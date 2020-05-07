 Skip to content
(NBC News)   So are the rest of us, doctors and nurses. so are the rest of us   (nbcnews.com) divider line
43
•       •       •

2116 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 2:20 PM



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I left work and I felt so deflated," one doctor said about an effort to counter misinformation he saw on Facebook. "I let it get to me."

Found the problem.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America has more than its fair share of lunatics.  We used to not speak about them in polite company, but now they're a lot harder to ignore.

Maybe we could concentrate them all together in some sort of camp.

For treatment.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Mark Zuckerberg!
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many teeth you suppose that troglodyte in the photo is missing?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those "free-thinkers" need to start using the "think" part.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook and Twitter are part of the problem.....and the GOP too.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: Thanks Mark Zuckerberg!


Ain't just Zuckerberg, it's every person who runs a social media platform who could take action against the spread of misinformation, but doesn't.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: America has more than its fair share of lunatics.  We used to not speak about them in polite company, but now they're a lot harder to ignore.

Maybe we could concentrate them all together in some sort of camp.

For treatment.


Something, something....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aha! A "Fark your Feelings" shirt in the wild!

Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought this phrase had been co-opted by liberals since mid-2017. Wearing this shirt non-ironically is...painful...for the observer.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: America has more than its fair share of lunatics.  We used to not speak about them in polite company, but now they're a lot harder to ignore.

Maybe we could concentrate them all together in some sort of camp.

For treatment.


It's a win-win. We eliminate the moronic conspiracy theory trash, they get to be proven right about the government being after them.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More positive proof that IQs are dropping like a rock.... you don't have to think anymore, smartphones and the government do that for you.  Of course, the results speak for themselves.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jurassic Park (1993) "Shutting Down The System " HD
Youtube T4kBRC2co7Y
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Facebook and Twitter are part of the problem.....and the GOP too.


I can't imagine the daily demoralization of trying to care for so many sick and dying people in one place, and to be confronted with these willfully stupid people shouting about conspiracies because they believe that if it's on facebook it must be true. Or they start with Fox News, work their way to OANN and after that they are virtually bat-shiat crazy with hatred and stupidity. How do you not break down and start ringing the neck of the first sign-waving imbecile you see?

This phenomenon will be studied by other nations in the future, assuming there is one.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May God have mercy on the souls of these idiots.
I take none on the rest of their stupid, shallow, and dangerous folly.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care.  Have misinformed patients all the time.  If I was in NYC under extreme stress, it might get to me more.

/physician on a Covid unit
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Marcus Aurelius: America has more than its fair share of lunatics.  We used to not speak about them in polite company, but now they're a lot harder to ignore.

Maybe we could concentrate them all together in some sort of camp.

For treatment.

Something, something....

[Fark user image 360x270]


Wow, that is one helluva reference there.
 
imbrial
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: How many teeth you suppose that troglodyte in the photo is missing?


not enough?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets just remember that these "doctors" are the same people who like to tell us not to attach jumper cables to our genitalia. It never ends with these people.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People denying the existence of Covid are idiots. There is no other word.

People saying that we may be overreacting particularly as people watch most of the county (outside city hotspots) relatively unaffected, may be worth considering.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Aha! A "Fark your Feelings" shirt in the wild!

[Fark user image 850x566]

I thought this phrase had been co-opted by liberals since mid-2017. Wearing this shirt non-ironically is...painful...for the observer.


Yeah, I can't figure out if he realizes that he's whining about being locked so, thereby invalidating his shirt, ot if he's not that self aware.

probably the latter, I know.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do Not Engage Trolls and Idiots.   Is that simple enough?   Many of us work in a specialized field that requires years of training and education, and no field is spared.   So you ignore the idiots and trolls.   You are not going to educate them because they truly do not want to be educated.

If I had a dollar for every time I heard. "you're a weatherman?   shoot, that's the only job where you can be right half the time and keep your job," then I would be long retired.   It's true of every profession.

Disengage and get over it already.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: "I left work and I felt so deflated," one doctor said about an effort to counter misinformation he saw on Facebook. "I let it get to me."

Found the problem.


I've had arguments about this with my idiot friend. We've argued about the mortality rate, which she thinks is bullshiat. We've argued about the effectiveness of masks, which she thinks are pointless, etc. Boy did she get pissed when I asked her if she got her information from facebook.

Her: DEEERRRRPPP
Me: Where did you hear that? Facebook?
Her Raging that I'm a jerk for pointing out the obvious:  "I research things" (Narrator: She doesn't)

Even if WE do...I'm not sure our friendship will survive this.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: Lets just remember that these "doctors" are the same people who like to tell us not to attach jumper cables to our genitalia. It never ends with these people.


