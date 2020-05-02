 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   The live fast and die young generation changed their mind   (nytimes.com) divider line
48
    More: Awkward, Father, Pension, Retirement, Mother, Family, Parent, Live Here Now, Live with Regis and Kelly  
•       •       •

1689 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like die slow and live off the young?
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never trust anyone over 30... ish.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How this conversation would go:

"Hey Marine1, as our only son, could we live with you and do nothing to earn real income?"

"Lol, no"
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I guess I have to count myself as part of the problem (gen x), but I'm poor anf simply can't afford saving up for retirement. I also don't have kids and don't want them, so it'll be interesting to see what I do when I get there.

/assuming I live that long
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the millennials in question sit there and eat LOTS of avocado toast in front of them, while not letting their boomers have any.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My house, my rules.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Boomers, feel free to follow the genx retirement plan.

Vote for millennial socialists. It might fark up the system, but probably not till after we're dead.
 
Skyd1v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "she liquidated most of her 401(k) to pay Mr. Regis's college tuition in 2002"

Not a smart move on Mom's part, but at this point I would say he owes her...
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be honest, I bought a house with enough room that my mom could stay with me, although she'd in the basement (has its own bathroom, even).  But my dad had better be deceased before she tries to move in.  I've also told them both this.  A fun conversation to have, I assure you.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad is fine and my mom... she can go live in a subsidized nursing home if she really needs it. I can barely spend spending two days with her, there's no way I'm letting her move in.

There would be murder...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I was wondering what happened to all the farkers that used to come into every thread about good nutrition or exercise saying there was no point in it because they didn't want to live to be an invalid.

For some reason it seems  being fat and lazy suddenly became less of the  badge of honor it once was around here.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I know #NotAllBoomers...

But are these the same folks who dominated the political landscape as unions were crushed, public education was defunded, pensions were moved to 401ks, which were then underfunded by those same boomers, who also, by and large, spent the last decade or so raging at the idea that children would live with their parents past the age of 18 and are now looking to move back in with their kids as their kids are just about getting to grips with student loan repayments?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You mean saying "I don't live with my parents, they live with me." will no longer be the lie it once was?
 
ecor1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Imagine having student loans, a morgage, kids, and dependent parents. Must be crushing. I don't have any of those things, thankfully.
 
nijika
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We know, mom, you've been saying that for 35 years.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Joke's on you guys!

My parents died 20 years ago, AND I'm in one of the best funded state pension plans in the country.

I won't get rich, and I don't have a boat.  But I won't be eating cat food either....
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If it were me, at a certain point, I'd probably just give them the keys to a used, but reliable, RV and wish them the best.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"You told me I had to get out at 18."

"Yes, that was good for you."

"You're 78. Get out. Besides, I spent all of my money on avocado toast."
 
adamatari
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe housing is just too farking expensive, when even middle income people have roommates into middle age and parents have to move in with their kids.

This is particularly bad in cities, but most people live in cities. Even rural areas are not as cheap as they used to be, as if you're within an hour of a suburb that has offices, warehouses, or factories, well, the people that work there live that hour out and that housing stops being cheap.

Parents and kids living together isn't that bad, if they get along, but if you're doing it because you can never have the money to both live in a place and eat, then maybe things aren't so cool.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I got as far in the headline as, "My retirement plan is"

Then paywall....coincidence?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, technically, the die young crowd didn't change their minds...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby's mom doesn't live here, but she comes to stay every now and then.
 
chawco
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Skyd1v: FTA:  "she liquidated most of her 401(k) to pay Mr. Regis's college tuition in 2002"

Not a smart move on Mom's part, but at this point I would say he owes her...


Under the American system, there's often not a lot of choice. I know, there's often cheaper University options, but fifteen years ago everybody was told you get a good university education are you getting nothing.

and as I understand it, so I'm not American, it's wishing that even State schools is quite high, and the availability of students to get financial aid is not fantastic.

Maybe not a smart move, but the kind of thing a lot of parents have done I guess it's what they needed to do to see their kids thrive.
 
Marine1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Skyd1v: FTA:  "she liquidated most of her 401(k) to pay Mr. Regis's college tuition in 2002"

Not a smart move on Mom's part, but at this point I would say he owes her...


More FTA:

"I don't think either of us expected to be in this situation," said Mr. Regis, a freelance filmmaker. His mother worked for over 40 years as a hotel housekeeper, rising to a management position, until her job was abruptly eliminated three years ago.
Since then, she has lived off her slim retirement savings (she liquidated most of her 401(k) to pay Mr. Regis's college tuition in 2002) and whatever part-time cleaning jobs she could find. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, she again was out of work, and at the end of May, the lease on her subsidized housing in Boston will expire. She can't afford the rent.

