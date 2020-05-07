 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   We may be in a global pandemic and about to be overrun by murder hornets, but at least we're not going to war with China. Oh crap   (globalnews.ca) divider line
69
    United States, global anti-Chinasentiment, Cold War, internal Chinese report, wave of anti-Chinasentiment, Ministry of State Security, ChinaInstitutes of Contemporary International Relations, criticism of Beijing  
•       •       •

69 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For some its 'at last'
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xi won't do squat (militarily) until their economy goes tits-up.  Then they'll have little to lose.

/probably
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as our rich assholes need their rich assholes and vice versa I don't think it's gonna happen.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax China. All of the idiots stirring up anti-China sentiment in the US are too stupid to protect themselves from COVID-19. This is a self-correcting problem.

/wishing you peace, health and a better world for all our children
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk is cheap.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bio-warfare ???????????????????


they started already.....
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So China figured out that the world might be a little irked with their virus thing and their shady trade practices. And it may lead to a backlash. Go figure.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fire a single bullet, just contract for all the Western production in China to be moved to other nations, like many of those in Southeast Asia (including Taiwan), Africa, and Central and South America. Grow Mexico's economy while costing China trillions.

And if they fire a first shot, eliminate their ports, railheads, and airfields.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An internal Chinese report warns that Beijing faces a rising wave of hostility in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that could tip relations with the United States into confrontation, people familiar with the paper told Reuters.

Whatever. Whenever Beijing's dick isn't actively being sucked, they complain it's been too long since someone sucked their dick.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: bio-warfare ???????????????????


they started already.....


images1.calcalist.co.ilView Full Size


Yes.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the US may completely suck at the whole "installing a functioning govt." thing, it's pretty good at the "dismantling the existing govt. with lots of bombs" thing and everyone knows it. China is a generation or two from even having a chance at defending themselves from the US on their own turf and that's if the US war machine was frozen in time from today. No, there will be no war. Both countries need each other too much and the outcome is obvious.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your Chinese strategy is meaningless unless it also includes an Indian strategy.

If you don't know what this means, you're not qualified to opine. (The president of the United States is not qualified to opine. Grand times we're living in, eh?)
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: For some its 'at last'


And for some it's "at least".
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Relax China. All of the idiots stirring up anti-China sentiment in the US are too stupid to protect themselves from COVID-19. This is a self-correcting problem.

/wishing you peace, health and a better world for all our children


Did you swallow?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Don't fire a single bullet, just contract for all the Western production in China to be moved to other nations, like many of those in Southeast Asia (including Taiwan), Africa, and Central and South America. Grow Mexico's economy while costing China trillions.

And if they fire a first shot, eliminate their ports, railheads, and airfields.


The Japanese government is subsidizing businesses to move their production from China back to Japan. And Vietnam is getting a larger share of manufacturing.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spacechecker: Both countries need each other too much and the outcome is obvious.


In 1914, Germany's two largest trading partners were Britain and Russia.

Oops.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobadooey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, we would get our asses kicked. Look at our handling of this current crisis - the writing is there on the wall, we are fractured scattered and completely disorganized. Ripe for pillaging.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the whole point of international trade is that for whatever reason the production of goods in certain countries are more profitable over other countries.

Im not talking tariffs, im just saying that if it becomes cheaper to make goods in mexico for delivery to the USA, "naturally" prices will be lower because transportation will be cheaper.

nations should come up with regional locations for production and stick it to china hard.  let them deal with a pissed off citizenry that thought it could be middle class.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: spacechecker: Both countries need each other too much and the outcome is obvious.

In 1914, Germany's two largest trading partners were Britain and Russia.

Oops.


The world wasn't nearly as globalized as it is now. Countries can't get toilet paper if the supply chain has an oops let alone what it would take for two super powers to wage war against each other and they know it.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: spacechecker: Both countries need each other too much and the outcome is obvious.

In 1914, Germany's two largest trading partners were Britain and Russia.

Oops.


Looks like Germany thought different. This isn't even remotely the same. Try again. You were almost smart!
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spacechecker: While the US may completely suck at the whole "installing a functioning govt." thing, it's pretty good at the "dismantling the existing govt. with lots of bombs" thing and everyone knows it. China is a generation or two from even having a chance at defending themselves from the US on their own turf and that's if the US war machine was frozen in time from today. No, there will be no war. Both countries need each other too much and the outcome is obvious.


See also nuclear deterrent.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Xi won't do squat (militarily) until their economy goes tits-up.  Then they'll have little to lose.

/probably


Soooo.....a we have couple of months then.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unify the western hemisphere. It is the only way to combat China's mass cheap labor.

India is too farking stupid to figure out how to get out of their own way, it would seem.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tpmchris: fragMasterFlash: Relax China. All of the idiots stirring up anti-China sentiment in the US are too stupid to protect themselves from COVID-19. This is a self-correcting problem.

