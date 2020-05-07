 Skip to content
(CNN)   Alaskan school board votes to ban certain classic books. Help comes from an unlikely source: "Any student or parent that wants a copy of the recently removed books can email the band, and they'll send them the books for free"   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Indie rock, Rock music, indie rock band, Slint, City council, Alternative rock, Radiohead, Emo  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To say that those are too harsh or too scary of topics that shouldn't be in schools is absurd, because then you end up with kids that graduate and have no idea what any experience outside of their own could possibly be,"

That's the idea.  And that's always the idea with these kind of people - they are either too chickenshiat to say that is the idea or two dumb in their emotional bias to see that their goal is sinister rather than noble.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love this Portugal. The Man... I LOVE A MAN!!!

Seriously, I would hug and kiss them for this because books are incredibly important and this is an AWESOME thing to do.

Reading the Great Gatsby should be mandatory for every single young American because that is exactly what they face in this country. Not a single book on that list would do anything but EDUCATE kids.

I'd like to go to these people's house and burn their Coulter and Hannity "books".
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local library is also stocking up on copies. Lots of people are donating them.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a way to contribute to funding this? I'd throw in twenty if they had a GoFundMe or whatever. Or even someone else doing something similar.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portugal. The Man - Evil Friends [Official Music Video]
Youtube -zpBbrXLxP4
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...who are from Wasilla..."

I never would have guessed that they would be burning books in the home town of Sarah "What's A Book?" Palin.
 
Seacop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They'll have a kick-ass prom in a feed mill mext spring though.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To say that those are too harsh or too scary of topics that shouldn't be in schools is absurd, because then you end up with kids that graduate and have no idea what any experience outside of their own could possibly be,"

Oh honey, bless your heart. That's the entire point.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow what a terrible name for a band. But, good job!

And I'm sure this doesn't need to be said here, but fark that town. Those books are all terrific and would be great for kids.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When do we start pushing for the immediate removal of controversial conservative/libertarian "literature"?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

The books, which were deemed "controversial," include: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald, "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison, "Catch-22" by Joseph Heller, "The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien, and "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: When do we start pushing for the immediate removal of controversial conservative/libertarian "literature"?


We don't.  We don't ban books.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully if the Schools keep doing this,
Portugal. The Man - Keep On (Official Video)
Youtube K6Zu3qKhON4
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My car still proudly bears the bumper sticker "Everything I need to know I learned from reading banned books."

Hot Topic used to have its uses.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm torn.
Fact: every single person is against/for censorship depending on the subject matter and/or the audience.
Thus, censorship is subjective and hypocritical and ALWAYS a possibility. Same goes with secrets. So meh, you all will have different opinions on some other subject/audience.
TL:DR?
This is just like HOAs the victim placed them self there. F&&Kem!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

First you ban, then you burn.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was on the main page on April 27th, so today's article probably should be tagged as a [  FOLLOWUP  ].

https://www.fark.com/comments/1079327​5​/School-board-votes-to-remove-I-Know-W​hy-The-Caged-Bird-Sings-Invisible-Man-​What-They-Carried-The-Great-Gatsby-Cat​ch-22-from-curriculum-The-Bible-as-His​tory-Literature-still-fine
 
Kelwen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dispise thier music
I applaud and adore thier actions
I'll focus on the second and maybe give the first a second chance
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "...who are from Wasilla..."

I never would have guessed that they would be burning books in the home town of Sarah "What's A Book?" Palin.


The Wasilla Hillbillies are no longer the most famous residents of that town.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Latinwolf: FTA:

The books, which were deemed "controversial," include: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald, "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison, "Catch-22" by Joseph Heller, "The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien, and "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou.


"The Things They Carried"?  Ugh. Everyone needs to read that at least twice.  What a powerful book.  Why on earth ban that?  Absolute chickensh*t assholes.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ashamed that I've only read two of the books. ( Gatsby and Catch-22 )
I could see how you might phase out maybe the Vietman book based on relevancy... but ban it? That just seems like asking for controversy anyway.

Also... on the PDF that has the book list, the path is for "english electives". Soooo, does that imply the course that have these books are voluntary for the kids? That makes this even more stupid.
 