How much farking money did she spend on this kid's self-employment artistry? I mean, we don't know how much she had in the 401k, or when she started saving, but if it's even five to ten years of saving, that's probably a decent chunk of change for most American universities in 2002.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My hubby and I bought a two-family home for the purpose of making sure we're there for our families. ... I know we made the right choice.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My mom, who is 62 and hasn't had a job in 20+ years is living with me while she's dying of cancer. So I'm getting a kick...
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ecor1: Imagine having student loans, a morgage, kids, and dependent parents. Must be crushing. I don't have any of those things, thankfully.


So the murders came after you married your banker?
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I mean, I guess I have to count myself as part of the problem (gen x), but I'm poor anf simply can't afford saving up for retirement. I also don't have kids and don't want them, so it'll be interesting to see what I do when I get there.

/assuming I live that long


Retirement doesn't need to be expensive, rope is really cheap.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My father died several years ago.
He left my mom in a big financial mess since his pension went bye bye after his death. He was to selfish to work a few more years to ensure she got his pension when he passed.
I moved into her house, I pay the mortgage and various other bills
I make an ok amount of money, I just can't afford to keep 2 households going.
She is my family, so I have no choice but to take care of her.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Most Asian populations have done this since the dawn of time. So when this actually catches on for the rest of the world Asians will make out like bandits.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bthom37: To be honest, I bought a house with enough room that my mom could stay with me, although she'd in the basement (has its own bathroom, even).  But my dad had better be deceased before she tries to move in.  I've also told them both this.  A fun conversation to have, I assure you.


I bought a house with extra bedrooms so my wife's parents could move in with us. Our kids ended up downstairs and in the basement and two bedrooms were reserved in the hallway down from us.

Which my kids immediately installed their friends into. Never make that decision again.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marine1: Skyd1v: FTA:  "she liquidated most of her 401(k) to pay Mr. Regis's college tuition in 2002"

Not a smart move on Mom's part, but at this point I would say he owes her...

More FTA:

"I don't think either of us expected to be in this situation," said Mr. Regis, a freelance filmmaker. His mother worked for over 40 years as a hotel housekeeper, rising to a management position, until her job was abruptly eliminated three years ago.
Since then, she has lived off her slim retirement savings (she liquidated most of her 401(k) to pay Mr. Regis's college tuition in 2002) and whatever part-time cleaning jobs she could find. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, she again was out of work, and at the end of May, the lease on her subsidized housing in Boston will expire. She can't afford the rent.

How much farking money did she spend on this kid's self-employment artistry? I mean, we don't know how much she had in the 401k, or when she started saving, but if it's even five to ten years of saving, that's probably a decent chunk of change for most American universities in 2002.


This is what I came here for.  She invested her retirement into him, and now it is her turn to cash in.
 
bingethinker [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes Subby, hate on those Boomers as the one percent snickers into their gold-plate coffee mugs. I don't know if you're as poor as they want you to be, but you're certainly as stupid as they want you to be.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Marine1: Skyd1v: FTA:  "she liquidated most of her 401(k) to pay Mr. Regis's college tuition in 2002"

Not a smart move on Mom's part, but at this point I would say he owes her...

More FTA:

"I don't think either of us expected to be in this situation," said Mr. Regis, a freelance filmmaker. His mother worked for over 40 years as a hotel housekeeper, rising to a management position, until her job was abruptly eliminated three years ago.
Since then, she has lived off her slim retirement savings (she liquidated most of her 401(k) to pay Mr. Regis's college tuition in 2002) and whatever part-time cleaning jobs she could find. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, she again was out of work, and at the end of May, the lease on her subsidized housing in Boston will expire. She can't afford the rent.

How much farking money did she spend on this kid's self-employment artistry? I mean, we don't know how much she had in the 401k, or when she started saving, but if it's even five to ten years of saving, that's probably a decent chunk of change for most American universities in 2002.

This is what I came here for.  She invested her retirement into him, and now it is her turn to cash in.


So, having RTFA, I retract my earlier sentiment about this case study. Fair enough.
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Most folks Gen X or younger could afford about two pallets and a refrigerator box for supplemental retirement help.

" sorry mom and dad, I know you got divorced like 25 years ago, but this is the best Sis & I can manage right now, and it isn't like we can afford two refrigerator boxes..."
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is exactly how some cultures handle retirement.  I know Kenya is one of them.  So for their retirement plan to die, means their only son died.  Having no children is as poor as someone can get in Kenya in their old age.  Honestly, it seems like a better family situation.  Parents aren't as mean to their children, knowing they'll need them later, and encourage the kids' development more.  Also, grandparents are automatically there to help care for small grandchildren, so there is no daycare.

Imagine if that was our system here?  One kid wouldn't move out, because they'll be taking ownership of the house, with intent to take care of the their parents.  Seems better than parents being mean to kids as a way to get them to leave the house, and never come back.  Then complain they never call, or visit.  Americans must suck at parenting, that most people wouldn't want their parents to live with them.
 
jumac
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Most Asian populations have done this since the dawn of time. So when this actually catches on for the rest of the world Asians will make out like bandits.