/wishing you peace, health and a better world for all our children

Did you swallow?


Globalization hasn't made me any poorer. How about you?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
move all our factories out first. isolate and ostracize them. they rise up against the ccp and solve the problem for us
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobadooey: Lol, we would get our asses kicked. Look at our handling of this current crisis - the writing is there on the wall, we are fractured scattered and completely disorganized. Ripe for pillaging.


We are also a nation of diabetic fatasses.  Our military is feeble and would get bogged down in any kind of land war.   Our only hope would be a nuclear first strike.

Yikes.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: tpmchris: fragMasterFlash: Relax China. All of the idiots stirring up anti-China sentiment in the US are too stupid to protect themselves from COVID-19. This is a self-correcting problem.

/wishing you peace, health and a better world for all our children

Did you swallow?

Globalization hasn't made me any poorer. How about you?


"Screw everybody else, I got mine."
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like it or not we are stuck with each other. Neither one can survive for the foreseeable future without the other.
China buys our bonds and we buy almost everything else from them.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: tpmchris: fragMasterFlash: Relax China. All of the idiots stirring up anti-China sentiment in the US are too stupid to protect themselves from COVID-19. This is a self-correcting problem.

/wishing you peace, health and a better world for all our children

Did you swallow?

Globalization hasn't made me any poorer. How about you?


yeah, it did. you just didnt notice. remember how your grandparents lived? now look at yourself
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start a land war in Asia?

That is definitely something this administration would do.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: fragMasterFlash: tpmchris: fragMasterFlash: Relax China. All of the idiots stirring up anti-China sentiment in the US are too stupid to protect themselves from COVID-19. This is a self-correcting problem.

/wishing you peace, health and a better world for all our children

Did you swallow?

Globalization hasn't made me any poorer. How about you?

yeah, it did. you just didnt notice. remember how your grandparents lived? now look at yourself


But I don't want to live on a farm that gets progressively smaller as chunks get sold off over the years to keep up with the cost of living, eventually leaving nothing behind for my offspring.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Rucker10: This text is now purple: spacechecker: Both countries need each other too much and the outcome is obvious.

In 1914, Germany's two largest trading partners were Britain and Russia.

Oops.

The world wasn't nearly as globalized as it is now. Countries can't get toilet paper if the supply chain has an oops let alone what it would take for two super powers to wage war against each other and they know it.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foreign​_​commerce_and_shipping_of_the_Empire_of​_Japan

In 1940, Japan's top 8 trading partners were nations they were already fighting or would go to war with in the next year. A full 25% of their international trade was with the USA.

For the US in 2020, China is 3rd, at about 11%.
https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/​s​tatistics/highlights/top/top2002yr.htm​l

In 1941, Japan saw fit to declare was on the equivalent of Mexico, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, the UK, and India, simultaneously. The economy is less of an argument than you may think.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

spacechecker: China is a generation or two from even having a chance at defending themselves from the US on their own turf


A generation ago that was true.

Today?   Even odds at best.

Don't forget:  A Hell of a lot of our military stuff has components that come from China, and in some cases, *ONLY* from China:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-us​a​-military-china/u-s-military-comes-to-​grips-with-over-reliance-on-chinese-im​ports-idUSKCN1MC275

https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/​2​018/05/22/the-us-is-running-out-of-bom​bs-and-it-may-soon-struggle-to-make-mo​re/

Some suppliers have dropped out entirely, leaving no option for replacing vital materials. Other key suppliers are foreign-owned, with no indigenous capability to produce vital parts and materials ― setting up the risk that a conflict with China could rely on Chinese-made parts.

So tell me, what happens when China can make more bombs, missiles, bullets, ships, aircraft, etc., and we can't for lack of parts (capacitors, resistors, IC's) and lack of materials (Dechlorane Plus, used in nearly all solid motors for missiles)?

Essentially, in a conventional conflict, it's a replay of Japan vs the United States in WWII, except this time we're Japan, with the better initial technology, training, and doctrine, but no way to replace our losses because we've pretty much lost the excess manufacturing capacity.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: spacechecker: While the US may completely suck at the whole "installing a functioning govt." thing, it's pretty good at the "dismantling the existing govt. with lots of bombs" thing and everyone knows it. China is a generation or two from even having a chance at defending themselves from the US on their own turf and that's if the US war machine was frozen in time from today. No, there will be no war. Both countries need each other too much and the outcome is obvious.

See also nuclear deterrent.


China doesn't have enough to effectively force a MAD situation on the USA. It would be a bad day, but it would not be a finisher.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"...anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown..."

Which is so unfair considering the massive strides in human rights they have made since then.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Essentially, in a conventional conflict, it's a replay of Japan vs the United States in WWII, except this time we're Japan, with the better initial technology, training, and doctrine, but no way to replace our losses because we've pretty much lost the excess manufacturing capacity.