CrazyGerbilLady
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Brujo: GardenWeasel: When do we start pushing for the immediate removal of controversial conservative/libertarian "literature"?

We don't.  We don't ban books.


And yet, how many people support Youtube's removal of the Plandemic video?
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
saw these guys nearly twenty years ago in a roughneck-infested dive bar that was more of a corrugated metal tool shed than a drinking establishment. the crowd was sparse and the band was forced to play an extremely abbreviated set due to some legal situation with a former record label. but they were great, and it's always surprising to see how well they've done for themselves in the intervening years.

and, of course, good on them for this move. very cool.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kelwen: I dispise thier music


Spoken like the school board 😂
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

huntercr: I'm ashamed that I've only read two of the books. ( Gatsby and Catch-22 )
I could see how you might phase out maybe the Vietman book based on relevancy... but ban it? That just seems like asking for controversy anyway.

Also... on the PDF that has the book list, the path is for "english electives". Soooo, does that imply the course that have these books are voluntary for the kids? That makes this even more stupid.


That book is relevant to every war.  It's incredible.  You admitted to not having read it, so you really can't say whether or not it should be "phased out."  Also, it was written in 1990, not even during the war itself.

I read it in the mid-aughts and thought it should be required reading.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the old bait their interest with a book ban and then give them free books gambit. Classic.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Latinwolf: FTA:

The books, which were deemed "controversial," include: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald, "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison, "Catch-22" by Joseph Heller, "The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien, and "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou.

"The Things They Carried"?  Ugh. Everyone needs to read that at least twice.  What a powerful book.  Why on earth ban that?  Absolute chickensh*t assholes.


Rumor Of War is good too.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyGerbilLady: El Brujo: GardenWeasel: When do we start pushing for the immediate removal of controversial conservative/libertarian "literature"?

We don't.  We don't ban books.

And yet, how many people support Youtube's removal of the Plandemic video?


Not sure what that is, from the name guessing some conspiracy nonsense. Whatever. YouTube can do whatever it wants with that regard, it's a company.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are all classic books that kids should at least know the cliff notes version.  Now if you want to ban a book it should be "Catcher in the Rye."  Not because it is controversial, but because it is stupid and boring.  You want to raise kids to be adults who never read and mistrust authority, have teachers tell them Catcher in the Rye is a great book and that they need to read it.

It is only considered a classic because it is a challenge to read, but it is only a challenge  because it is so painfully boring.  It is not like it uses complex language or anything.

It is just an uninteresting kid going through an uninteresting day.  It is Ferris Beuller if the movie only consisted of Cameron with no humor and if he almost kept having adventures.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyGerbilLady: Youtube's removal of the Plandemic video?


Fiction should be correctly labeled. Or at least, made clear that it is highly disputed. Or have a disclaimer like fox news. They say they are entertainment.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Brujo: Not sure what that is, from the name guessing some conspiracy nonsense. Whatever. YouTube can do whatever it wants with that regard, it's a company.


😲
We should let companies do what ever they want??????????????
No. Just, no.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most recent of the books they banned is 30 years old.  That's a long time to stay controversial, anymore.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Seacop: [Fark user image image 425x238]

They'll have a kick-ass prom in a feed mill mext spring though.


- Doesn't take long for sin to take hold.
- How long is that?  As long as it takes for compassion to die?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ViolentEastCoastCity: Latinwolf: FTA:

The books, which were deemed "controversial," include: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald, "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison, "Catch-22" by Joseph Heller, "The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien, and "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou.

"The Things They Carried"?  Ugh. Everyone needs to read that at least twice.  What a powerful book.  Why on earth ban that?  Absolute chickensh*t assholes.

Rumor Of War is good too.


Never heard of it, but I'll check it out.  Thanks!
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: El Brujo: Not sure what that is, from the name guessing some conspiracy nonsense. Whatever. YouTube can do whatever it wants with that regard, it's a company.

😲
We should let companies do what ever they want??????????????
No. Just, no.


Your words, not mine.  I didn't say that.  YouTube is a content publisher, they can publish whatever the hell they want/don't.
 
