: The Goddamn Batman: And three Marine Ones just flew over my apartment on the way to Walter Reed. I know that might not mean anything but weird coincidence.

Trump probably demanded to be placed on a ventilator


Fark it, put him on 6 ventilators. He'll be flying around the room like Baron Harkonnen.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fingers crossed.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a known fact that Trump is a complete germophobe, so I'm loving the knowledge that he's in absolute panic mode right now. Don't stroke out you miserable shiatstain.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silvervial: The most surprising thing about this to me is that the shiatheel* has a valet at all, let alone multiple. They, like all of us, must hate its guts to let it go out looking like that every day. I mean, professional pride alone should mean it looks a little less like a homeless half-centaur with toilet paper stuck to one hoof when it goes out in public, but loathing apparently prevails amongst the valet coterie.


In Trump's White House "valet" is just shorthand for "he who brings the chicken buckets"
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: Sin'sHero: This will be Dr. Fauci's fault, somehow.

More likely it will be blamed on Pelosi or Obama.


I didn't know they had 5G in the White House!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad, so sad.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: America needs the catharsis of tossing this bum and his entire criminal cabal out on their collective asses on our own initiative.


Yeah, um... better just let the virus do it.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great headline subs.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for that guy. Imagine having to drive around Trump...
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [pbs.twimg.com image 478x269]

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE


quotefancy.comView Full Size
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: SpectroBoy: OptionC: Ok virus, do your damned job and then go away.

If this virus kills trump and removes republican control of the senate I am prepared to revisit my view on the existence of one or more gods.

Honestly, it's the last thing I want. America needs the catharsis of tossing this bum and his entire criminal cabal out on their collective asses on our own initiative.

I don't want death to ruin that endgame.


You're assuming he'll peacefully leave or that we'll even have our votes counted. Neither of which are guaranteed, sadly.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Trump gets sick and dies - rip that Presidential Medal of Freedom off Limbaugh's red neck, sterilize it, and give it to the valet.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA "The White House is continuing to use the rapid Abbott Labs test, which provide results in about 15 minutes. "
This is the swab test correct?  It is a small consolation that Trump, Pence, and their immediate advisors are all getting a nose-to-brain probe on a weekly basis.
 