Not just Asian populations.  Its it like 3/4 the world dose it like this?  Sometimes having 2 or 3 generations living in the same house.
 
BadMonkey2000 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's why Mrs. Monkey and I had more than one kid - to improve our chances of having someone take care of us during retirement. This Gen-X'er does NOT have enough to retire.
 
Watubi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Inaditch: My mom, who is 62 and hasn't had a job in 20+ years is living with me while she's dying of cancer. So I'm getting a kick...


I'm taking care of my 75yo mother with Alzheimer's.  From what I'm reading in this thread, I guess I was supposed to blame her for for having the disease...also blame her for my own faults and shortcomings...then tell her to fark off
 
sharbear
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Inaditch: My mom, who is 62 and hasn't had a job in 20+ years is living with me while she's dying of cancer. So I'm getting a kick...


You deserve a halo. I did the same for both my parents, they wished to die in their home. I was so glad for the times we had together.
 
Sophont
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

adamatari: Maybe housing is just too farking expensive, when even middle income people have roommates into middle age and parents have to move in with their kids.

This is particularly bad in cities, but most people live in cities. Even rural areas are not as cheap as they used to be, as if you're within an hour of a suburb that has offices, warehouses, or factories, well, the people that work there live that hour out and that housing stops being cheap.

Parents and kids living together isn't that bad, if they get along, but if you're doing it because you can never have the money to both live in a place and eat, then maybe things aren't so cool.


Tax the living fark out of any piece of property that the owner doesn't occupy.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: This is exactly how some cultures handle retirement.  I know Kenya is one of them.  So for their retirement plan to die, means their only son died.  Having no children is as poor as someone can get in Kenya in their old age.  Honestly, it seems like a better family situation.  Parents aren't as mean to their children, knowing they'll need them later, and encourage the kids' development more.  Also, grandparents are automatically there to help care for small grandchildren, so there is no daycare.

Imagine if that was our system here?  One kid wouldn't move out, because they'll be taking ownership of the house, with intent to take care of the their parents.  Seems better than parents being mean to kids as a way to get them to leave the house, and never come back.  Then complain they never call, or visit.  Americans must suck at parenting, that most people wouldn't want their parents to live with them.

My life started out like this..Born: Mom, Dad, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Grandfather.Graduated HS: Mom, Dad, GrandmotherGraduate College: Mom, Dad, GrandmotherToday: MomTomorrow: Nobody but I got a great house and land out of caring for my mother in her late years for as long as I can mortgage free while everyone else struggles with rent/mortgages/etc.Down side was getting ripped for living in the basement all my life but I don't care since I had family all my life so far.The only time things like this get ugly is if you have brothers/sisters. Nasty fights can break out over the house and things in the later years.
 
Sophont
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Yes Subby, hate on those Boomers as the one percent snickers into their gold-plate coffee mugs. I don't know if you're as poor as they want you to be, but you're certainly as stupid as they want you to be.


The Boomers keep voting for the one percent to snicker into their solid gold coffee mugs with nary a care, and often make it abundantly clear that they don't want to hear so much as a concern from some dumb kids (who are approaching 40).
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: This is exactly how some cultures handle retirement.  I know Kenya is one of them.  So for their retirement plan to die, means their only son died.  Having no children is as poor as someone can get in Kenya in their old age.  Honestly, it seems like a better family situation.  Parents aren't as mean to their children, knowing they'll need them later, and encourage the kids' development more.  Also, grandparents are automatically there to help care for small grandchildren, so there is no daycare.

Imagine if that was our system here?  One kid wouldn't move out, because they'll be taking ownership of the house, with intent to take care of the their parents.  Seems better than parents being mean to kids as a way to get them to leave the house, and never come back.  Then complain they never call, or visit.  Americans must suck at parenting, that most people wouldn't want their parents to live with them.


That's why those countries have high birth rates - your children are your retirement plan.  That's what social security was created to replace... because it didn't work very well.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bughunter: Well, technically, the die young crowd didn't change their minds...
[Fark user image 850x354]


Counterpoint

bestclassicbands.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Joke's on you guys!

My parents died 20 years ago, AND I'm in one of the best funded state pension plans in the country.

I won't get rich, and I don't have a boat.  But I won't be eating cat food either....


I wonder, post coronavirus, how well funded even the best state system will be. Might end up being a case of "Richest passenger on the Lusitania".
 
jumac
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Cdr.Murdock: Joke's on you guys!

My parents died 20 years ago, AND I'm in one of the best funded state pension plans in the country.

I won't get rich, and I don't have a boat.  But I won't be eating cat food either....

I wonder, post coronavirus, how well funded even the best state system will be. Might end up being a case of "Richest passenger on the Lusitania".


That and if the state has to use the state pension for stuff.  Is that one of turtles requirements for any state funding that it can't go to state that have lots of money in state pension fund or such.  Something bout the states should use that money to pay bills before getting money form the feds
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.