Kelwen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Kelwen: I dispise thier music

Spoken like the school board 😂


You referring to the spelling error or the statment removed from context?
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Latinwolf: FTA:

The books, which were deemed "controversial," include: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald, "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison, "Catch-22" by Joseph Heller, "The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien, and "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou.

"The Things They Carried"?  Ugh. Everyone needs to read that at least twice.  What a powerful book.  Why on earth ban that?  Absolute chickensh*t assholes.


I was going to say just that--why ban 'The Things They Carried'? Because it uses bad words every now and again? Because it makes grown men cry? Because it's not patriotic enough?

If "Catch-22" is on the list, it's probably because it's not slorping on the teat of the military industrial complex enough. Because questioning authority is bad!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

El Brujo: GardenWeasel: When do we start pushing for the immediate removal of controversial conservative/libertarian "literature"?

We don't.  We don't ban books.


Fark needs a sarcasm font
 
penguinopus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd think it would be better to wait to read Catch-22. Or at least it would be better to wait to attempt a group discussion of the book. Trying that with a mixed group of non-AP high-schoolers is at least arguably pointless and/or a bad idea. Of course, with today's atmosphere of trigger warnings, virtue signaling, victim cards, and PC bullying, I'm not sure if that discussion could take place in college either.

On another note, I'd be happy to arrange for Alaska students to receive a copy of the book that is by far the most banned worldwide. It's got sexually explicit material, violence galore. Even the ultra liberals who are in favor of the other banned books strongly oppose requiring this one for high school classrooms. (This despite the fact that the book is without competition the most influential of all time--Of. All. Time.--on western literature, culture, politics, and life.) "Conservatives" meanwhile hypocritically promote the reading of this book. You just can't get anyone to be consistent. I wonder if they understand that this book claims Jesus was the product of adultery, incest, and arguably rape as well.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An ignorant electorate is an easily manipulated electorate, which explains how the republican party still manages to exist.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

penguinopus: I'd think it would be better to wait to read Catch-22. Or at least it would be better to wait to attempt a group discussion of the book. Trying that with a mixed group of non-AP high-schoolers is at least arguably pointless and/or a bad idea. Of course, with today's atmosphere of trigger warnings, virtue signaling, victim cards, and PC bullying, I'm not sure if that discussion could take place in college either.

On another note, I'd be happy to arrange for Alaska students to receive a copy of the book that is by far the most banned worldwide. It's got sexually explicit material, violence galore. Even the ultra liberals who are in favor of the other banned books strongly oppose requiring this one for high school classrooms. (This despite the fact that the book is without competition the most influential of all time--Of. All. Time.--on western literature, culture, politics, and life.) "Conservatives" meanwhile hypocritically promote the reading of this book. You just can't get anyone to be consistent. I wonder if they understand that this book claims Jesus was the product of adultery, incest, and arguably rape as well.


Sure.  As long as your put your "most influential" book in the fiction section.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cythraul: penguinopus: I'd think it would be better to wait to read Catch-22. Or at least it would be better to wait to attempt a group discussion of the book. Trying that with a mixed group of non-AP high-schoolers is at least arguably pointless and/or a bad idea. Of course, with today's atmosphere of trigger warnings, virtue signaling, victim cards, and PC bullying, I'm not sure if that discussion could take place in college either.

On another note, I'd be happy to arrange for Alaska students to receive a copy of the book that is by far the most banned worldwide. It's got sexually explicit material, violence galore. Even the ultra liberals who are in favor of the other banned books strongly oppose requiring this one for high school classrooms. (This despite the fact that the book is without competition the most influential of all time--Of. All. Time.--on western literature, culture, politics, and life.) "Conservatives" meanwhile hypocritically promote the reading of this book. You just can't get anyone to be consistent. I wonder if they understand that this book claims Jesus was the product of adultery, incest, and arguably rape as well.

Sure.  As long as your put your "most influential" book in the fiction section.


Why would I lie about it like that? It didn't influence the world as fiction.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

penguinopus: Cythraul: penguinopus: I'd think it would be better to wait to read Catch-22. Or at least it would be better to wait to attempt a group discussion of the book. Trying that with a mixed group of non-AP high-schoolers is at least arguably pointless and/or a bad idea. Of course, with today's atmosphere of trigger warnings, virtue signaling, victim cards, and PC bullying, I'm not sure if that discussion could take place in college either.