You're always so negative.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
the answer is quit social media. call/video-contact, text, email, the people you actually want to talk to directly, and forget the rest.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: America has more than its fair share of lunatics.  We used to not speak about them in polite company, but now they're a lot harder to ignore.

Maybe we could concentrate them all together in some sort of camp.

For treatment.


We sorta have - it's called Facebook
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: America has more than its fair share of lunatics.  We used to not speak about them in polite company, but now they're a lot harder to ignore.

Maybe we could concentrate them all together in some sort of camp.

For treatment.


Perhaps the southern half of Alabama? For those who are already there and want to leave, let them trade property with a Covidiot. Completely Isolate them from polite society (the rest of the us heathens) for their own good... so they can heal. They can have Facebook all to themselves, it's a terrible sacrifice but I'm sure most of us would be willing.

/They would probably just set up their own little authoritarian kingdom and have fashion shows featuring pointy white headgear.
//No they can't have Mobile, that's a deep water port. Nor the Intercoastal.
///Three, they know why.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I work in a group home for the disabled, and the level of ignorance and stupidity even among my fellow staff is really getting to me. When this first started and the house went on quarantine (no outings, no dayhab, no visitors) staff weren't wearing their masks or washing their hands enough. I complained about this, but nothing changed. They talked about letting their kids play outside with other kids because, "They're so bored!" The shift lead even said she believes this is God's judgement, and those getting sick and dying had turned their back on God. She said this in front of the residents. I complained to the house manager, but other than a half-assed written apology from the shift lead to me (not the one she needs to apologize to), nothing else was done.

Then one of our residents caught it and went to the hospital, and the entire house went mad. Staff were threatening to quit, and that same shift lead was nearly panicked. "What if I give it to my kids?!" The irony of that still astounds me. We bumped up our PPE to full on paper gowns, N95 masks, gloves, face shields, the works. For two weeks. When the resident recovered and returned to the house, and everyone's tests came back negative, they lowered PPE requirements back to regular masks and gloves. How much you want to bet they went right back to not wearing their masks enough? Yep.

I've worked in that house for four and a half years, longer than anyone (turnover in this field is disgustingly high), and I've never dreaded going to work as much as I do now. It's really wearing on me, enough that I've started seeing a therapist on Skype. I've already determined I'm going to go work for a different agency (assuming I can find one that's worth a damn), but I'm procrastinating because 1.) I doubt people are hiring at a time like this, and 2.) leaving feels like abandoning my residents. I'm really worried about them. I'm also kind of waiting for Covid-19 to blow over, though who knows when that's going to be. I'm just so tired of feeling like the only one who cares, and I'm pretty sure I'm in the midst of a full on depression. I can't imagine not taking this seriously. What the hell is wrong with these people?
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Interesting since I posted this morning that we are now currently in the conspiracy theory phase of all this. We all knew that these idiots were going to try and conspiracy theory the whole thing away. Sad.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wish I could say that I won't take any joy in seeing those idiots die.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Frank N Stein: "I left work and I felt so deflated," one doctor said about an effort to counter misinformation he saw on Facebook. "I let it get to me."

Found the problem.

I've had arguments about this with my idiot friend. We've argued about the mortality rate, which she thinks is bullshiat. We've argued about the effectiveness of masks, which she thinks are pointless, etc. Boy did she get pissed when I asked her if she got her information from facebook.

Her: DEEERRRRPPP
Me: Where did you hear that? Facebook?
Her Raging that I'm a jerk for pointing out the obvious:  "I research things" (Narrator: She doesn't)

Even if WE do...I'm not sure our friendship will survive this.


It really amazes me how stupid people really are in general. Don't get me wrong, we've all been fooled by bullshiat here and there. But I used to think that most people have a decently functional internal bullshiat detector that filters out most of it. Then along came Facebook and I saw how wrong I was. Some of the things I've seen don't even need a quick Google search to realize how untruthful they are. Yet there they are, earnestly shared by Very Concerned people.

And this cuts across racial, political, and spiritual borders. Most people are just plain old stupid.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ToeKnee666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zgrizz: People denying the existence of Covid are idiots. There is no other word.

People saying that we may be overreacting particularly as people watch most of the county (outside city hotspots) relatively unaffected, may be worth considering.


There is the one little strip of unaffected counties down the middle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: [i.kym-cdn.com image 315x466]


Haha, right? fark that disabled person participating in an athletic competition. Look at him and laugh.

/I know that's an old picture, but it's not very nice.
 
