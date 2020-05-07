 Skip to content
(New Delhi TV)   Monkey breaks into ATM in Delhi and trashes it. Probably because they refused to serve him pastrami on rye   (ndtv.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Feeling brave?  Open up Bing, turn off the safeties and search "Monkey ATM".

Good luck!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I saw no shiat slinging.  ATM is fine.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess there needs to be a Money's Gone Wild show with all of them doing weird chit these days.

This one pairs well with the scooter monkey kidnapping attempt somewhere else out east.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So monkeys go ATM?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hoblit: I guess there needs to be a Money's Gone Wild show with all of them doing weird chit these days.

This one pairs well with the scooter monkey kidnapping attempt somewhere else out east.


If you haven't seen this one already...

Monkey on a Bike Tries to Kidnap a Toddler in Indonesia | NowThis
Youtube I6xGcUxuC4c


/pardon the loop it's all I could find in such a hurry
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blatz514: ATM is fine.


I thought you could get coronavirus from that...
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: blatz514: ATM is fine.

I thought you could get coronavirus from that...


Not if you wash your hands after.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

blatz514: I saw no shiat slinging.  ATM is fine.



Clerks II - A2M is Forgivable
Youtube SfO2cgrYH08
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well if there's no rye, at least there should at least be a kaiser.
 