On another note, I'd be happy to arrange for Alaska students to receive a copy of the book that is by far the most banned worldwide. It's got sexually explicit material, violence galore. Even the ultra liberals who are in favor of the other banned books strongly oppose requiring this one for high school classrooms. (This despite the fact that the book is without competition the most influential of all time--Of. All. Time.--on western literature, culture, politics, and life.) "Conservatives" meanwhile hypocritically promote the reading of this book. You just can't get anyone to be consistent. I wonder if they understand that this book claims Jesus was the product of adultery, incest, and arguably rape as well.

Sure.  As long as your put your "most influential" book in the fiction section.

Why would I lie about it like that? It didn't influence the world as fiction.


To bad it didn't. If it had influenced the world purely regarded as fiction, the world would probably be a better place.

Anyway.  Fly away now, bible beater.
 
advex101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Those are all classic books that kids should at least know the cliff notes version.  Now if you want to ban a book it should be "Catcher in the Rye."  Not because it is controversial, but because it is stupid and boring.  You want to raise kids to be adults who never read and mistrust authority, have teachers tell them Catcher in the Rye is a great book and that they need to read it.

It is only considered a classic because it is a challenge to read, but it is only a challenge  because it is so painfully boring.  It is not like it uses complex language or anything.

It is just an uninteresting kid going through an uninteresting day.  It is Ferris Beuller if the movie only consisted of Cameron with no humor and if he almost kept having adventures.


So exciting that it has never been brought to the silver screen.
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

penguinopus: Cythraul: penguinopus: I'd think it would be better to wait to read Catch-22. Or at least it would be better to wait to attempt a group discussion of the book. Trying that with a mixed group of non-AP high-schoolers is at least arguably pointless and/or a bad idea. Of course, with today's atmosphere of trigger warnings, virtue signaling, victim cards, and PC bullying, I'm not sure if that discussion could take place in college either.

On another note, I'd be happy to arrange for Alaska students to receive a copy of the book that is by far the most banned worldwide. It's got sexually explicit material, violence galore. Even the ultra liberals who are in favor of the other banned books strongly oppose requiring this one for high school classrooms. (This despite the fact that the book is without competition the most influential of all time--Of. All. Time.--on western literature, culture, politics, and life.) "Conservatives" meanwhile hypocritically promote the reading of this book. You just can't get anyone to be consistent. I wonder if they understand that this book claims Jesus was the product of adultery, incest, and arguably rape as well.

Sure.  As long as your put your "most influential" book in the fiction section.

Why would I lie about it like that? It didn't influence the world as fiction.


Myths once believed to be true?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dance with me, Farkers!

Portugal. The Man - "Feel It Still" (Official Video)
Youtube pBkHHoOIIn8
 
GodComplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

huntercr: I'm ashamed that I've only read two of the books. ( Gatsby and Catch-22 )
I could see how you might phase out maybe the Vietman book based on relevancy... but ban it? That just seems like asking for controversy anyway.

Also... on the PDF that has the book list, the path is for "english electives". Soooo, does that imply the course that have these books are voluntary for the kids? That makes this even more stupid.


In my school district, the books we read corresponded with what we were studying in history class. We got to read Fallen Angels when learning about Vietnam, Gatsby and Grapes of Wrath, when we covered the 20s, My Brother Sam is Dead, when going over the revolution, etc.. I figured that was typical of schools. Maybe it's just typical of good schools.
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: FTA:

The books, which were deemed "controversial," include: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald, "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison, "Catch-22" by Joseph Heller, "The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien, and "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou.


I'm with them on Gatsby.

Not because i want it banned, it's just a Crappy Book.

I had *BARELY* survived middle school. Last thing i needed in High School was to read a book of "beautifully characterized" characters who had every possible need seen to, and what they decided to do was be greedy, evil, spiteful, murderous shiats at one another.

Yes, F. scott, people are indeed crapsacks. Didn't need a Refresher course.

Don't burn that book...

But maybe toss it in a swimming pool.
 
