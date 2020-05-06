 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Gazette (Schenectady))   COVID-19 claims its latest victim: The last video rental store in Schenectady, NY   (dailygazette.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, The Outlaw Josey Wales, staff of a nearby Blockbuster video store, Paul Neubauer, Video rental services, Crazy Nick's Video, Renting, Rental shop, mortar video store owner  
•       •       •

224 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 9:10 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bunch of savages in this town
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never been there, but that store is basically a modern antique store. A blast from the past.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Well alrighty then.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know that guy had to have a back room full of those, ahem, special tapes for rental.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had a sense of humor, calling the place Crazy Nick's. Glad he survived the coronavirus, though.

The last video store in my city closed a couple of years ago. They had an impressive inventory of obscure genre films, and a back room of porn to the rafters, to keep them afloat, but they couldn't compete.

I wonder if Crazy Nick's shelves had rare classics and imports. Would be a good going-out-of-business sale.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [i.imgur.com image 426x249]
Well alrighty then.


To really start over, you must forget you ever heard about PHP.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Last Video Rental Store in Schenectady is Gus Van Sant's latest film. You gotta check it out.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Covid Killed the Video Store
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good riddance.

CSB:
You know what happened the last time I went to a video rental place?

They were selling all their VHS tapes (they were transitioning to DVD).  There was a big sign on the door that said "VHS CLEARANCE SALE! ALL MOVIES $5!"  I browsed around and they had some movies that got pretty good reviews that I had never seen, like Pearl Harbor, Titanic, and Malcom X.  I grab them and a few others and go up to the register.  The clerk finishes ringing me up and the total is almost twice what I thought it would be.

I say, "I got 5 movies, shouldn't it be about $25?" (it had rang up closer to $45).  I was broke and in college so it was a big difference to me.  The guy said well.. some of these movies have 2 tapes.  It's $5 per tape.  I said, listen, the sign on your door says $5 a movie! not $5 a tape! This is BS!  He said "I don't care what the sign says, it's $5 a tape." I could see he wasn't going to back down, so I said, fine! you know what? I only want to buy the 1st tape of each 2 tape movie in my cart.  thinking he'd have a hell of a time selling just the last tape to a movie.

But that son of a biatch went for it and sold me only the first tape of each 2 tape movie in my cart.

Anyway, I still don't know how Titanic ends.

/Tip your waitress.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Be kind, Disinfect.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Covid Killed the Video Store


The Buggles were ahead of their time.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Went to a garage sale about 20 years ago and found scads of tapes of '50s and '60s sci-fi and horror movies, drive-in movies, all kinds of psychotronic stuff. Filled up a couple of grocery bags.  Got done and went to pay.  "Wow, how many ya got?"  "I counted 24...".  "Tell ya what, Half-price." and I got 'em for 25c each.  Turned out the owner was one of the owners of Movie Madness (local legendary rental store) and was selling off duplicates he'd replaced with DVDs.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.