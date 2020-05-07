 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star)   Court rules that blowing your fingers off with fireworks is not a job-related injury for a truck driver   (journalstar.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"In the court case, the man said he sometimes lit off fireworks for customers he relocated..."

So I take it he's a long-haul mover for either offices or personal homes.  Man if I was moving to a new city or neighborhood and my movers insisted on setting off fireworks when we got there as part of the neighbor's first impressions of my arrival I'd be farking pissed.  What an asshole move.

Guy sounds like quite the fire works enthusiast and his hobby got him injured.  100% not work related.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Homer exploding fireworks
Youtube VEwddMPX1NU
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stellers.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
MWShannon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
He sounds like a bright one. At least he doesn't have to worry about trimming several fingernails now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was he moving boxes? I would give him the benefit of a doubt if it was job-related.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I know'd a man who kill't hisself with firecrackers.

I seen't it.

I seen't it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who held his beer?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i agree with the ruling he brought it in his self.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 355x500]


It's all fun and games until someone blows off their hands... then it's a competitive sport!
 
Watubi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My favorite workers comp claim was when I suspended a worker for harassment and he claimed the suspension and subsequent required counseling caused him emotional harm and he could no longer work.  Insurance company settled the case for $30k and raised my rates for three years thus making a profit off the "injury"
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Who held his beer?

Don't know, but I'm guessing he'll be using one of these from now on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I absolutely love the audacity of the sort of worker who would do something like this, and immediately thinks "man, someone should be paying me for this." Farking parasite.
 