12349876
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I work in a group home for the disabled, and the level of ignorance and stupidity even among my fellow staff is really getting to me. When this first started and the house went on quarantine (no outings, no dayhab, no visitors) staff weren't wearing their masks or washing their hands enough. I complained about this, but nothing changed. They talked about letting their kids play outside with other kids because, "They're so bored!" The shift lead even said she believes this is God's judgement, and those getting sick and dying had turned their back on God. She said this in front of the residents. I complained to the house manager, but other than a half-assed written apology from the shift lead to me (not the one she needs to apologize to), nothing else was done.

Then one of our residents caught it and went to the hospital, and the entire house went mad. Staff were threatening to quit, and that same shift lead was nearly panicked. "What if I give it to my kids?!" The irony of that still astounds me. We bumped up our PPE to full on paper gowns, N95 masks, gloves, face shields, the works. For two weeks. When the resident recovered and returned to the house, and everyone's tests came back negative, they lowered PPE requirements back to regular masks and gloves. How much you want to bet they went right back to not wearing their masks enough? Yep.

I've worked in that house for four and a half years, longer than anyone (turnover in this field is disgustingly high), and I've never dreaded going to work as much as I do now. It's really wearing on me, enough that I've started seeing a therapist on Skype. I've already determined I'm going to go work for a different agency (assuming I can find one that's worth a damn), but I'm procrastinating because 1.) I doubt people are hiring at a time like this, and 2.) leaving feels like abandoning my residents. I'm really worried about them. I'm also kind of waiting for Covid-19 to blow over, though who knows when that's going to be. I'm just so tired of feeling like the only one who cares, and I'm pretty sure I'm in the midst of a full on depression. I can't imagine not taking this seriously. What the hell is wrong with these people?


I guess yours might not be able to, but the private expensive one that government wont pay for that an extended in law relative was at completely shut down on March 13th.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe during the admission process of Covid-19 they can look up their name on the internet.  If they have social media posts or likes posts about how Covid-19 being a hoax or that social distance and face make wearing are unconstitutional or show support for the New Dildioans then call them on it and then show them the door.

This works better if it's a for-profit hospital since they would undoubtedly support the idea of a business being able to choose whom they serve.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Do Not Engage Trolls and Idiots.   Is that simple enough?   Many of us work in a specialized field that requires years of training and education, and no field is spared.   So you ignore the idiots and trolls.   You are not going to educate them because they truly do not want to be educated.

If I had a dollar for every time I heard. "you're a weatherman?   shoot, that's the only job where you can be right half the time and keep your job," then I would be long retired.   It's true of every profession.

Disengage and get over it already.


Dude. If you are really a weatherman than you don't "do" anything that people around the world can't do be looking outside.  You are a net drain on society.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I tried Facebook for two or three weeks about 10 years ago did not like it at all
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
maybe I'm looking at things from a rational and logical standpoint, but the fact that there's not as many deaths is a sign that the social distancing and other measures are working as intended and therefore need to be lifted gradually
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Regular hospitals need help of course, but more mental hospitals are needed for some people.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Dr. Fauci this, Bill Gates that. And I don't really care what you think about Bill Gates. It doesn't affect me. But it does affect me when they tell me what we're doing is not real and that the hospitals are really empty. It hurts."

When they came for the libs, I said nothing. When they came for Bill Gates, I said nothing. When they came for me, no one could say anything because the 5G towers were shooting out their truthiness rays.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why even bother to engage with someone who insists that no one is dying from the coronavirus. That person is so far gone that nothing would convince him otherwise.
 
chawco
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Marcus Aurelius: America has more than its fair share of lunatics.  We used to not speak about them in polite company, but now they're a lot harder to ignore.

Maybe we could concentrate them all together in some sort of camp.

For treatment.

It's a win-win. We eliminate the moronic conspiracy theory trash, they get to be proven right about the government being after them.


It is the kind of validation they crave...
 
chawco
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Stud Gerbil: Do Not Engage Trolls and Idiots.   Is that simple enough?   Many of us work in a specialized field that requires years of training and education, and no field is spared.   So you ignore the idiots and trolls.   You are not going to educate them because they truly do not want to be educated.

If I had a dollar for every time I heard. "you're a weatherman?   shoot, that's the only job where you can be right half the time and keep your job," then I would be long retired.   It's true of every profession.

Disengage and get over it already.

Dude. If you are really a weatherman than you don't "do" anything that people around the world can't do be looking outside.  You are a net drain on society.


Dude, if you can look out the window and tell me if it's likely to rain on Friday, you deserve a gods damned reality show.

/Don't be a dick.
 