Not quite. In WWII, the US economy was 5x Japan's, and controlled the resources Japan needed.

China has neither advantage. A better comp would be France vs Japan, or more biased towards China, Germany vs USSR with no outside interference.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ...Essentially, in a conventional conflict...


Well, we can always fall back on germ warfare...

/D'oh....
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nonsensical anti-Trump propaganda.
 
Mouser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

xanadian: Xi won't do squat (militarily) until their economy goes tits-up.  Then they'll have little to lose.

/probably


When the Chinese economy goes tits-up, Xi will have more things to worry about than military adventurism.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Medic Zero: spacechecker: While the US may completely suck at the whole "installing a functioning govt." thing, it's pretty good at the "dismantling the existing govt. with lots of bombs" thing and everyone knows it. China is a generation or two from even having a chance at defending themselves from the US on their own turf and that's if the US war machine was frozen in time from today. No, there will be no war. Both countries need each other too much and the outcome is obvious.

See also nuclear deterrent.

China doesn't have enough to effectively force a MAD situation on the USA. It would be a bad day, but it would not be a finisher.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Obligatory
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

starsrift: Your Chinese strategy is meaningless unless it also includes an Indian strategy.

If you don't know what this means, you're not qualified to opine. (The president of the United States is not qualified to opine. Grand times we're living in, eh?)


The Indians and the Chinese have been at crossed swords for decades.  Pretty much since 1949 in one form or another.

And for what?

y.yarn.coView Full Size


Our little piece of turf.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: starsrift: Your Chinese strategy is meaningless unless it also includes an Indian strategy.

If you don't know what this means, you're not qualified to opine. (The president of the United States is not qualified to opine. Grand times we're living in, eh?)

The Indians and the Chinese have been at crossed swords for decades.  Pretty much since 1949 in one form or another.

And for what?

[y.yarn.co image 850x478]

Our little piece of turf.


India's viewpoint is sort of like Vietnam's -- no colonial overlords.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rucker10: As long as our rich assholes need their rich assholes and vice versa I don't think it's gonna happen.


But both sides would benefit from a reduction of overhead (peons), so...
 
tinyarena
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My dear Watson, let me tell you what will happen, but first let's review:

The Covid Research Lab in Wuhan found, and then accidentally released a particularly nasty form of Corona virus.  So nasty it's already mutated to become even more contagious in the general population.  And it will continue to evolve.

As a result, there will be no vaccine.  Not now.  Not ever.  At the moment more than 250,000 people have already died.  This winter's flu season will resemble the plague in unprepared areas.

The Chinese people speak of "face."  In their culture this is perhaps the most important element of social standing.  China has lost all it's face - and someone will have to pay the price to restore it.  Specifically the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party will pay.

Expect these Top 5 guys to resign soon:
Fark user imageView Full Size


A "Reformer" will then be selected to get "relations" back on-track.
Of course, we'll all be wearing masks, forever.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We are also a nation of diabetic fatasses


Not for long.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tinyarena: [Fark user image 116x189]
My dear Watson, let me tell you what will happen, but first let's review:

The Covid Research Lab in Wuhan found, and then accidentally released a particularly nasty form of Corona virus.  So nasty it's already mutated to become even more contagious in the general population.  And it will continue to evolve.

As a result, there will be no vaccine.  Not now.  Not ever.  At the moment more than 250,000 people have already died.  This winter's flu season will resemble the plague in unprepared areas.

The Chinese people speak of "face."  In their culture this is perhaps the most important element of social standing.  China has lost all it's face - and someone will have to pay the price to restore it.  Specifically the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party will pay.

Expect these Top 5 guys to resign soon:
[Fark user image 791x679]

A "Reformer" will then be selected to get "relations" back on-track.
Of course, we'll all be wearing masks, forever.


Did you send me that copy of the Epoch Times in the mail yesterday?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spacechecker: This text is now purple: spacechecker: Both countries need each other too much and the outcome is obvious.

In 1914, Germany's two largest trading partners were Britain and Russia.

Oops.

Looks like Germany thought different. This isn't even remotely the same. Try again. You were almost smart!


Yep.

Because technically, it was Britain and Russia, along with France, that started the war on behalf of their ally Serbia.

The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand was completely under the control of the head of Serbian military intelligence.  The assassins were paid, trained, and armed by the Serbian government.

The only reason Germany and Austro-Hungary are blamed now is because they *LOST*.  Victors get to write the history.  But the truth is that Serbia assassinated the heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, a *CLEAR* casus belli, and didn't give up those responsible for justice, or allow Austria to conduct an investigation on Serbian soil.

Imagine if some nation sheltered people who attacked the US, and refused to give them up.  Oh, wait, I don't have to imagine:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wi​ki/War_in_A​fghanistan_(2001%E2%80%93present)
 
